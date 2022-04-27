We Remember: Songs of Survivors on PBS
Featuring Tibor Spitz, the 92-year-old Holocaust survivor featured on Oldster last fall...
Those of you who were subscribers last fall might recall reading an interview with 92-year-old Holocaust survivor Tibor Spitz—one of the most moving of all the Oldster Magazine Questionnaires, in my opinion.
Spitz is now featured in We Remember: Songs of Survivors, an hour-long PBS documentary made by Tim Miller and Ilene Cutler that debuted last night, April 26th, and airs on PBS through May 24th.
In the film, through an organization called Sage Arts, Spitz and other survivors are paired with singer-songwriters who craft and perform original songs from the survivors’ stories. Spitz was paired with the wonderful Kelleigh McKenzie, an old friend of mine from Rosendale, NY.
I recommend checking out the documentary!
