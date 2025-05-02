I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.

RIP Jill Sobule.

And now it's time to put some new music into old ears. 👂 Here's the monthly Oldster Top 10 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld:

Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify.

Black Country, New Road – Besties – Inspired UK band is orchestral and ambitious with horns and harmonies on groovy song about taking a friendship to the next level.

Lord Huron – Nothing I Need – One of the best indie rock bands to emerge in recent years are back with another cinematic, evocative tune.

Alison Kraus and Union Station – Looks Like The End of The Road – She does great work with Robert Plant but Alison and the band’s first album in 14 years reminds you of how special she is on her own.

Merce Lemon – Backyard Lover – A singer-songwriter you should know who specializes in slow building, intense tunes that build to a crashing conclusion.

Cameron Winter – Nausicaä (Love Will Be Revealed) – The leader of rock outfit Geese (not Goose) has made a solo album “Heavy Metal” that is fresh, original, quirky and not heavy metal.

Bon Iver – Everything is Peaceful Love – Bon Iver is more soulful and happy than you would expect on his catchy new single and album.

Ben Bohmer – Rust – Ethereal, airy electronic journey from German Dj who did a standout set at Coachella last week. Lucy Dacus – Ankles – boygenius member whose new solo album is sophisticated, sensuous, and mature.

Coco and Breezy – Sunday Best – Funky electronic groove from identical twin djs who can bring it live. The Head and The Heart – Blue Embers – Sweet, comfortable Americana from reliable veteran group.

