Joyce Wadler as a baby, with her mother, Milly.

This is the third installment of a series called “ What I Did For Love .” It takes its title from a song featured in the Broadway musical A Chorus Line. It’s also been the theme of the first two Oldster Variety Hours. Joyce Wadler performed a version of this story at the second event at Joe’s Pub in Manhattan on March 4th, 2026.

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I grew up in a Jewish resort town in the Catskills called Fleischmanns. Towns have personalities. Woodstock, which was forty minutes east of us, was arty, Phoenicia, midway, was outdoorsy. Fleischmanns, in the summer, when the hotels were open, was rude.

It was like there was a sign on the highway, “Welcome to Fleischmanns. Say anything you want.”

And the person with the biggest, rudest, mouth was my mother, Milly.

We had a big old house with a lot of extra rooms and naturally we’d get a lot of family from the city, dropping in, often unannounced.

One day, one of my father’s cousins shows up—my mother’s least favorite relative, Marvin. My mother greets him at the door and says, “Marvin, I plain can’t stand you and nobody in the family can stand you, Go to a motel.”

I also had a beautiful cousin named Roberta—we called her Gorgeous Roberta—who had been a Miss Yonkers. That was a title that impressed them in my family. Roberta came up to the country with a series of boyfriends. They didn’t stay with us, they’d find a hotel where they could have some privacy. My mother seemed fine with that, she’d say “Your cousin Roberta changes boyfriends like other women change their underwear.’

My relationship with my mother, as a teenager, is awful. But there is a lot that, even as a teenager, I can appreciate about her: She’s funny when the person she’s attacking isn’t you. She’s creative. She’s a feminist before feminism. Fleischmanns has a volunteer fire department, all male, with a ladies auxiliary, that she refuses to join. “Why should I make coffee for some man?” she says, which I realize, years later, is a template for my career.

Then one day my mother gets a call and finds out her brother down in Yonkers, Roberta’s father, has had a massive heart attack and died. She has to track down Roberta, who’s maybe 19, and break the news to her he is gone. It takes a lot of calls, but my mother finally tracks her down and I hear her holler.

“Roberta, you tramp! Your father is dead and you killed him.”

Pretty impressive huh? You didn’t have to wonder, “Did I do something to annoy Milli?’ ‘Could I have hurt Milly’s feelings and she’s too shy to tell me.”

My relationship with my mother, as a teenager, is awful. We have screaming fights. I see movies, like the one where Elizabeth Taylor is a rich girl messing around with Montgomery Clift and the mothers and daughters called each other ‘Darling’ and I am stupefied. Elizabeth Taylor, in an evening dress with a tulle skirt, comes downstairs and kisses her mother and her mother kisses her back.

Kiss, kiss. “Hello darling.” “Hello, darling.”

I can’t get over it. It’s like seeing a life form from another planet. I figure it’s a gentile thing.

There is a lot that, even as a teenager, I can appreciate about my mother: She’s funny when the person she’s attacking isn’t you. She’s creative. She’s a feminist before feminism. Fleischmanns has a volunteer fire department, all male, with a ladies auxiliary, which held bake sales, and she refused of course to join.

“Why should I make coffee for some man?” she says, which I realize, years later, is a template for my career. When I go into newspapers, I never take a job as a secretary or researcher.

“Why should I make coffee for some man?”

Our relationship improves after I leave home and my parents move to Florida. My mother makes a Golden Girl group of friends. After my father dies, she starts playing the stock market and turns out to be one of those brilliant, instinctive investors. She’s generous. When I get breast cancer and need surgery, she’s on the next plane with what she calls “three big ones”—that’s $3,000—pinned to the inside of her bra. She’s still not a diplomat. She’s likely to start a conversation with, ‘Your brother, who doesn’t have a brain in his head…’, but what are you gonna do?

