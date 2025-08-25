Tracy Johnson in the garden with giant elevator gear, Oakland, 2025.

Tracy Johnston and I grew up 15 miles apart, she in La Cañada, California, me in Pasadena, but we did not meet until we were in our early 30s. I was the West Coast editor of the Village Voice and she was a writer with story ideas; I asked her to come over and sit in my living room in Berkeley and talk about them. I assigned her a story; the story was published. We’ve now been married for 44 mostly fun-filled years.

Two years ago Tracy was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

After a period of denial made possible by today’s amazing cancer drugs, I decided I wanted to let people know about this remarkable woman. So here’s a pre-death obit for Tracy Joos Johnston.

***

In Molokai, 1984.

When Tracy was swimming beyond the breakers I could always identify her by her stroke. She swam backstroke, and her arm had that long, Loch Ness Monster shape. I found that image, that moment, both brave and somehow sexy.

***

It is a truth universally acknowledged that my wife is a babe. She is taller than average, slender, and still has what her mother would call “a cute figure.” Her gaze is direct, her smile is broad and ready, and her posture is almost unnaturally erect. This made me the subject of envy, which, hooray. A strange man once came up to me at a cocktail party and said, “So you’re the one who got Tracy Johnston.” Yes, I was. It meant that various sad-eyed men would linger at the periphery, hoping that I would be struck by a fatal and immediate disease.

***

In 1991 Tracy went on an adventure rafting trip down the Boh, a river in Borneo. It was a first descent, and it went very badly. She almost died on the first day, tipped from the boat and eddied out upstream from everyone else. And that was just the first day; there were 13 more, all similarly terrifying.

Shooting the Boh (1992). Tracy is at lower left, frowning skeptically.

She’d gone as a writer, thinking she’d get a magazine article out of it. Instead she got a book out of the experience, Shooting the Boh, which was voted one of the 25 best books of 1992 by New York City librarians and which is still in print. She did not sue the outfitters, although she could have, on the basis of various forms of negligence, and by sheer coincidence we later got a free trip to Antarctica from the same outfitter. We could have spent our time in lawyers’ offices, but penguins is better.

*

When Tracy was 12, her mother took her to see Sir Edmund Hillary, the conqueror of Everest, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

***

Backpacking in Glacier National Park, 1982.

When Tracy and I first got together, she told me that she could never live with someone who didn’t like to backpack. At that point I’d done some hiking but had never backpacked, so I said, Sure, baby, come here and sit by me. A month later, I was climbing Mt. Wittenberg, the tallest peak on Point Reyes, in Marin County, with rocks in my backpack, just to see if I was up to it. She was being cheerful, which is always annoying. I was falling in love with nature as she saw it.

***

***

In 1981, on our honeymoon, we stood in the Nepalese village of Labouche and stared up at the summit of Mt. Everest.

***

I wrote about that trip on the occasion of Tracy’s 63rd birthday, in 2005. This is the first time it has reached an audience beyond Tracy:

I think now of that mountain and I think of your smile, and the joy of our weird, dirty honeymoon comes back to me. I will always be happy walking with you wherever we go, however high the mountains get.

***

Tracy was worried about being a stepmother to my daughters, Shana and Rachel, who were 6 and 10 when Tracy and I got together. Would she like them? More importantly, would they like her? Nevertheless, she threw herself into the role with great determination. The girls reacted according to their own temperaments. Rachel took some time to adjust to Tracy’s cool, rational style, versus Rachel’s ebullience. Now Rachel calls Tracy “my second mother, my friend, my opposite, my mirror, my teacher, and my cheerleader. We didn’t always see each other but our hearts always knew each other.”

In Abbottabad, Pakistan, 2017.

Shana is more like Tracy. She shares Tracy’s daredevil spirit, and became a solo trapeze star in the Cirque du Soleil and a respected choreographer. She says today, “In so many ways Tracy taught me how to live. It’s like she knows how much potential every moment of the day, every corner of the world has—every possible high view or abandoned highway or quirky stranger.”

***

And if that weren’t enough, in 2010 Tracy was matched with a 6-year-old girl named August, the daughter of African and African American parents, through the Big Sister program. Today, August is 21, and she is still in our lives, thriving and, very occasionally, asking for advice.

***

The standard obit stuff:

Tracy was born in New Jersey and spent her first two years there, then moved with her family to Southern California.

She graduated from UC Berkeley in 1965 and earned a masters in journalism there in 1972.

Greeting the Emir of Kano, Nigeria, 2011.

She’s published articles in Esquire, New West, California, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Playboy, Ms., Cosmopolitan, the New York Times Magazine, and Bay Area publications. She’s editing a book of photographs and text about West Oakland and revising her memoir of her four months in Nigeria reporting on how marriage works in a polygamous Muslim society.

***

Three more facts about Tracy Johnston:

Tracy smelled something fishy about our financial advisor. She took our money out. Three weeks later he was arrested for running a Ponzi scheme. Went to jail, too. Tracy has worked for three years on that photo-and-text book about West Oakland, a mostly Black, working-class neighborhood in our city. While working on it, she was mugged twice and had her camera stolen twice. Was she deterred? Hah! Some of Tracy Johnston's photos taken in West Oakland, California. See more at TracyJohnston.com Our backyard, which is actually Tracy’s backyard, has twice been selected for a charity garden tour. She showed off her succulents, her roses, her giant elevator gear, and her giant blue birdcage. (Ed. note: See photo at top.)

***

Tracy always sleeps well when she travels, less well at home. I wrote a column about her insomniac ramblings for the San Francisco Chronicle; it’s included in my book Near-Life Experiences, which was published in 1993. An excerpt:

Every time I watch her sleep is another tick of the clock, another drop in the bucket. We have come this far together, I think; we have made it through to this morning still more in love than not, still happy to be in each other’s company, still paying attention. Like sleep itself, a daily miracle.

***

We were backpacking in the Sierra, sometime in the late 1970s. The day had been spectacular, and the twilight was glorious, and fading fast. Here’s a great campsite, I said, about a lovely piece of flat earth right beside a lake. Tracy looked at it. Nope, she said. We trudged on. Two more times I found lovely campsites, with trees and views and birds twittering, and Tracy said, nope. And we finally, near total darkness, found a campsite near a stream and a lake. It was in fact the best campsite.

"In some airport," 2013.

Tracy’s handling of cancer has been like that. There is always more life to be lived, more books to read, more people to hug. Here’s the good news: She ain’t dead yet.