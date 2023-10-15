Photo by 卡晨 on Unsplash

Readers,

A quick word to say that like many of you, I am horrified and deeply upset by the ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza. I cannot stop thinking about it.

I hope for the safe return of the hostages violently kidnapped by Hamas, and I mourn those murdered on both sides, by Hamas and Israeli missiles.

I believe that every life is sacred—Jewish and Palestinian alike; that no group’s humanity is more valuable than any other’s; and that the murdering of innocent civilians does not justify the murdering of other innocent civilians. An eye for an eye will leave the world blind. Genocide upon genocide will wipe us all out.

I will leave it at that. I don’t want to get into the political aspects of a situation that is deeply complicated; I don’t want Oldster to be a place for argument or hostility. People on all sides of this are understandably upset and triggered, myself included, and it’s led to a lot of fighting on the internet and social media. I want to avoid that here. I’ve turned off comments on this post for that reason.

Instead, I want to just let you all know that regardless of your race, ethnicity, religion, or other identity markers, I am thinking of all of you at this terrible time, wishing you and those you love safety and peace, and hoping for an end to this senseless violence.

-Sari