Watch Joyce Wadler tell this story onstage at the March 4th Oldster Variety Hour at Joe’s Pub:

Then, when’s she 87, my mother has a major stroke—she can’t walk, she’s confused about who’s alive and who’s dead, she doesn’t understand distance. And this amazing thing happens: My mother becomes nice.

My brothers and I move her from Florida to a nursing home in Westchester. When we arrive, she says, “Ahh, Light of my life! You’re here! I’m so happy.”

How’s your day going, Ma?

“Now that you’re here, it’s wonderful! Couldn’t be any better.”

Other parts of her personality are still there: She still thinks she’s the most fascinating person in the room, she still thinks she’s irresistible to men. She strikes up a relationship with the one guy in her unit, who, like her is in a wheelchair. She asks me to find them a cheap hotel in New York. This is complete fantasy land. I send out a panicked text to my friend, Lew: My mother is trying to get into some guy’s diapers.”

Eventually, the guy gets transferred to another unit and my mother moves on. I go in one day and she says, “I want a baby.”

I’m stunned.

I say, “Ma, you hated babies. You told me my whole life you expected me to be like a little doll and I screamed all the time.”

“I want a baby.”

I say, “Ma, you’re 89. You’re too old to have babies.”

“I want a baby.”

This in not a three-day obsession. This goes on for weeks and finally Terri, my mother’s aide, tells me this sometimes happens after strokes. The nursing home has very lifelike baby dolls and she’ll she if she can get one for my mother.

I go in one day and she says, “I want a baby.” I’m stunned. I say, “Ma, you hated babies. You told me my whole life you expected me to be like a little doll and I screamed all the time.” “I want a baby.” I say, “Ma, you’re 89. You’re too old to have babies.” “I want a baby.”

The next time I come in to visit, my mother is clutching this very lifelike doll baby. I don’t want to sound like I’m having sibling rivalry with a doll, but this doll doesn’t look quite right mentally. It looks like it has a developmental problems because its mother did crack. It’s got a pushed-in face, its eyes look a little crossed. It’s wearing a tacky, pink dress in a thin, chintzy fabric. Like the designer went to the garment district and said, ‘Whadaya have that’ll burst into flames?’

And my mother loves this doll. She tells me its name is Beth. She takes it with her in her wheelchair and shows it off to everybody, which is very upsetting to me. This is the woman who parlayed $150,000 into over a million and now she is playing with dolls.

I try to be nice to this smug little shit of a doll. I go to Gap Baby and pick up a dress and sweater for it, which turns out to be much too big, and makes the doll look like that starving kid from Les Miserables. I wheel my mother around the nursing home with the doll, I try to smile when other daughters, wheeling their mothers, say to mine, “Oh, you’ve got a baby,” but I hate Beth.

One morning I come the the nursing home and my mother is holding the doll and she says to me, “She likes to be kissed in the morning.”

I say, “Who doesn’t?”

“Give her a little kiss.”

“I’m not kissing a doll.”

I try to be nice to this smug little shit of a doll. I go to Gap Baby and pick up a dress and sweater for it, which turns out to be much too big, and makes the doll look like that starving kid from Les Miserables . I wheel my mother around the nursing home with the doll, I try to smile when other daughters, wheeling their mothers, say to mine, “Oh, you’ve got a baby ,” but I hate Beth.

Then one day my brother Martin says to me, “I notice when you’re with Ma, you never look at the doll. It’s like you don’t want it to be there.”

This surprises me because with the exception of refusing to kiss the doll, I feel I have been very accepting of the little shit. I didn’t realize how obvious it was that I hated it. And I realize that if my brother picked up on it, my mother, even in this damaged state, has probably picked up on it, and that has to be painful for her. You love something, you don’t want the people around you holding their noses when they see it. You want them to love it, too.

So I go back to Baby Gap. I find a very pretty cotton pink onesie and make sure that this time I get the right size. I take it up to the nursing home and say to my mother, ‘Look what I got for Beth.” I help her get the doll dressed and when we go to the snack bar, I prop it up so it can sit with us. I accept Beth into the family.

And that’s what I did for love.