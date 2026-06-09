Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Rona Maynard's avatar
Rona Maynard
44m

I hate Beth but I love Joyce Wadler. “Trying to get into some guy’s diapers.” Ha!

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Michele Laux's avatar
Michele Laux
29m

Joyce, you made my day. Thank you!

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