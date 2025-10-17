Well, La Di Da (Sob 😭)
An Oldster Magazine Friday Link Roundup.
I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a Link Roundup like this one. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.
Diane Keaton, a Star of ‘Annie Hall’ and ‘First Wives Club,’ Dies at 79 - by Anita Gates in The New York Times. OUCH. Of course, Keaton was not a person I actually knew, but like so many, I felt as if I did. Her unvarnished, vulnerable, effervescent humanity came through in every performance. And how many of us adopted (or adapted) her unique personal style? How many of us wanted to be her? Brian and I rewatched Annie Hall the other night and I cried and cried (and laughed, and lurved every second of it).
Celebrities Remember Diane Keaton - Elizabeth Gulino in The Cut/NYMag.
Diane Keaton’s Shadows and Light: The actress’s nuanced ambivalence. - Hilton Als in The New Yorker.
- ’s 1986 Vanity Fair profile, in advance of Keaton’s 1987 documentary, Heaven.
D’Angelo, R&B’s reluctant icon, has died at 51. - Sheldon Pearce at NPR.
“When it comes to songwriting, I modeled myself after Stevie Wonder.” - revisiting a 2020 profile of D’Angelo in Wax Poetics by Oldster contributor.
Speaking of Oldster Contributor Michael A. Gonzales, here he is on the Rock’s Backpages Podcast, talking about his career as a culture writer (and mentioning Oldster).
Oh, and here I am onpodcast.
Tim Curry Isn’t Done Yet: A 2012 stroke has largely kept him from acting, but not from writing — and recording — a new memoir. Just in time for Rocky Horror Picture Show season, 79-year-old Tim Curry—who starred as “sweet transvestite” Frank-n-Footer in the 1975 film—has published his memoir, Vagabond. At The New York Times, he talks with Laura Collins-Hughes.
Also not done yet: Michael J. Fox, who’s just published Future Boy: Back to the Future and My Journey Through the Space-Time Continuum. - Eric Andersson in People.
Helen Mirren on Aging: “F*ck It, I’m Alive.” The Dame—who just turned 80—would like to offer a little perspective. - Sometime Oldster collaboratorin Allure.
Does Installing a Grab Bar Mean You’ll Never Get Laid Again? - the always hilarious and spot on.
Gen X women don’t have the bandwidth to figure out why they feel so terrible - Andi Zeisler in Salon.
How Gen X Broke Open the Menopause Conversation -in Flow Space.
Okay, but has had enough of the (peri-)menopause conversation.
Gen X Men on TV Are Really Going Through It. Just don’t call it ‘man-opause.’ -and at .
I saw Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another at Upstate Films’ new midtown Kingston outpost (I can walk to the movies now!), and it scared the crap out of me, but I also thought it was really good.
Saul Zabar, Smoked Fish Czar of Upper West Side, Dies at 97 He led his parents’ appetizing store, Zabar’s, for more than 70 years, turning it into an institution synonymous with New York. - Clyde Haberman in The New York Times.A post shared by @oldjewishmen
What Is Zabar’s Without Saul? He insisted his family’s store was bigger than one person. We’re about to find out if that’s true. - Recent Oldster Questionnaire takerin Grub Street/NYMag.
What [Chistopher] Isherwood’s novels about 1930s Berlin tell us about America today -in The Globe and Mail.
🚨is on Substack.
The Original Brooklyn Selfie King: In the nineteen-thirties and forties, my grandfather constantly, carefully photographed himself. What was he trying to see? -in The New Yorker.
“Songwriter, memoirist, and resident of the world Amy Rigby returns with a new book” - Bill Meyer in the Chicago Reader, with a bit about’s wonderful new memoir, Girl to Country, in advance of her performance tonight at Chicago’s Friendly Coffee Lounge.
Speaking of Amy Rigby, Brian and I were so thrilled when she invited us to open for her next Friday, October 24th, at Chromatic Studios at 71 Oneil Street here in Kingston, NY. If you’re local, come out…
“A photograph freezes a moment in time, but some images stay with us long after the moment has passed, evolving as we do, sparking memories and emotions that grow deeper with time.” - More to do in Kingston! Check out Writers Read, a true storytelling series, at The Center for Photography on Saturday, October 25, 2025, 2:00 -- 4:00 PM Subject: The Photograph.
“The stories are as unique and varied as they are representative of this inevitably shared phase of life.” - In Hippocampus, a wonderful review of Midlife Private Parts,’s and ’s anthology, in which I have an essay (that reviewer notes particularly enjoying. 🙏)
“Growing older isn’t a final act—it can be life’s most exquisite chapter if you allow yourself to bloom once more.” - So many people have shared this Substack note with me about the indefatigable Patricia Routledge, who just died at 96.
“‘Every single morning, I decide if I’m going to be 15 years old, or a lady near death,’ said Miuccia Prada after her show in 2024.” -
What to Say (and What Not to Say) to Your Grieving Friends -, who a few months ago let me reprint an excerpt of her new memoir, Rehearsals for Dying: Digressions on Love and Cancer in Oldster.
A senior housing request from: “In search of a continuum care (independent -> memory care) facility in or near Portland, Oregon, with a great reputation, good food, and ideally with green space on its campus or nearby. I’ve got a spreadsheet with some good options but maybe there’s something I’ve overlooked?” Drop me a line if you know of anything.
Earlybird Registration has begun for the Southern Vermont Writers’ Conference, at which I am once again leading a workshop…
There are some scholarships available for the Southern Vermont Writers’ Conference, too, including The Third Act Scholarship for a writer 65+ which covers the conference fee. Deadline to appy: November 1st.
The Ultimate Pilgrimage for the Middle-Aged Skateboarder: One of America’s most iconic ’90s skate spots has now been rebuilt in — of all places — Malmo, Sweden. -in The New York Times Magazine.
The New Age of Entrepreneurship: 70 to 79. Septuagenarians starting new businesses leverage technology, experience and decades worth of contacts. - Clare Ansberry in The Wall Street Journal. (h/t)
How about you? Got any recs? Books? Shows? Movies? Music? Plays? Podcasts? Art shows? Places to travel to? Restaurants? What’s good?
Thank you Sari. Such a sad week. First Kenton and then D'Angelo.The D'Angelo story from Wax Poetics is one of my favorites from my music journalist days (the man was just so talented) and I greatly appreciate you posting the link.