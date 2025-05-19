Oldster Magazine

Peter Moore
5h

I love contributing to the Oldster, Sari! Thanks for creating this wonderful space for people who are long in the tooth, long in experience, long in joy. Our collective birthday candles have never burned brighter. And I’m going to see Judy Collins in June. A national treasure. A life well lived and sung. Happy to be here. Happy to be anywhere.

Jeannine
6hEdited

God, or whoever is in charge of this big mess we call home, bless you. Last night, I returned from a weekend of sitting with my father-in-law in the hospital. He is probably going to die soon, but there's nothing they can do but pump more drugs into him or shove a bunch of tubes and wires into his body or do surgery on his poor, frail six plus foot frame - he knows that he doesn't want any of that, and he knows he doesn't want to die, but he REALLY knows he doesn't want to die in the hospital. So here he is, tucked up in his very own bed in our former livingroom, now his bedroom since 2021, surrounded by books and pictures and furniture from his long-gone home and memories of his long dead wife, with his sweet little dog frisking around his room.

My father-in-law is a retired Classics professor. Even more than that, he taught future teachers how to teach Latin and ancient Greek. He is a brilliant man, but dementia has been eating away at that massive brain, and he is slowly losing his mind. But his heart is dying faster, apparently.

I spent the weekend begging him to stay in bed, assuring him that hallucinatory children would be fed, that the nurses were not evil and were there to help him, that the spiders he'd dreamt were pouring out of the IV pump weren't real, but that if they came back I would catch them and throw them out the window.

When the doctor said that he would need to stay overnight, he refused, until I offered to stay with him. At first the staff was dubious about my presence, but I've been his caregiver for almost four years now, and as his dementia reached a fever pitch as the sun set, they were grateful for my presence. But yesterday, he said it was enough, he couldn't take anymore of the unfamiliar bed and faces, he couldn't take anymore of the constant noise of call bells and IV machines and people yelling in the night, and he begged to go home... our house where I live with his son, my husband of 43 years, the house that he has come to consider his home , too. They gave me "educational material" on hospice care and "Signs that your loved one is dying," and reluctantly packed us off. But here he is, and he is happy.

And this morning I listened to "Hello in There" for the very first time and all the tears that have been building up over the past 72 hours, over the past four years, are pouring out. You had no idea how much I needed this... thank you.

