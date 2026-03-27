Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Darah Petersen's avatar
Darah Petersen
5h

Don’t know why it hit me so hard but it did.

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5 replies by Sari Botton and others
Alex Rockweed's avatar
Alex Rockweed
5h

There’s something deeply honest here about how we only understand our lives in hindsight.

I just finished my video memoir and was struck by how much meaning the camera captured that I had missed at the time—a glance, a smile, small details that speak more clearly two decades later than they ever did in the moment.

Who we choose to spend our life with might be the most haunting question we ever have to answer.

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2 replies by Sari Botton and others
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