Joan Juliet Buck at 16, in 1964.

This is the second installment of a series called “ What I Did For Love .” It takes its title from a song featured in the Broadway musical A Chorus Line. It’s also been the theme of the first two Oldster Variety Hours. Joan Juliet Buck performed a version of this story at the first event, in Kingston, N.Y., on October 1st, 2025.

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We get through life not by telling ourselves stories, but by looking away from the accumulating evidence of the truth about ourselves.

A memoir puts witnesses into your past life. As if you had said, “Hey, you, I will haul you out of your today and put you squarely in my yesterday. I will make you watch what happened ten thousand days ago, twenty thousand days ago, and I will make you feel what I felt.”

But the witnesses notice the things you avoided during the writing and the rewriting. It was only when my memoir was finally written, rewritten, rewritten, proofed, edited, and published, that I knew.

I’d failed the love test.

You pass the love test by getting married and staying married, by having children. You pass the love test through one great love, by being consistent, loyal, true. I’d been the broken-hearted teen who goes on to have a lot of adventures because when you start with a broken heart, most of the love stuff looks like play-pretend.

I had adventures. I became an arts journalist, and you know what people in the arts are like. I had adventures with men who did things in the arts.

I’d failed the love test. You pass the love test by getting married and staying married, by having children. You pass the love test through one great love, by being consistent, loyal, true. I’d been the broken-hearted teen who goes on to have a lot of adventures because when you start with a broken heart, most of the love stuff looks like play-pretend.

So the book read like a catalogue of choice scalps.

And people who’d actually read the book all asked the same question: “You’ve had a lot of men in your life, why are are you so alone?”

Sometimes I heard this as: “Poor little you who had never had real love.”

Sometimes it sounded as if they were busting me for being a slut, or distractable, inconsistent.

I heard: “You never took anyone seriously.”

“Who did you really love?”

Oh, for fuck’s sake, I wanted to say, leave me alone.

But I was promoting a book that had dragged readers into my life.

I didn’t feel like a loser when no one was looking, but now I’d forced strangers to look at me. Suddenly I could see myself as would one of those innumerable strangers. From the outside, I could see that I’d wasted my capacity for love on loves I did not believe in. I’d never had a child. I’d turned the gold of real love into numberless sparkling anecdotes. They were good stories, but they weren’t the real thing.

I’d been married once, I’d lived with various men, but never for real, you know?

I had never liked saying “I love you,” which always sounded like a lie.

I was 68 years old. To conserve energy, I had entirely given up on men. I’d been alone for five years, and for years before that.

But now I was promoting my memoir, my life was on show; to sell books, I talked about myself for a solid six months, after writing about myself for a solid six years.

I had adventures. I became an arts journalist, and you know what people in the arts are like. I had adventures with men who did things in the arts. So the book read like a catalogue of choice scalps. And people who’d actually read the book all asked the same question: “You’ve had a lot of men in your life, why are are you so alone?”

It was nauseating. I felt like an old woman hawking bits of myself at a street fair, waving shreds of my life in people’s faces, old satin underwear, torn lace, wrinkled nighties—shouting “Come and get it! Fresh defeats! Acid moments of self doubt! Tiny triumphs! Names you’ll recognize!”

As the six months of self-promotion was tapering down into podcasts hosted by people whose aunt I’d once met, I was asked to participate in an evening at Joe’s Pub, where I would join five other women in reading letters to The One Who Got Away.

Fine, said I. Anything to move a few more books. The tide of sales had slowed. My popularity was ebbing. I mean, five other women at Joe’s Pub?

Ok. To work.

“The One Who Got Away.”

I’d clearly been asked because I was unafraid to drop names. Names of famous men in the arts.

A week before the date at Joe’s Pub, the old lady hawking pieces of her past to strangers combed through the inventory of lost loves looking for something juicy.

Juicy for whom?

I was not going to stand on the stage at Joe’s pub and drop names at the audience, No, I thought. I have to learn from this. Who is it who got away?

Who had I loved?

I sat down to write through to an answer. Flashes of intense moments, passed, past. No, not you, not you, not you. You’re all substitutes.

For…

For…the boy who was the first kiss, when I was 16.

The boy I saw across the crowded entrance hall at school on the first day of fall term, the boy with curly brown hair and green eyes and huge lips and a long dark coat almost to his feet.

The sight of him hit me so hard that I fell back against the wall, out of breath. This boy, I learned later, was so good at math they called him ‘the genius’, the boy who made me dizzy every time I caught a glimpse of him in school or on the street, the boy who gave me my first kiss during the first math lesson in my bedroom on a Friday night when my parents were out of town.

I’d written him in the memoir, but kept him sacred: he was the only man in the book who didn’t have a name.

I had never let go of contact with him. He had a real grown-up life back home where we’d met, a wife, grown children, grandchildren, a mathematical career.

I didn’t think I missed him.

The boy who broke my heart.

Yes, that was it.

I wrote the letter.

As the six months of self-promotion was tapering down into podcasts hosted by people whose aunt I’d once met, I was asked to participate in an evening at Joe’s Pub, where I would join five other women in reading letters to The One Who Got Away. Fine, said I. Anything to move a few more books.

At Joe’s pub, the lectern was out over the audience, where the stage comes to a point.

I took my turn to face a darkness so complete it had volume and weight, a darkness that made the stage the most private place on earth, and in that private darkness, I read my letter aloud.

Aloud, the words were bigger than they were on the page.

They had weight, heft, size, as they came out of my mouth.

It was important to say them.

I said, “You are the one who got away.”

I told him what I had not been able to say that day after he’d ended it, when we walked to the park near school and sat on a bench facing the memorial. I’d had so much to tell him that day, but when I opened my mouth, there was nothing but stammer. Nothing but the beginning breath of each word, but no words.

“I love you” I said out loud to the dark in Joe’s Pub.

“I love you” I said aloud to him for the first time, though he was three thousand miles away.

I said his name three times: Nick, Nick, Nick.

I found my heart where it had been hiding, behind the words I couldn’t say that day in 1964.

I came off that stage, my head like dust and my heart firm. I knew I was consistent, and loyal, and single-minded and true.

I knew who I’d loved first, who I still loved. For so long, from the edge of childhood to the edge of old age.

I didn’t have to tell him, it was none of his business. It was what I needed to know.

When his wife died, two years later, I felt compassion for my old friend.

I sent condolences; he wrote back. There was silence for a few months.

I thought no more of it.

Until we began to speak on the phone. And behind every polite kindness were the words I didn’t say, “I love you.”

We married five years ago, in an empty town hall in the middle of a snowy field, with six masked witnesses and a judge.

I was 72. He was 74.

I had waited twenty thousand days.

Nick and Joan on their wedding day, in the midst of the pandemic.

What did YOU do for love?

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