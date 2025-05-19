Text and all illustrations by Peter Moore.

MY MOTHER-IN-LAW WAS BRILLIANT. She was an M.D., an MPh., and an epidemiologist at Yale and Columbia. Then she lost it all to dementia.

But you might not have known that if you visited her during music hour in her memory-care facility. That's where she hit “play” on memories triggered by song—all the way back to her days as a Girl Scout in Belgium.

Once, when our firstborn was a few weeks old, I caught her singing him a French lullaby. Or so I thought. When I asked for a translation, she told me, “It’s about an evil nanny who cooks a baby in a white sauce.”

Fais de beaux rêves, petit-fils!

That French phrase roughly translates to: “Quick, grab your son before Granny pulls out a sauté pan.”

We needn’t have worried. She was singing, after all.

A study from UC Davis showed that when Alzheimer’s wrecks a vibrant brain, it spares the medial prefrontal cortex, which is Times Square at the intersection of autobiography and personal connection. Plus, music pings the amygdala and hippocampus, our emotional-memory centers. So music persists even if the rest of the mind fails. And yes, there’s an app for that. It’s called Spotify, and an organization called Music & Memory will help set up a memory playlist for your forgetful loved-one.

Or you can exercise your brain the way I did: By buying concert tickets.

There’s an ageist trope that trails aging rockers on tour. About how their hair has grayed, or fallen out. How they’re fat now, unrecognizable. How their vocals have turned to dust, how they’re ready for a dirt nap. As if they’re mannequins for the music, rather than the creators.

This works especially well with artists who have been with you throughout your life, so you can experience the memory storms live and in person. That's how I found myself weeping tears of joy and remembrance at the Boulder Theater, when Richard Thompson (age 76) finger-picked the opening notes from “Beeswing,” his classic ode to a long-lost love.

Thompson has been twanging my amygdala ever since his 1994 album “Mirror Blue” whirled in my CD player. At that time I was a new dad living in Chicago and juggling two babies, their amazing wife/mother, and a demanding job. (Hey, somebody had to be the articles editor for Playboy.) I’ve been listening to Richard Thompson ever since, but I’d never seen him live, until he scheduled a concert on my 68th birthday.

Does it get better than that?

Yes, it does, when Thompson launches into “Beeswing” (listen to it right now!) and sings the story of a “lost child, running wild” who still captivates Thompson, years after his gypsy rose quit the garden.

Sure, he’s an epic guitar master, but what I appreciate most is his skill as a storyteller, evoking his past, my past, all pasts, in song. And over the course of three decades of listening to his music, it has become entwined with my personal history as well. So this concert was akin to flipping through my emotional photo album, accompanied by a Thompson soundtrack, with each note plucking a memory.

Which is why I instantly perked up when I received a notification that “Graham Nash: An Evening of Songs and Stories” would hit a stage just fifteen minutes from my home. I didn’t even bother checking the ticket prices—a forgettable detail about an unforgettable night.

When I walked into the venue I noticed that the concert space had been converted from the usual mosh pit into rows of comfy seats. I asked an usher what was up, and she put it to me delicately: “Graham [age 83] wanted to make sure all of his fans were…comfortable.” Please be seated, proto-humans who were buying records in 1969, when Crosby, Stills, & Nash was released!

I was just 12 then. But I had come of age as a raging atheist by 1977, when Nash’s song “Cathedral” was released. It was on the concert playlist, as Nash told us how he dropped acid while a limo carried him to the south of England. He entered Winchester Cathedral and spotted a cobweb on a religious statue, and it triggered something. “A feeling deep inside of me,” he sang to us in his sparkling tenor, “told me this can’t be the place.” Yet again, tears started in my eyes as I recalled my own rationalist fury as a college freshman, when “The Lord’s Prayer” began to stick in my throat.

