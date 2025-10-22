Here, retired pastor and author Christopher Webber responds. - Sari Botton

PS If you’re enjoying the work I do here at Oldster, please consider supporting it by becoming a paid subscriber. 🙏

Christopher L. Webber

Christopher Webber was born in a small town in Upstate, New York called Cuba, with a population then and now 3,000. He went away to a private school in Connecticut for the last three years of high school, but the small town orientation is still there. He went to Princeton and majored in public affairs, planning a career in government. He was on a championship debate team and won prizes for public speaking. He still loves to have an audience!

Going from Princeton to the General Theological Seminary in New York City, he earned the usual degree in three years, but was asked to continue on to a further degree in theology with the expectation that he might find a career in teaching. Instead, he found his wife and, after completing the second degree in theology, opted to continue in pastoral ministry in Brooklyn. Invited to move to a suburban parish, he lived in Lynbrook, Long Island, for six years and was then invited to serve as pastor of the English-language Anglican parish in Tokyo, Japan. After six years there, he returned to the States as Rector of Christ Church, Bronxville, New York, and stayed there for 22 years. It was there that he began his writing career with The Vestry Handbook , still in print and now in a fourth edition.

Taking early retirement, he moved to Sharon, in the northwest corner of Connecticut to live in a house designed by his wife. Serving small congregations, caring for a thirty-acre estate, and continuing his writing career, he had found the perfect life—only to have it interrupted by a diagnosis of Altzheimer’s disease for his wife. To be closer to family, he moved to San Francisco where his wife died after 50 some years of marriage.

He just celebrated the 69th anniversary of his ordination. He continues to assist in local churches and to publish books—now over forty titles; the latest is Black Doctor: A Biography of James McCune Smith, MD, the biography of the first fully trained and credentialed Black doctor in America, and one of the most important voices in the pre-Civil War abolition movement.

—

How old are you?

93

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

If I weren’t 93, I’d want to be in my mid-60s. I was retired by then, which meant that I could continue to serve as a parish priest because I wanted to, not because I needed the income. I could also “be” other people: an author and a farmer, because I was free to be those people. I had already published several books; now I could write more. And my wife and I had already built our dream house on a dead-end, dirt road in rural Connecticut. Now we could center our lives on our own house on our own land with each other.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I feel young for my age. I live in a retirement community—have lived here for 13 years—and have said in all that time that in a foot race, I could beat anyone else here.

The biggest surprise may be my physical well-being. My father was very active into his 90s so I shouldn’t be surprised, but when I live in a community of people my age and younger who are more limited physically, it does make me aware of my good fortune.

What do you like about being your age?

Being in my 90s gives me more to remember—but also the satisfaction of a family to watch as they shape their lives. And I’m free to write and explore on my schedule.

What is difficult about being your age?

There are days when I don’t feel well and lack the energy to do the things I’d like to do. There are places I’d like to go that I can’t get to—both very locally and further afield. I haven’t driven a car in 13 years and there are times when that’s really inconvenient.

Christopher L. Webber and his older sister, circa 1937.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

The biggest surprise may be my physical well-being. My father was very active into his 90s so I shouldn’t be surprised, but when I live in a community of people my age and younger who are more limited physically, it does make me aware of my good fortune.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

It’s given me a growing family to enjoy and a feeling of accomplishment. It’s taken away the freedom to travel both locally and further afield.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

For most of my life I was identified primarily by my role as parish priest. That’s no longer the case and gives me, perhaps, the opportunity to be simply a part of the small retirement home community.

I think 70 was pretty good—serving a small parish, writing books, caring for an orchard and garden, and enjoying dinner with my wife at home or out. Yes, I’d be quite happy to relive those years.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

I think I had age-related milestones before I retired, but now not so much.



What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

I think 70 was pretty good—serving a small parish, writing books, caring for an orchard and garden, and enjoying dinner with my wife at home or out. Yes, I’d be quite happy to relive those years.

Christopher L. Webber with his now late wife, Margaret Webber, in 2008.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

I think my father set me a good example—living to be 100 and developing his carpentry skills and his love of the Greek language in retirement.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I’m tending to take a nap now in the early afternoon and beginning to limit my shopping excursions.

I think my father set me a good example—living to be 100 and developing his carpentry skills and his love of the Greek language in retirement.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

Well, I don’t use a cane indoors—because I don’t need to.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

Meeting my wife made the biggest difference—but retirement was the biggest change of direction and for the better. It gave me the freedom to write more and to share my life more fully with my wife.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

My biggest regret may be my older sister’s early death—losing the chance to know her better and to compare notes about our writing. Not sure there’s anything I would do differently.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

Publishing the next book—I’d love to have another hymnal published. And a few more grandchildren or great-grandchildren would be good.

There are days when I don’t feel well and lack the energy to do the things I’d like to do. There are places I’d like to go that I can’t get to—both very locally and further afield. I haven’t driven a car in 13 years and there are times when that’s really inconvenient.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other?

Burial in Connecticut near where I spent the happiest years.

How do you feel about dying? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

Dying is the price you pay for living—and well worth it for me. Christian faith speaks of the “resurrection of the body,” which as I take it refers to a reality beyond some wispy “soul” or “spirit.” I expect to see Jesus and be reunited with family and friends.

Not sure what role books have hereafter—and life without books doesn’t inspire me much. I’ve been giving this a lot of thought lately and don’t have as much clarity on this as I’d like. Like, how do you sequence things in eternity?

For most of my life I was identified primarily by my role as parish priest. That’s no longer the case and gives me, perhaps, the opportunity to be simply a part of the small retirement home community.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

Any excuse for a party is a good excuse, and as long as there are excuses, I’m all for it. How? with a party or special meal—maybe go somewhere I haven’t been before.



