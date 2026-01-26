Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah Sosin's avatar
Deborah Sosin
9h

Fabulous!! Needed this laugh and perspective this morning!!!!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sari Botton
Kathleen Kiddo's avatar
Kathleen Kiddo
9hEdited

How merciful it was to deliver such sobering truth with delightful humor, and illustration! This is an instant classic.

Reply
Share
2 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture