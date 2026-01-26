Text and all illustrations by Peter Moore.

I READ A SCIENTIFIC STUDY that says Boomer brains aren’t just draining. Au contraire. They are practically brimming over with emotional intelligence, crystallized intelligence, conscientiousness, emotional stability, and agreeableness.

It changed how I look at myself.

Of course, another part of the study says that, at age 69, I may lack the wherewithal to understand the study in the first place.

Hey! Are you with me or not? I was an editor at Men’s Health magazine for twenty years, so I must be right!

The journal Intelligence published this intel under the title Humans peak in midlife: A combined cognitive and personality trait perspective.

Reading those words alone was a victory. Peak + Midlife = Woohoo!

Of course, the news wasn’t all good. Young people still enjoy some advantages over their elders. Let’s all find our reading glasses–they’re around here somewhere!–and squint at this annoying chart.

Note plunges in reasoning, memory, and processing speed. Even our WCAC takes a cliff dive at 65! Whatever the hell WCAC is. (Google’s A.I. Overview defines it as the “Washington Catholic Athletic Conference,” which doesn’t seem germane. Google’s robo-researchers may already be in decline, at age two.)

Oh, hang on. It means “Weighted Cognitive Ability Composite,” which sounds so boring that I want to take a nap. Which always improves my cognition!

And just look at that beautiful vocabulary line! We Oldsters can talk circles around twenty- and thirty-somethings. That will come in handy when we’re explaining to our children why they shouldn’t put us in The Home. Shut your inarticulate pie hole, young person!

Verbal acuity isn’t our only advantage. As this other chart probably tells me, if I could only read it.

Oh, wait. I found my magnifying glass. Those gently upswinging lines refer to such brilliant old-person qualities as extraversion, emotional stability, openness to experience, agreeableness, and conscientiousness. To paraphrase Sexy Rexy Harrison in My Fair Lady, “why can’t a [young person] be like me?”

It’s worth considering the findings one by one, to log our many advantages over people with fresh minds, clear skin, glossy hair, sexy bodies, and encumbering college debt.

Let them have their avocado toasts! We have…

Extraversion, which doesn’t exactly swing our way. Remember? When we were all young and extraverted we were also swapping STDs. A dose of The Clap is a good way to meet a doctor, not a life partner. Of course, the rates of STDs among Oldsters is on the rise. So be careful out there. And in there. And especially under there!

The rest of the news is good for our age cohort.

Emotional stability peaks at age 75. The study authors note that “individuals high in emotional stability tend to exhibit equanimity, lower stress reactivity, self-assurance, and calm dispositions—traits that promote psychological resilience and reduced distress across a range of contexts.”

Plus old people know what equanimity is, given their advanced vocabularies.

The conscientiousness line is an eye-popper. The researchers called it “a robust predictor of job performance.” (If any.) Lay that credential on the twenty-something manager at Starbucks when the Feds kill Medicare and you desperately need a job with health insurance.

Your openness to experience is still robust at age 65. It is “linked to intellectual curiosity, creativity, and receptiveness to novel ideas.” (Remember the STDs! Not all “novel” ideas are “good” ideas, especially when Ms. Right flashes her bloomers at every septuagenarian who walks past her door in Assisted Living Acres.)

We also need to be careful with our agreeableness. According to the chart, we Oldsters are just as companionable as twentysomethings, well into our 80s. But that’s not necessarily a good thing. The researchers point out that being too agreeable, or not agreeable enough, both have downsides.

And the researchers can kiss my ass if they think I’ll err in either direction!

My favorite concepts in the study had to do with intelligence, which the researchers define as “maximal capacity to achieve a novel goal successfully using perceptual-cognitive processes.”

Got that?

There are two kinds of intelligence: “fluid” (young brains) and “crystallized” (Oldster brains).

No worries. Crystallization, like a diamond, is an Oldster’s best friend!

“Fluid” intelligence” produces such young-people advantages as “reasoning, memory span, and processing speed.” Fair enough: My fluidity has been leaking away for at least four decades.

But I’m OK with “crystallized” intelligence, which the researchers call “pragmatics (e.g., accumulated knowledge, life insight).” They note that it “may continue to grow, thus reflecting both the limits [booooo–ed. note] and the potential [yay!--ed. note] of adult intellectual adult development.”

Have I actually understood this study and fairly reported on it? Who knows! And anyway, I’ll leave “understanding” to those “fluid intelligencers,” who are too young to know what they’re missing. I’ll ride my “crystalized intelligence” into my eighties and beyond, embracing novelty, conscientiousness, and emotional stability for all they’re worth.

Oldster brains, for the win!