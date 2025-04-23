Here, veteran music producer, publisher, arranger, conductor, and musician Herb Bernstein responds. - Sari Botton

Herb Bernstein at 93.

Herb Bernstein was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He attended Southern Methodist University on a basketball scholarship, then earned his B.S. and M.A. in Education at N.Y.U. Upon graduation, he became a teacher and basketball coach at Midwood High School and Eastern District High School, both in Brooklyn. Herb left teaching in 1966 because of the success he was having in the music business.

He arranged and produced records in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s for Laura Nyro, John Denver, Joel Grey, The Four Seasons, Bob Dylan, The Monkees, Dusty Springfield, Tina Turner, The Happenings, Tony Orlando and Dawn, Julie Budd, Lainie Kazan, Frankie Valli, Connie Francis and Lesley Gore.

Herb's numerous hit records as producer, publisher, or arranger include "See You in September," "Go Away Little Girl," "Knock Three Times," and "Leaving on a Jet Plane." The Laura Nyro album, MORE THAN A DISCOVERY , released in 1967, which he arranged and conducted, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999. The album included such songs as "Wedding Bell Blues" and "Stoney End."

Herb served as musical director and conductor for Michael Amante. As of August 2012, he continued to work as an arranger and conductor, working with Regis Philbin and Joy Philbin, and Bernstein's longtime protegé Julie Budd, appearing with orchestras and other ensembles across the country.

Herb has conducted at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, and with the Buffalo, Baltimore, Austin, Hartford, South Bend, and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestras.

In the late 60s, because of Julie Budd 's growing popularity, (Herb was her mentor), his career took a dramatic turn. Along with Julie, he was now working with such artists as Frank Sinatra, Bob Hope, George Burns, Liberace, Jim Nabors, Bill Cosby, Marvin Hamlisch, Don Rickles, Carol Burnett, Milton Berle, and Danny Thomas. This ultimately led to appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show , The Merv Griffin Show , The Tonight Show , The Mike Douglas Show , and others.

How old are you?

93. (I’ll be 94 in May.)

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

It's funny, I seldom think about age! I wake up, think about having a pleasant day, try to write a new song, look forward to being with some people I care about, and never even think of my age!

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I feel unbelievably young for my age. I am in step with my peers but also with a lot of younger people.

What do you like about being your age?

I've found myself being more introspective and more aware of my surroundings. I'm more tolerant of situations that would have upset me years ago. I think more than anything, I'm enjoying life and people, more than ever before.

Herb Bernstein, right, when he was 39, with Frank Sinatra and Julie Budd.

What is difficult about being your age?

The aches and pains. I joke that when I get up in the morning, I'm wondering what's going to hurt. The physical stuff is the main problem. I have two pinched nerves, in my lower back and that's causing some problems with pain.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

The surprising thing to me is how good I feel. Mentally, I feel that I'm sharper than ever, the lyrics to my songs are coming quicker than ever, my relationships are warmer than ever before, and my general outlook on life is more positive than ever! I was told that I would be an old man at 90! Wrong!

I think when you reach 90, people's expectations are not very high. It's the exact opposite with me! I'm looking forward to many wonderful things. I just finished writing a book called Born at 90 and Never Growing Old . My songwriting is better than ever, and I'm planning some concerts with my protegé, Julie Budd.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

More than anything, aging has given me an awareness that I never had before. People's frailties, my own ability to help others, my sense of humor, my concern for my dear friends and more love in my heart than ever before. The two negatives are the pain that I have to endure from time to time and the lack of energy.

Herb Bernstein plays and sings Ray Charles’ “Georgia.”:

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

As far as sense of self, I've never been so aware in my life. I recognize my negatives, and above all, my positives. I like to think that at this time in my life, I concentrate more on the positives. I get so much more pleasure helping other people.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

Bernstein in 2015, when he was musical director for “ Julie Budd plays the Metropolitan Room .” Photo by Stephen Sorokoff.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

It's hard to say. I loved my early days of playing basketball, both at NYU and SMU. That was in my 20s. In my 30s, I had tremendous success in the music business so that was a wonderful time in my life. I guess if I could go back and play basketball, and record all the great artists, I would.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

Yes, I adore Mel Brooks! He is 98 and still going strong. He is amazing! Hasn't lost a step. Still energetic, humorous as hell, and he'll never quit. He has frequently said that age is just a number.

Check out Herb Bernstein’s New Crusade, his 1969 release.:

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I guess I've made a few adjustments. I'm concerned a little bit more about my grooming. I suppose I don't want to look old. Ha ha.

Healthwise, I'm more concerned about my diet than ever before. Watching the sugar, salt and overeating. Also doing more exercise.

My biggest regret is mistakes I've made financially. I've had a wonderful life, wonderful family, blessed by God in every way, and therefore, few regrets. I did, however, make some very bad judgments when it came to finances. If I could do it all over again, I would reconsider some of my business and financial dealings.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I refuse to consider myself old. I want to stay active, keep busy, keep writing, and never worry about age. I refuse to be old as long as I can possibly be this way.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

I think meeting Bob Crewe in the mid 60's. He talked me into leaving teaching and come work for him in the music business.It changed my life and I will always be indebted to him for that.

Bernstein as a 22-year-old basketball player for NYU.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

My biggest regret is mistakes I've made financially. I've had a wonderful life, wonderful family, blessed by God in every way, and therefore, few regrets. I did, however, make some very bad judgments when it came to finances. If I could do it all over again, I would reconsider some of my business and financial dealings.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I would love to spend these last days of mine with someone to love, and that someone who loves me. I guess I am just an old romantic!

I would love to have some of my new songs recorded by some "name" singers.

I would love to perform some prestigious concerts with my protegé, Julie Budd.

And I would love to see this a happier world before I go.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

My dad used to say, "Live every day like it's your last and one day, you'll be right!" I try to make each day a good one.

Bernstein and Julie Budd in 2016, at “Julie Budd Celebrates 50 Years of Music with Herb Bernstein”. Broadway World .

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

Burial. I hope to meet my Lord and be reunited with so many people I've known and loved.

I must say that birthdays are coming too fast lately!

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

On my birthdays, it never matters to me what I do. I look forward to being with people I love. The last couple of birthdays were spent with my daughter, my son-in-law, my two granddaughters, my granddaughter's husband and friends. What could be better? My only regret was that my son, who is in Orlando, my daughter and her husband who are in Washington D.C., and my ex-wife who is in a facility in Queens, were not able to be there.

I must say that birthdays are coming too fast lately!