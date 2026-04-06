Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Deborah Sosin's avatar
Deborah Sosin
6h

Oh my goodness, what a beautiful piece of writing about a beautiful, intimate moment. Thank you, Karen, for sharing. Reaching for Kleenex now.

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JC's avatar
JC
5h

Incredibly beautiful. How lucky you were to have each other. Thank you so much for sharing—what a gift.

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