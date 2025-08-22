What to Read, Watch, and Listen to this Weekend...
RIP: 1. British actor Terrence Stamp, who died last week at 87 (Ronald Bergan, The Guardian); 2. What’s Happening star Danielle Spencer, who died at 60 (Sopan Deb, The New York Times); WKRP in Cincinnati star Loni Anderson, who died “days before her 80th birthday.” (Christopher Weber, AP News)
“For people over a certain age, it is hard to imagine pop culture without [Steve] Buscemi…” - the actor—now starring in Season 2 of Wednesday, launching on Netflix September 3rd—sits down with Austin Considine at The New York Times.
I’m looking forward to watching My Mom, Jayne, Mariska Hargitay’s HBO Max documentary about her mom, Hollywood pinup Jayne Mansfield, who died when Hargitay was three.
At Sixtysomething, Mel Harris Is Enjoying a New Phase - Julie Pfitzinger at NextAvenue. As a Thirtysomething superfan, I’ve been keeping up with the actress, (who played Hope Steadman) on Instagram. Hoping this classic late ‘80s/early ‘90s show will be streaming soon!
That time in December 2023 when I got to interview another Thirtysomething star, Melanie Mayron (who played Melissa Steadman):
The Secret to Aging Stronger (Not Smaller) - at Gentle Lifts,talks with “about friendship, body-like, and strength training as a strategy for aging.”
Lectures on Tap - "Trump and the Fall of Republican Leadership" - my smart political scientist cousin, Dr. will be giving a talk at Caveat on Manhattan’s Lower East Side Monday, September 1 · 6:30 - 8:30pm EDT as part of this fun edutainment-at-a-bar series.
John Fogerty on the Best and Most Misunderstood Music of His Career - in Vulture/NYMAg, the Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman, who today releases Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival years (John’s Version) breaks down some of his songs.
Singer-songwriter, memoirist, newsletterer, and Oldster Questionnaire-takeron Marc Maron’s wonderful (and waning) podcast:
Aging Looks a Lot Like Living: Your face tells a story -
"At My Big Age, Why Do I Care What Someone Thinks?" - at, takes ’s Style Questionnaire.
What I Stopped Buying When I Stopped Buying Into Anti-Aging -.
The Look Book Goes to Senior Splash: Swimmers ages 62 and up did leg raises and flexed pool noodles during water-aerobics class in Spanish Harlem. - Jeremy Rellosa in Curbed/NYMag.
- in The Bitter Southerner.
How I Got Famous…and discovered the secret to success, fifty years later. -.
Ron Howard has worked with everyone from Bette Davis to J.D. Vance. He has stories about all of them. - at Vulture/NYMag Bilge Ebiri profiles the 71-year-old actor/director.
- .
Many people pointed me to Griffin’s piece ^^^ after reading this one of mine:
It Happened To Me: Oldster's Sari Botton Tried To Have A Fling. (An Update To Her Wildly Popular xoJane Experiment.) - Hey, look, it’s me, in’s newsletter, . More on me and a younger dude.
My Check Engine Light Came On -at.
Belated congratulations to my friendon the publication, and rave reviews, of her biography, The Aviator and the Showman: Amelia Earhart, George Putnam, and the Marriage that Made an American Icon. Brian already read and loved it. I’m next…
With her photobook, Midlife, art photographer Elinor Carucci presents a searingly personal view on aging and relationships. - Elizabeth Smith at Personal Work Journal.
Incidentally,took The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire last year:
What my top 5 pieces tell us about midlife women right now. -
RIP AJLT: How Much Was Our Internalized Ageism To Blame? -
A new start after 60: I read out my old diaries online – and my youthful secrets went viral - author and agentin The Guardian, on going viral on TikTok.
🚨And now it’s time to put some new music into old ears. 👂 Here’s the monthly Oldster Top 10 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld: (PS Last August, at Oldster’s 3rd birthday party I played the Modern Sounds playlist and everyone loved it. Several guests asked me to share the Spotify link.)
Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!
Drugdealer w/Weyes Blood – Real Thing – Weyes Blood makes sublime music, she channels Carole King and other 70s stalwarts and has teamed with Drugdealer, another AM 70s aficionado to make this elegant, expressive track.
S.G. Goodman – Fire Sign – Emerging Americana fave has a touch of Lucinda Williams’ direct delivery and no-nonsense lyrics.
Role Model – Sally, When the Wine Runs Out – This tune has caught fire in part because of the many celebs who have danced to the song on stage with Role Model including Natalie Portman, Bowen Yang and Kate Hudson. The song itself is irresistible and a bit old school pop-rock a la Fountains of Wayne.
Hermanos Gutierrez w/Leon Bridges – Elegantly Wasted – Swiss Latin instrumental group known for its dramatic cinematic sound teams up with the always reliable and memorable Leon Bridges for one of the tastiest tracks of the summer.
Obongjayar – Not In Surrender – Nigerian singer based in UK brings the funk in this irresistible track.
Jon Batiste – Big Money – First track from his upcoming album is a rootsy, joyous romp that taps into his New Orleans core.
Barry Can’t Swim – Childhood – The breakout DJ who is now headlining festivals makes eclectic albums that go way beyond the 4 on the 4 floor beatfests that you might expect.
Phillip-Michael Scales – Something About You – It’s hard to keep track of all of the artists who are making sweet soul inspired music and Scales’ new song is one of the best.
Del Water Gap – How To Live – Vulnerable, searching, melodic track from indie pop artist who is assembling an impressive catalog.
Tame Impala – End Of Summer – Their 2015 album Currents is one of the best of the 21st century and they are set to return with a new album and tour later this year. This sprawling first single suggests they are moving beyond traditional song structures.
Thanks so much for including me on this wonderful list, Sari. Looking forward to checking out the other recommendations. Have a beautiful weekend!
Fabulous list, as always, Sari. Thanks! I just saw the documentary "Rebel with a Clause," about Ellen Jovin, who set up a "Grammar Table" in all 50 states and answered people's questions about all things grammar. So funny, with an unexpected message about how we're all connected. As a writer and editor and grammar nerd, it was nearly orgasmically satisfying! Now I'm reading her book. I think the film is in limited release but worth finding or wait till it's streaming: https://www.rebelwithaclause.com/