George Bartenieff and Karen Malpede a few years before George’s death.

Introduction: For 35 years, George Bartenieff, award-winning actor on Broadway, off-Broadway, and off-off, the founder of Theater for the New City in downtown New York, and known for his support of new plays and playwrights, worked with Karen Malpede, playwright, director, younger by more than a decade. They also married.

Together, the two produced eleven original theater pieces, directed by Malpede, starring Bartenieff. George was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in the fall of 2018, just as they were preparing the premiere of a new play, Other Than We. Immediately after the COVID-19 lockdown ended, they produced Karen’s latest play, Blue Valiant, outside at Farm Arts Collective. (Check out her four plays, with excerpts.)

Blue Valiant was written for George and the award-winning stage and screen actor Kathleen Chalfant, their frequent collaborator. Henry Chalfant put together a film crew, and the production lives on YouTube. Her memoir, Last Radiance: Radical Lives, Bright Deaths, is a tribute to George and several other well-known artists who also worked up until their deaths from cancer. Here, the playwright and wife recounts the final days of the actor-husband whom she had promised “would not be alone.”

George Bartenieff and Kathleen Chalfant in Karen Malpede’s play, Blue Valiant. Photo by Ellen Lynch.

These last days become strangely joyous. We are in a heightened state, staring down death as he lies in his own bed, surrounded by close friends.

George can see and hear; he can open his arms wide as if to embrace those who have come. He follows all that is said. His eyes sparkle and he shares in our laughter. We tell many stories. I sit on the big bed next to him. Others stand or sit in chairs at his side. He is propped up on pillows, beaming. We are reliving Blue Valiant’s production, with Kathy, Henry, and Sally Ann, those freezing, stormy days, just over a year ago now, outside on the farm. George’s last live performance. We are laughing at our own audacity, our refusal to give up. George relished the insane difficulty of live theater.

He loved performing outside. The driving rain on the greenhouse roof, which made it impossible to hear the lines. Our lost dress rehearsal. Yet the projections, the lights, the staging worked well. We never thought we could do it, but the rain stopped just in time, twice in two days. The second performance even better than the first. We made the film, which is stunning. (Many people have watched it on YouTube.) Kathy calls it “our miracle”; meanwhile, she has broken her arm on a vacation in Italy. She fell out of a hammock. They have come home early and are with us now. She had a torn meniscus while we rehearsed the play and was often in terrific pain. She was putting off surgery, which, eventually, she did not need in order to perform. Today, her arm is in a black sling, held against her white summer dress. She acted out a similar arm injury in the play, and had worn that same sling, then, as a costume piece. She presumed to know the horse too well so he rammed her. He taught her that we approach the aggrieved with care. The hurt are prone to lash out.

He is graciously dying. As he lived. He is present to hear from many who gather around the big bed or who phone how he is loved. Everyone has memories to share.

“The moment you said your first line, the audience was held in a trance,” Kathy, smiling, gesturing with her good arm toward the imagined crowd, reminds George. She had a long entrance through the audience. She felt their attention and what a fine way to enter a play, through a rapt audience the other actor has prepared for you. Or, why people loved to be on stage with George, his generous attention, his intensity. He is graciously dying. As he lived. He is present to hear from many who gather around the big bed or who phone how he is loved.

Everyone has memories to share. What fun we had and against what odds.

In community, creating.

All these final five days, we are up most of the night, George and I, talking, I talking to and with him, though he is mainly silent, but for sounds, and odd words. He is alert. He takes everything in. I tell him he is being “called back,” an expression I’ve learned from Black friends. I tell him he will “join the ancestors,” which I myself, an unbeliever, do not believe, and neither I think, an unbeliever like me, does he. We talk. I talk to him about our work. He is always most alert when we speak of the work we’ve done together. Whenever I speak about art or nature, he brightens.

On the morning of July 27, I write: He is still alive, odd what comfort that brings. The beautiful, resonant voice is gone, but the flesh remains. He is ever more so slightly alert at odd moments. I finish my shoddy version of a sponge bath. I give up thoughts of changing his shirt, which I cannot do alone. I was so tired all last night that I could not sleep. Every muscle and sinew ached with fatigue, too tired to rest; it was an odd sensation. Finally, I slept for several hours. We woke at sixish.

All these final five days, we are up most of the night, George and I, talking, I talking to and with him, though he is mainly silent, but for sounds, and odd words. He is alert. He takes everything in.

