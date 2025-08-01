Oldster Magazine

Annie Griffiths
20h

I'm 72 and have always loved fashion, despite my tomboy career. I've dressed for work in jeans most of my career, but also need dressier things for speaking appearances. The only guide I trust is clothing that makes me feel good, and I don't care who the designer is. No heels. No beige/brown/grey. Cute sneakers, sundresses, fun pants, international jackets, lots of pashminas. For my son's wedding I wore a crisp white blouse with a full-length skirt covered in enormous blue polka dots!

Step away from Eileen Fisher As my girlfriend said to me recently, "We may be too old for beautiful, but we can always be cute!"

Carol Robbins
20h

I'm a 65 year old female. I teach movement so I dress in leggings and tees every day. I have a large collection of leggings and since the pandemic I've moved away from black towards brighter colours to show up better on screen. Making that change was difficult but I'm embracing it.

I can only wear clothes that permit a lot of movement - I can't stand restriction, and that includes shoes. All my shoes are "minimal" with wide toe boxes, which look a bit clownish if you aren't used to them. But once you try them you won't go back to toe-pinching shoes again.

The only change I've made is longer, flow-ier tops (surprisingly hard to find for my 6'1" pear shaped frame).

I am curiously drawn to clothing meant for 20 year olds, like the art tees at Uniqlo, which are not age appropriate but I don't care. When I dress up I usually go for baggy dresses, skirts and pants - Japanese style in black.

In terms of dressing your age - I think of what my mom wore at 40, 50 and 60 etc., but I've never dressed like that. Clothing and attitude towards aging has changed a lot since those days. But comfort and ease of movement will always come first; if I can't squat in it without plumber's crack, I don't buy it.

