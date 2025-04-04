This, That, and the Other
An Oldster Magazine Friday Link Roundup.
I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.
RIP George Foreman, world champion heavyweight boxer, and purveyor/popularizer of countertop electric grills, who died last week at 76, and actor Val Kilmer, who died this week at 65 (The Associated Press).
I’m so envious of those who got to attend last week’s tribute to 78-year-old at Carnegie Hall, and all I want to do is keep reading about it and looking at pictures from it. At the New York Times, Alex Vadukul has a rundown. Music writer shares some highlights.
And on Instagram, photographer Danny Clinch has a carousel of great shots from the evening, including this amazing one, which kind of adorably brings Smith together with Bruce Springsteen, her collaborator on one of my favorite songs (and karaoke go-tos), “Because the Night.”:A post shared by @dannybones64
That time Zora listed 100 iconic albums by Black women -at .
“Pete Townshend began writing ‘My Generation’ as an anthem for his disaffected peers. Then the queen got involved.” - At NYMag/Vulture, “It Came From a Place of Resentment” by Townshend, as told to Charlie Harding.
Next Monday, April 7th at 12 noon ET I’ll interview the singular on my “show” on Substack Live. Tune in!
“The particular plight of Gen X is to have grown up in one world only to hit middle age in a strange new land. It’s as if they were making candlesticks when electricity came in. The market value of their skills plummeted.” - So many of my fellow Gen Xers are talking about “The Gen X Career Meltdown” by Stephen Kurutz in The New York Times, and, hoo boy, it’s so spot on, it hurts.
Related: “The first thing you need to do is lose the ‘90s. Any employer is going to see work experiences from then and move on.” - at, writes about “Deleting the 90s” from his resume while applying for jobs, on the advice of an HR consultant.
“I don't want a long goodbye” -talks with Amy Bloom—author of In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss—about the assisted dying debate in the U.K.
“People over 50 don’t usually get cavities…But we’ve started to see an increase because of this gummy craze.” - Jane Larkworthy at Airmail. (Hot tip, friends: Take your sleep gummies before you floss and brush for bed.)
“…I appreciate the distinction between early 30s and late 30s. There is so much change that happens.” - at Interview,talks with Early Thirties author Josh Duboff.
Boomers vs. Zoomers: Celeb Trivia Night with Jane Fonda Climate PAC and MoveOn! Weds., April 9thA post shared by @janefondaclimatepac
I want to see The Friend, starring Bill Murray and Naomi Watts, and based on the book by . It’s opening in theaters around the country today.
“Is Everything a Scam?” at Lurking Glass, Andi Zeisler writes about nearly being scammed out of a lot of money, and she links to last week’s Friday Open Thread on times we’ve been fallen prey to con artists.
I’ve having fun watching The Residence on Netflix, the latest murder mystery/comedy, this one starring Uzo Aduba, Eliza Coupe, Jane Curtin, Giancarlo Esposito, Al Franken, Taran Killam, Jason Lee, Ken Marino among others.
“On Saturday, April 5, 2025, Third Act joins the “Hands Off! National Day of Action” to stand up against those who believe they can take whatever they want—our democracy, our future, our rights.” -’s Third Act.
Next Tuesday, April 8th at 8pm at Bookclub Bar in the NYC’s East Village, come hear me talk with about her new memoir/craft book, Permission: The New Memoirist and the Courage to Create.
Bonus Open Thread question: How are you? (Me? Hanging in there, but boy is it rough right now…)
That’s a lot of links. Thanks as always for reading, for commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support! I really couldn’t do this without you. 🙏 💝
-Sari
why's it rough, sari? i mean, apart from the collapse of democracy.
im 64 and still playing guitar like a fiend. i've started going to bluegrass jams and festivals and holding my own with 30 yo hippie bluegrass guys. And here's the unexpected and delightgful thing - i am totally accepted. no apparent ageism. I also bring my guitar to the protests.
Hanging in there. Looking forward to tomorrow’s show of solidarity across the nation to help bolster us all.
Great round-up!
I have such deep, deep FOHMO (Fear of Having Missed Out) about that Patti tribute: as a GenX’er rounding the corner on 60 this year, Jersey girl, whose older sister brought home Horses on a visit from college and blew my mind, who also loves Bruce, I can’t even look at the pictures, I’m so jealous… LOL! I just spent an hour trying to game a trip to a small town in France where Bruce is playing a makeup gig on my actual birthday this year.