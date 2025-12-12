What to Read, Watch, and Listen to this Weekend
Both a Friday Link Roundup AND an Open Thread at the bottom, inviting you to share your favorite new songs of 2025.
RIP avant-garde Canadian architect Frank Gehry, who died last week at 96 (Charles Jencks and Oliver Wainwright in The Guardian) and playwright Tom Stoppard, who died at 88, (Tom Vitale at NPR).
Did you catch my interview with John Irving and his Oldster Questionnaire?
Willy Nelson is 92 and Feeling Lucky - Grayson Haver Currin in GQ.GQ on Instagram: "Give or take a day, Willie Nelson has been al…
I want to see Ella McCay, a new James L. Brooks comedy “about the people you love and how to survive them,” featuring a killer cast: Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Lowden, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri, Julie Kavner, Albert Brooks, Woody Harrelson and many others.
Martha Stewart Says She Wants to Be Composted on Her Farm When She Dies: ‘It’s Not Going to Hurt Anyone’ - Desiree Anello in People. I should invite her to take The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire, which has a question about this.People Magazine on Instagram: "Martha Stewart wants to be retur…
After going through all the shows, on my dad’s recommendation Brian and I have been bingeing A Place to Call Home, a fairly soapy but absorbing Australian family saga that aired from 2013 through 2018, which you can stream on Amazon Prime/Acorn.
Writing my Grandmother into Being -in .
Is Gen X Actually the Greatest Generation? -in NYTimes/T Magazine. I’ll be talking with Fortini about this article over Live next Thursday, 12/18 at 4pm ET. Tune in…
Speaking of Gen X, I’m enjoying flipping through the first issue of new over-sized print magazine Geezer. I’ll make an appearance in the second issue, in March.
I’m part of the triple-decker sandwich generation. You probably are as well -in The Guardian.
I’m not invisible and neither are you, babe. -in Patient.
My Mother’s Memory Loss and Mine -in The New Yorker.The New Yorker on Instagram: "“The emergence of my mom’s dement…
What Is Sex? Ask a Boomer, a Millennial, and a Gen Z and They’ll All Say Something Different - Cathrin Bradbury in The Walrus.
- invited me to contribute to this great list. I can’t get over what good company I’m in!
I’m a Woman in My 50s. Why Am I Obsessed with My 20s? -in Provoked Magazine. I’m quoted in here.
An intimate portrait of aging, dementia, and devotion - a photo essay at Huck Magazine, with text by Miss Rosen and photography by Cheryle St. OngeHuck Magazine on Instagram: "When her mother Carole was diagnos…
The Best New Restaurants in America, 2025 - Jeff Gordinier, Joshua David Stein and Amethyst Ganaway in Esquire.
The age you feel vs. the age you are: A reflection on the strange experience of getting older, and what science says about it -with a very Oldster-coded piece in .
“I’ve become that person in the hospital—the demanding daughter who won’t just let them do their jobs.” -with “Stayin’ Alive,” a piece about caring for her hospitalized mom, which very much resonates.
Remember when I used to put Oldster contributor’s aging-related New Yorker cartoons at the top of link roundups? (Until I went through all the ones she had?) Now you can buy prints of some of her work, and her late husband Michael Crawford’s, either through Archie’s Press, or the New York Public Library. They make great holiday gifts!
The Holidays Can Be Brutal When You’re Grieving -in Time. Did you catch her recent Oldster piece, I Didn’t Choose the Grief Life; The Grief Life Chose Me?
Love, time, and the things we keep: My grandfather died last week in Delhi, at 101. This is my eulogy. -in .
A History of Rock Music in 500 Songs - My friend and Oldster contributorrecommended this fun podcast.
How about you? Got any recs? Books? Shows? Movies? Music? Plays? Podcasts? Art shows? Places to travel to? Restaurants? What’s good?
🚨And now it’s time for YOU to help put some new music into old ears. 👂
Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld—who each month contributes The Oldster Top 10, a playlist of new songs that are likely to appeal to Oldsters—would like to collect the Oldster community’s favorite new songs of 2025.
Chenfeld will consider everyone’s suggestions, then make a special edition of The Oldster Top 10, which will be posted in another Link Roundup on Friday, December 26th. If you’re looking for some songs to choose from, you can go to Cliff’s Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify, which features hundreds of his favorite new songs of 2024.
Leave a comment with the new songs released in 2025 that you loved the most.
