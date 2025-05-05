Lucy Pearson, right, with her mother, Prue.

There’s a line between my eyebrows. It’s growing deeper by the day. I can see it now—as I type—in the reflection of my screen; it’s worse in the sun. A couple of weeks ago—just after I turned 39—I sent a photo of it to a dermatologist my friend swears by, known for her subtle tweaks. Her reply was quick: It’s quite deep, she said. Then came the three dots. “You’ll likely need some filler as well as Botox,” she wrote “Its medical name is a Glabellar line.”

She had an open appointment the next Saturday, she added. Then came the link. I hovered. Then I put my phone in the kitchen drawer on airplane mode to stop myself from booking.

Instead, I stared at the photo again, then looked longer at the mirror—at the crinkles around my eyes, the sun spots on my chest, my laugh lines. What would she call those? What else would she “fix” on my face? Then a bigger question hit me: What if I allowed her to erase the lines linking me to my parents, to my lineage, to where I come from? Would I want that?

I know I’m still young—I know that in years to come I’ll look back and think that life had barely started in my late-30s. My face feels like a living document of my life so far—some of it tough (hasn’t it been for us all?), but most of it good. And yet, every glance in the mirror feels like a reckoning—with time, with vanity, with the culture we’re all steeped in that equates youth with value. That tells women their faces are problems to solve, their bodies things to be tamed, sculpted and smoothed. It’s subtle, the way it seeps in. Half the time I don’t even notice that line or my other “flaws” until I catch myself doing that thing in the mirror—pulling at my face, checking for sagging, zooming in on my pores like a forensic scientist.

I think about Botox more than I’d care to admit. Every morning, as I stir collagen into my coffee, I catch myself wondering: wouldn’t it be easier to just get injections? To forget the fine line cream and facials and give in to needles already? It’s pencilled into my mental calendar like a pap smear and tax return—something I might eventually get around to, but one that I’ll continue to put off as long as humanely possible. Sometimes it feels inevitable, a rite of passage. Just another line item to budget for—right alongside the Pilates membership, the fancy face creams, and the collagen powder. An ever-growing shopping list that somehow gets longer and less effective with age.

I don’t mind getting older, not really. For the most part, I’ve loved my 30s. I feel more grounded, more self-assured, more me than I ever did in my 20s, when I was constantly shape-shifting to fit men who didn’t want me, and a world I hadn’t yet figured out how to belong to. But I don’t want to look like I’m aging. Or rather—I don’t want others to see it. To clock it. To judge me for letting the mask slip.

I wish I didn’t care. I wish the filters and Facetune didn’t get under my skin. I wish I could look in the mirror and see only reverence for the face that’s carried me through heartache and reinvention, across countries and years. But the truth is murkier. Some days, I feel gratitude. Other days, panic. Liberation. Vanity. I’ll take a glowing selfie at golden hour and think I scrub up ok, then see a candid photo someone else took and feel an overwhelming stab of shame. Is that really me? Do I really look like that?

And then I think of my mum.

My beautiful mum. She’s in her 70s now, and her face hasn’t been touched. Not a tweak. Not a syringe. Not even an expensive serum. She buys a pot of No7 from Boots once a year, and dabs it on without ceremony. She might have a facial as a treat—a present from me and my sisters for Mother’s Day or her birthday. She wears the same shade of pink lipstick she’s worn for decades and always brushes her hair before bed. Her face is soft and lined and lived-in. It’s my favourite face in the world, not because it looks untouched, but because it looks real. Because I see life on it. I see all the years we’ve shared, and all the ones before me. I see comfort. Wisdom. Acceptance. Most of all—joy.

Lucy Pearson, center, flanked by her parents.

Maybe it’s a generational thing, but she’s never talked about so-called flaws. I’ve never once heard her complain about her face. She’s always been too busy doing other things—gardening, volunteering, reading library books, laughing with friends, looking after my sisters and me. She moves through the world with the kind of quiet confidence that comes from knowing who you are, and knowing it’s enough. I don’t think it ever occurred to her to get something done to her face. Not because she was trying to prove a point, but because she had nothing to prove.

There’s something radical in that. Especially now.

I think about how powerful it is to see a woman who hasn’t bowed to the pressure. Who hasn’t given in to the temptation of a quick fix. Who has let herself age, gracefully and unapologetically, while going about the business of living.

It’s not that I believe Botox and fillers and plastic surgery are bad. I’ve seen women look incredible with some of those interventions. I know women who say they make them feel more like themselves, not less. I don’t think one route is more righteous than the other. What I’m interested in is the why. Would I be making changes to my face out of fear? Societal pressure? Internalized beliefs I haven’t interrogated? Or would I be doing it from a place of choice, agency, a grounded sense of self?

Because what my mum’s face has taught me is that beauty isn’t in the smoothness. It’s in the story. It’s in the laughter lines and sunspots and soft edges. It’s in the way we show up, fully. Still blooming. Still becoming.

Maybe I’ll get Botox someday. Maybe I won’t. If I do, I’ll do it on my terms. And if I don’t, I’ll spend the money on something that makes me feel just as good—a facial, a book, a dinner with too much wine and too much laughter. Either way, I hope I won’t chasten myself for the decision—lord knows life is stressful enough without us also shaming ourselves or each other for simply wanting to feel good in our skin.

The idea that youth is the only kind of beauty we’re allowed to celebrate isn’t just damaging, it’s boring. The women I find most magnetic aren’t 25. They’re older than me. They’re seasoned. Curious. Funny. Flawed. Alive. I want to hear their stories of grief and heartbreak and divorce and love at first sight and the one that got away and a moment that changed them—not about the products that make up their seven-step skincare routine.

This is, in its way, a love letter. To my mum’s quiet rebellion. To the faces that hold their own history. To the strength of self-acceptance. And it’s a resistance, too, against the shimmer of a lie that says only the young are beautiful, that only the smooth are worthy. That only the untouched are allowed to be seen.

I don’t want to be remembered for looking young. I want to be remembered for my laugh, my appetite for life, my stack of books, my zest for life, my willingness to fail, my mispronounced Spanish. My humanity.

I know that in a decade, I’ll look back on my late 30s and wish I’d spent less time worrying about the wrinkles on my face, and more time earning them. By the time I’m my mum’s age, I’ll probably look back on my 50s and think I was still a child. I know I’m younger than I feel, and more than anything, I know I still want to live.

If the living I do leaves me with softer skin and deeper smile lines, I’ll take them, every time, because the lines and other evidence of having lived life—really lived it—is a small price to pay for the wonder of being alive.

And until then, I’ll talk to my face like it’s a friend. I’ll tend to it gently. I’ll thank it for holding me up through love and loss and late nights. I’ll let it keep the stories, the grief that softened me, the joy that carved its way in. The full, glorious, imperfect human experience.

And when I feel the societal pressure rise, I’ll Facetime my mum. I’ll let her remind me of what true beauty really looks like. And I’ll remind myself that I’m allowed to age. That it’s a privilege not everyone gets. That the alternative is death. And until then, maybe I’ll make friends with that Glabellar line.