Later in the evening, Nash too grew a little misty, recalling a visit he made to an antiques store in L.A., where his companion bought an old vase. A perfectly ordinary day. And yet, it’s still living, in Nash, in all of us. “I’ll light the fire,” he sang to his former girlfriend Joni Mitchell, “while you place the flowers in the vase that you bought, today.”

Do I need to tell you that Nash was sharp as a tack, that his white hair was a halo, that his storytelling was strong and evocative, and that his musicianship was first rate? He was all of that and more. Except for that one song, when he launched into the opening chord and tied his fingers in a knot. “Well,” he told us in his Blackpool brogue, “I really fooked that oop.”

No worries, Graham. I’ll probably fook some things oop, too, if I’m lucky enough to reach age 83, like you.

John Prine didn’t make it that far. He died at age 73 in the first wave of Covid, on April 7, 2020. Just nine months earlier, I was with him—along with 9,000 other people plus the Colorado Symphony Orchestra—at Red Rocks, the otherworldly amphitheater just west of Denver.

The show had been postponed two months earlier, as Prine dealt with the aftermath of cancer in his neck (1996) and his lungs (2013), plus that stent in his heart (2014). Of course, Prine’s heart had been working overtime since the early 1970s, when his eponymous first album earned him a Grammy as best new artist. And no wonder, with such iconic songs as “Sam Stone,” about a drug-addicted Vietnam veteran, and “Hello in There,” about old people who don’t want to feel invisible. Does that strike a chord? Prine was just 22 when he wrote it.

His first album is the 149th greatest of all time, according to Rolling Stone, which actually upgraded it from #452 on an earlier list. He’s not getting older, or even deader: He’s getting better.

Make no mistake: When people scoff at older performers, they’re making fun of us oldsters in the audience, too. But I ask you: Are you too old to rock and roll? Is anybody? As long as we’re still breathing, still reliving memories, and making new ones, I say: Rock on.

I first ran into John a decade into his career, around the same time I earned a promotion at a magazine company in Knoxville, Tennessee. It was my first window office, affording a view of strip-mined peaks to the north. I lived within spittin’ distance of Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, where Prine’s parents grew up, and where he rambled as a boy.

That hallowed place radiates through his song “Paradise,” until “The coal company came with the world's largest shovel, and they tortured the timber and they stripped all the land.” The Colorado orchestra swelled as he sang about it at Red Rocks, and we all joined him in mourning a more beautiful world that existed before “Mr. Peabody’s coal train hauled it away.”

But the evening wasn’t about melancholia and regret. At one point Prine, exactly as stooped and gravel-voiced as you’d expect given his medical history, launched into his song “When I Get to Heaven.” He pre-figured his imminent death, noting that, upon stepping through the pearly gates, he’d first shake God’s hand, thank Him for “more blessings than one man can stand,” and then ”smoke a cigarette that's nine miles long.”

A few songs later he united on stage with the warmup act, I’m With Her, a super-group of folkies Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, and Aoife O'Donovan. I knew what was coming and laughed in anticipation.

Prine was famous for his joke songs, including “Let’s Talk Dirty in Hawaiian,” “Dear Abby,” and “Illegal Smile.” But my favorite is a 1999 duet called “In Spite of Ourselves,” which is filthily hilarious.

Prine croaked out:

She thinks all my jokes are corny Convict movies make her horny She likes ketchup on her scrambled eggs Swears like a sailor when she shaves her legs She takes a lickin' and keeps on tickin' I'm never gonna let her go.

Watkins, Jarosz, O’Donovan warbled this rejoinder:

He's got more balls than a big brass monkey He's a whacked-out weirdo and a lovebug junkie Sly as a fox and crazy as a loon Payday comes and he's howlin' at the moon He's my baby, I don't mean maybe Never gonna let him go

In the chorus, they sang together: “In spite of ourselves, we’ll end up sittin’ on a rainbow.” We all did, that night. And a few months later, John Prine was dead, but the memories continue.

Never gonna let him go.

If you end up in the Alzheimer’s wing, it may be your only hope.