On the morning of July 28, I write: A quiet night, sometimes I thought, our last. We hold hands. I rub his belly. I weep. Sometimes, sleep. He breathes, heavily or lightly, refuses the offered oxygen, pulling the hose from his nose. He is, again, most engaged when I begin a riff on our work together. How important it is not to know exactly what you are doing. How in the space between the knowing and not knowing, the magic happens. How little I have ever known about anything I’ve ever done. Then, he reaches for and takes my hand. Now, once, again, we know nothing. We are on the brink.

On Friday night, July 29, after everyone has gone, George and I are alone. He manages to whisper to me, “I’m afraid.” George is an animist, and so, I suppose, am I. If we believe in anything, we believe in the sanctity of the living world. His time in the Rudolf Steiner progressive school in the midst of the Nazi horror taught him to find comfort in the Bavarian forest, where many of their classes took place, seated at the base of a tall tree on the loam of the earth. When he was still able to walk to the top of Fort Greene Park, he would spontaneously throw his arms around a particularly grand old elm on the pinnacle, planted by Fredrick Law Olmsted in this park initiated by Walt Whitman, and meld his body into its trunk, until he looked quite like a sprite emerging. He would murmur words of endearment to the tree.

Karen and George in the last year of his life.

At the end of his life, when he could no longer act, nor walk that far, he spent hours writing in his diary, at the table in our first-floor apartment where, if he looked through the geraniums on the windowsill and above the cars in the parking lot, he could see a stand of trees. He delighted in this view, scant though it was. His macular degeneration meant he could not see the words he wrote in his diary in his cursive script; nevertheless, he continued to write:

The number one proof of God—it is The Tree. The kindest, most loving of all creatures on earth is the tree. Trees of all kinds, both large and small give everything to support all other life, as home, as food, both fruit and its own body while alive and in decay. As shade from the heat of the sun. As hiding for creatures that can climb, burrow into its body, in death and decay it creates new soil. As home for birds, for insects, squirrels, ants, bears, and Homo sapiens. How does one creature give life to all?

Wheelchair-bound the last weeks of his life, he would make me stop to admire how a particular tree behind a building on the corner of the campus of Pratt Institute reached around the brick wall. “See,” he would say, “how it reaches toward the light.” When I pass it now, I stop. I fancy I can see George’s form inside its trunk; his arms are those branches reaching up. George’s tree, I tell Percy, the pup.

When, on the night of July 29, his last full night alive, he managed to whisper to me, “I’m afraid,” I knew we should speak of nature, or I, to him, saying many of the things we always said about the beauty of the eternal life force to which he is about to return. The glory of the natural world, whose future we fear for from climate change and war—what will happen to the spirits of all our departed should humans continue to destroy Earth’s ecosystems? I speak to George, on and off, for hours the night through, lying next to him, holding his hand—but this is a dialogue, truly. I am repeating sentiments we share, as he lies unmoving in our bed, his eyes still sparkling, somehow. The life force is eternal, I say—do I believe that myself?

When, on the night of July 29, his last full night alive, he managed to whisper to me, “I’m afraid,” I knew we should speak of nature, or I, to him, saying many of the things we always said about the beauty of the eternal life force to which he is about to return.

But we both do, I know, this is why we fight so hard for the health of the natural world. “Of life only there is no end,” I say, quoting Shaw. My own terrors to come I do not yet know. He is dying, I understand. But he lies alive, now, next to me. We are still in the midst of a conversation that began years before when we met doing a play and I asked him how he felt, and our life is not over yet. I am not alone. Never have our moments together been more precious than now. Never was our communication deeper. You will go back into life, I tell him, and the spirit that is you that, too, will manifest in a thousand ways, my darling.

So, we stay up talking all night—as we often did whenever a crisis in life or work occurred, talking things through till the light dawned, then grabbing an hour of sleep. I always relished our nighttime talks, but none more than this, when now I dare speak for us both. His words issuing through my voice. I am trying to feel what he might say if he could. He says nothing more. I say everything I can think to say about death, from a pantheistic place. You will become a part of all life. I promise, again, and as I have said for several years, you will not be alone. I love him, I tell him. I say he will be out of pain. How happy we’ve been. How divinely happy he made me. I say these things over and over. I have no words of wisdom. I do not believe in Heaven. I do not believe he will “wait for me there till I come.” I do not believe we will ever see one another again. But I believe his spirit will live even if fractured into a million pieces in wind and wave. And his spirit will live inside of me and in so many he touched with his joyous grace. Softly,

I speak into his ear, touching his flesh, kissing his face, resting my head against his chest.

As morning comes, George squeezes my hand, which has been in his all night; with the strength he has left, he says, “That was good.” His last words.