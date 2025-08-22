I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a Link Roundup like this one. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.

Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!

Drugdealer w/Weyes Blood – Real Thing – Weyes Blood makes sublime music, she channels Carole King and other 70s stalwarts and has teamed with Drugdealer, another AM 70s aficionado to make this elegant, expressive track.

S.G. Goodman – Fire Sign – Emerging Americana fave has a touch of Lucinda Williams’ direct delivery and no-nonsense lyrics.

Role Model – Sally, When the Wine Runs Out – This tune has caught fire in part because of the many celebs who have danced to the song on stage with Role Model including Natalie Portman, Bowen Yang and Kate Hudson. The song itself is irresistible and a bit old school pop-rock a la Fountains of Wayne.

Hermanos Gutierrez w/Leon Bridges – Elegantly Wasted – Swiss Latin instrumental group known for its dramatic cinematic sound teams up with the always reliable and memorable Leon Bridges for one of the tastiest tracks of the summer.

Obongjayar – Not In Surrender – Nigerian singer based in UK brings the funk in this irresistible track.

Jon Batiste – Big Money – First track from his upcoming album is a rootsy, joyous romp that taps into his New Orleans core.

Barry Can’t Swim – Childhood – The breakout DJ who is now headlining festivals makes eclectic albums that go way beyond the 4 on the 4 floor beatfests that you might expect. Phillip-Michael Scales – Something About You – It’s hard to keep track of all of the artists who are making sweet soul inspired music and Scales’ new song is one of the best.

Del Water Gap – How To Live – Vulnerable, searching, melodic track from indie pop artist who is assembling an impressive catalog. Tame Impala – End Of Summer – Their 2015 album Currents is one of the best of the 21st century and they are set to return with a new album and tour later this year. This sprawling first single suggests they are moving beyond traditional song structures.

