Here, award-winning actress and author Ellen Burstyn responds. - Sari Botton

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Ellen Burstyn. Photo by Jee Cihangir Duman

Ellen Burstyn won a Tony Award for her role in Same Time, Next Year (1974), is a six-time Oscar nominee, winning the Best Actress Award for Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974), and a six-time Emmy nominee, with one win for her guest role on Law & Order: SVU (2008-09). She has appeared on Broadway, off-Broadway, and regional theatre for more than five decades. Ellen is the co-president of the famed Actors Studio. In 2006, her memoir, Lessons in Becoming Myself , became a national bestseller. She also lectures around the country on a wide variety of topics. She has just published Poetry Says it Better: Poems to Help You Wake Up with HarperOne.

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How old are you?

93.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

I'm pretty aware of being 93. I seem to be busier than I've ever been in my whole life, and I never at any point earlier would've suspected that my busiest time of my life would be in my 90s. My early 40s was the time when my career really blossomed. And I did a lot of films in that period, so I have a lot of identification with that period, but I'm also just very aware that I'm 93 and I'm still working, and here I am. It's incredible. I'm really happy I've taken care of myself and lived healthily.

Around my 40s. I stopped doing everything unhealthily. I'm a vegetarian. I have been on and off all of my life, but since my 40s all the time. And I don't drink alcohol anymore, which I did in my 20s and 30s. I don't smoke marijuana anymore or cigarettes. I just stopped all of that. And I walk every day and work out in the gym and I take care of myself and it pays off. That’s how you get to be 93. And I don’t mind being 93. It’s fine.

I seem to be busier than I’ve ever been in my whole life, and I never at any point earlier would’ve suspected that my busiest time of my life would be in my 90s. My early 40s was the time when my career really blossomed. And I did a lot of films in that period, so I have a lot of identification with that period, but I’m also just very aware that I’m 93 and I’m still working, and here I am.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

At The Actors Studio, Estelle Parsons is about four years older than I am, and she does yoga, and she’s very healthy and very strong. So I’m not the only person around me who’s thriving in their 90s. So I feel perfectly comfortable being in my 90s. I love that. I’m surprised. I wouldn’t have anticipated that.

If you’d asked me when I was 20, “What do you think you’re going to be like at 93?” I wouldn’t think I would be writing books and exercising and living well and having a grand old time.

What is difficult about being your age?

I mean, I’ve had both my knees replaced and one hip. I’ve been healthy, knock on wood. I haven’t been sick except for a bad cold this spring, but I think that’s the reward from giving up smoking and drinking and eating badly and so forth, although I’ve always ate pretty good. It’s what you do, there are results You make choices in life and there’s a price to pay for the choices if they’re not healthy. So I’ve taken care of myself and I am very happy I have.

At The Actors Studio, Estelle Parsons is about four years older than I am, and she does yoga, and she’s very healthy and very strong. So I’m not the only person around me who’s thriving in their 90s. So I feel perfectly comfortable being in my 90s. I love that. I’m surprised. I wouldn’t have anticipated that.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

I’d have to say my 40s because that’s when I broke through my movie work. I wouldn’t say it was necessarily the happiest period of my life, but it was the most successful. I was busy and the things that I had hoped would happen with my career did, in fact, happen. So it was a very satisfying period in my life. I don’t know that I would go back to any other period. I’m fine with my 90s.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

Estelle’s a good example. I think she must be 97 maybe. And she's just as ornery as she ever was and just as funny and smart and pleasing. She's a very good example of how to age.

My recipe for happiness is to find a way to make a living doing something that you’d be happy to do for free, if you didn’t need the money, and that’s the way it is for me. So I don’t really have a lot of regrets.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

Well, I have a brace on my hand, but this wrist has been broken twice, I think. There's a little arthritis that needs to be attended to, and I have to keep moving. I've been pretty healthy with my diet most of my life. I've taken care of myself, so I haven't really had to self-correct…

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I haven't gotten plastic surgery, and I think about it sometimes. But I don’t know. I sometimes see people who have had plastic surgery and it wasn’t an improvement. And so I think, “Well, I don’t look too bad.” As long as I continue to work, I think I’m okay.

I left Hollywood and I went to Lee Strasberg and said, “I want to learn how to act.” And I studied with him for, I don’t know, till the end of his life. And studying with a master in any field is a life-changing experience, I mean, down to the core.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

Going to Lee Strasberg. That changed my life. I was in my early 40s. I had a career. I was working. I was co-starring in a movie with Debbie Reynolds and Tony Curtis and Walter Matthau. And I was sitting on the set and I said, “Well, this is it. This is the big time. I’m co-starring in a movie with Debbie Reynolds. Next, I’ll be playing her part.” And a voice in my head went, “I don’t want it.” And I knew in that second that my life was changing when I left Hollywood and I went to Lee Strasberg and said, “I want to learn how to act.” And I studied with him for, I don’t know, till the end of his life. And studying with a master in any field is a life-changing experience, I mean, down to the core.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I think I’ve done so much that I really wanted to do and have spent my life enjoying it and enjoying working. My recipe for happiness is to find a way to make a living doing something that you’d be happy to do for free, if you didn’t need the money, and that’s the way it is for me. So I don’t really have a lot of regrets.

I haven’t gotten plastic surgery, and I think about it sometimes. But I don’t know. I sometimes see people who have had plastic surgery and it wasn’t an improvement. And so I think, “Well, I don’t look too bad.” As long as I continue to work, I think I’m okay.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

What comes to mind is, “To thine own self, be true.” I suppose that’s in there without me actually thinking, where did I first hear that, or who who said it to me. I think that’s an inner motto of mine.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm?Other?

I know that cremation is bad for the atmosphere, so that’s off the list. Being put in a box and closing the lid, even though I’m not breathing, when I think about it, I go, “I don’t like that.” So what appeals to me most is feeding trees, just somehow put the remains, whatever they are in the dirt near the trees and let the trees. Some kind of natural burial. Preferably in the woods.

And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

I once read the first law of thermodynamics, which says, I think, that matter cannot be created or destroyed. It can only change form. So I’m expecting to change form some way. I don’t know if it’ll be with my brain going, “Oh, I’m changing form.” But I think there will be some transformation of what was me into something else. It’s just all a wonderful, wondrous mystery and I hope we get to understand it as we transform.

I’ve had both my knees replaced and one hip. I’ve been healthy, knock on wood. I haven’t been sick except for a bad cold this spring, but I think that’s the reward from giving up smoking and drinking and eating badly and so forth, although I’ve always ate pretty good.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

When I turned 90, I sent a message to all of my friends, including the ones that were in California while I was living in New York, and said, “I want everybody to come to my party when I turn 90.” And my friends from California flew. All my friends came. And I had a big party in my own apartment, and it was wonderful. And I don’t really need to celebrate every birthday, but 90 I felt was due a celebration and we all had a grand time.