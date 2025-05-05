Oldster Magazine

Nan Heldenbrand Morrissette
My wonderful and courageous mother, Anne, lived an amazing and full life to 91. She was loved by so many people across all walks of life. I miss her every day.

Mum always taught me that the most important words were "Be grateful," "Always be kind" and "Thank you." In her last years she added "Adapt. Adjust. Accept." I find these very helpful.

At 78, I have adopted her words as my own. Her philosophy has kept me on a good path.

Aimee O
I remember being a smooth faced young child and being astonished and in love with deep lines between my mom's brows. They made her look thoughtful. I didn't know we weren't supposed to have them or that they were bad. I thought they were beautiful. I'm nearly 50 and am keeping mine regardless of what this world says i should do. I also like my smile lines and the little crinkles next to them that speak of laughter. I've earned every crinkle and refuse to wipe them away.

