What to Read, Watch, and Listen to this Weekend...
An Oldster Magazine Friday Link Roundup.
I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.
Hacks star Jean Smart on Broadway this summer? Playing “a writer whose words are her greatest gift, her biggest secret, and her only way out”? Must get tickets to Call Me Izzy...A post shared by @callmeizzyplay
Jeff Bridges is Digging It - at The New Yorker, Amanda Petrusich interviews 75-year-old actor/musician Jeff Bridges about his new record, Slow Magic, 1977-1978—featuring songs he recorded in his 20s—and more. Listen to the record here:
I’d like to see The Uninvited, a poignant comedy in theaters this week, featuring 94-year-old actress Lois Smith as an older woman with dementia crashing a party at a Hollywood house she mistakes for her own. Also starring Elizabeth Reaser, Walton Goggins, Pedro Pascal, and others.
Bill Murray Says He’s Not the Man He Used to Be - In The New York Times Magazine, David Marchese interviews the 74-year-old actor, starring now in The Friend.
Why Cameras Are Popping Up in Eldercare Facilities - Paula Span in The New York Times.
Speaking of elder care facilities, did you see last Friday’s Open Thread, a collaboration with’s ? So many great comments! Thanks to everyone who weighed in with their experiences, and excellent resources. 🙏
The Woman Who Quit Her Job to Take Care of her Dad - as told to Charlotte Cowles at NYMag/The Cut.
- in The New Yorker.
What the New York Times Got Wrong About Gen X -goes off on that article I featured in the last link roundup.
- ’s review of Daniel Falatko's The Wayback Machine in enticed me to order what appears to be a very Gen X NYC novel.
Meet “Grandfluencer” Diane Shiffer, and others like her. - CBS Sunday Morning.
How to Wish You Were 66 Instead of 35 - On The Atlantic podcast, Natalie Brennan and Yasmin Tayag on the advantages of life after menopause. (Something I have also said…)
“Rather than identifying as old, young or middle-aged, be an ‘old person in training’ instead…” -at Ideas.Ted.Com.
