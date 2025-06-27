What to Read, Watch, and Listen to this Weekend
An Oldster Magazine Friday Link Roundup .
I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.
While I have you…The advertiser- and venture-capital-funded approaches to media have failed and contributed to the demise of most legacy publications and outlets. Fortunately, the reader-supported approach is working. Support with your dollars the publications you’d like to see survive.
Your paid subscriptions help me keep publishing Oldster Magazine, and paying contributors. Your support is greatly appreciated! - Sari Botton
First…well…you are apparently reading “one of the great gifts of the contemprorary internet”… Thank you, for the kind words about Oldster and’s Monday essay, “Debuting at 70,” . 🙏 - Book Riot
And now for some links…
RIP: Bobby Sherman, Heartthrob Singer and TV Actor of the 1970s, Dies at 81 - Chris Willman in Variety.
“I think vanity is prison. Once you can let that go, you're so free. It's not about feeling beautiful, just feeling great. Beauty is the freedom to be you." - Pamela Anderson, who at 57 has ditched makeup, in Harper’s Bazaar UK, interviewed by Hannah Thompson.
As foreshadowed yesterday in’s Oldster essay, today 75-year-old Bruce Springsteen releases Tracks II: The Lost Albums, a boxed set of seven previously unreleased albums. My pal, rock critic has been writing about the records in a series in his newsletter.
Here’s Springsteen talking about the new/old albums:
Graham Nash on the Best and Most Therapeutic Songs of His Career - Devon Ivie in Vulture/NYMag.
Speaking of Graham Nash, did you read ’s Oldster essay from May, “Too Old to Rock N’ Roll?”
“If men couldn’t have sex with me, they didn’t know what to do with me’: Alanis Morissette on addiction, midlife liberation and the predatory 90s.” - the 90s pop star sits down with Charlotte Edwardes at The Guardian.
The Greatest Night in Pop on Netflix is a fun documentary. (Thanks for the rec, cousin.) Hard to pick a favorite moment, but up there is when Bob Dylan can’t figure out how to sing his part, so Stevie Wonder guides him with a Dylan impersonation. It’s poignant to realize that when this was made in 2024, the filmmakers probably hadn’t anticipated that the U.S,. a year later, would shamefully end the USAID program that—like USA for Africa, which produced “We are the World”—raised much-needed funds for starving people.
Can Menopause Be Funny? These “Baroness von Sketch” alums think so, making it the main character in their new comedy. - Kera Bolonik in NYTimes/Style.
Speaking of menopause, I just learned about Alicia J. Rose’s MenoPunks documentary, currently in the production and fundraising phase.
The bad news: The Health-Insurance Horror Stories of 7 Musicians: “You realize the whole system is broken.” - Dan Reilly in Vulture/NYMag.
The good news: “At Max’s Kansas City Project, we believe in protecting the artists who shape our world.”A post shared by @maxskansascityproject
Ten Years After the Supreme Court Legalized Same-Sex Marriage Nationwide, Here’s What Couples Think - Miya Lee and Daniel Jones in NYTimes/Styles/Modern Love.
Speaking of which, did you read “Gay Marriage,” the moving excerpt of ’s memoir published in Oldster last week?
A new podcast from ? Yes, please. Her first guest is wonderful . - at.
A Woman is Never Too Old to Get Even -, whose new book, Not My Type, debuted at #2 on the New York Times Bestseller list this week.
He has months left. His son hopes an A.I. version of him can live on. -in The New York Times Magazine.
Sex After 60 in Sag Harbor - Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell in The Cut/NYMag.
Is it Time to Walk Away from a Friendship? -in Provoked by Susan.
Congrats toand on Tuesday’s publication of Midlife Private Parts, an anthology I’m proud to have an essay in.
Death of a College Roommate - a moving remembrance by the singular.
How about you? Got any recs? Books? Shows? Movies? Music? Plays? Podcasts? Art shows? Places to travel to? Restaurants? What’s good?
That’s a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.
Thanks as always for reading, for commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support! I absolutely couldn’t do this without you. 🙏 💝
-Sari
Oldster Magazine explores what it means to travel through time in a human body, at every phase of life. It’s a reader-supported publication that pays contributors for original essays and interviews. To support this work, become a paid subscriber. 🙏
If anyone is in love with the music of Gordon Lightfoot, there is a great documentary on Amazon entitled: “Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind”. He was such a talented singer songwriter, love his music!
I really enjoyed this NYT article about a woman who has started the We Do Not Care club.
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/06/24/well/menopause-melani-sanders-club.html?searchResultPosition=1