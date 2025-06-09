All text and illustrations by Jesse Lee Kercheval .

—

In February, I flew from my home in Wisconsin to Georgia to see my 70-year-old sister, for the first time in assisted living. It had not been an easy or voluntary transition for her, and I’d waited until she was settled before coming down to visit. In some ways, she seemed ready to see me. She told me on the phone she was making friends for the first time since high school. But she also told me she wanted to go home and asked me, again and again, to arrange that. Or she told me she was expecting to go home after seeing her doctor, before the next time we talked on the phone. And I knew, and sometimes she knew, this was not true.

I drove my rental car with exaggerated caution the two hours from the airport to the small town where she’d lived for the last thirty years, staying consistently five miles under the speed limit. Part of me, clearly, was not eager to get there. But I also felt so rattled, so deeply upset by the prospect of seeing her, that I was worried I would do something stupid—change lanes without looking and hit another car, run a red light and do the same. My sister is only two years older than me, but growing up she had been nearly as much a mother to me as my own mother, who had taken to her bed during most of my teenage years, depressed, and treated by a doctor who, following the medical advice of the moment, thought enough valium could wash away any sorrow. Together we cared for her and for my dad as well. They died, a year apart, when we were in our early 20s, and then all we had was each other.

Jesse Lee Kercheval as a baby, center, with her sister and her mother, in Fontainbleau, France.

My sister did not travel easily and, for the last twenty years, not at all. She also did not want anyone to visit her in the apartment where she lived with her disabled husband, so we’d seen each other in person less and less, usually when she was in the hospital, me flying down to see her in intensive care, to sit stroking her hair, holding her hand. The last time, I’d seen her in person was 2018. Before the pandemic, before she’d started a steeper decline.

But we had, all our lives apart, talked on the phone. For decades, we talked nearly every day, usually while I fixed dinner for my family. Later, once a week. Then came long stretches of her not answering her phone. Since she’d moved into assisted living, it was easy to reach her again. Someone was always there to answer, find her and put her on the phone. But the sister who answered was not the same. She had always been willing, eager, to talk for hours. Sometimes chatty, sometimes angry, cursing everyone but me. Sometimes, especially in the last decades, crying and crying. But she was there, she was my sister, and she had an amazing memory of our shared childhood. If I couldn’t remember the name of my first-grade teacher or a neighbor’s beagle, she could. Now each conversation was one flat sentence, before she said, I love you. And hung up.

Before I flew down to see her, I’d been working hard drawing and writing. I’ve been a writer all my life but only started drawing during the pandemic and had published my first graphic memoir French Girl in September. In January, to help me get ideas for a second book, I’d taken an online art class from the Royal Drawing School in London about metamorphosis. I’d become obsessed with all the Greek myths where a god turns some human into a bird, as reward or punishment or a way to escape a different god who is chasing them. Usually women, though not always, who might or might not have wished to become birds.

On the drive from the airport to my sister, I kept seeing birds. I am not a birder. Friends laugh at my inability to identify much beyond robins. But I saw birds flying over the road, sitting on fence posts and telephone lines. Hawks, crows. And when I got to the assisted living, sat with my sister, I was still seeing birds.

And I drew this piece:

Jesse Lee Kercheval’s graphic essay: