Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate Fillion's avatar
Kate Fillion
16h

What a lucky man you are. Thank you for telling us about Tracy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tammy La Gorce's avatar
Tammy La Gorce
16h

Oh, Lord. What a beautiful woman. What a wonderful husband. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
64 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sari Botton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture