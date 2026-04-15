Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Judith Posner's avatar
Judith Posner
8m

Speechless!

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Rebecca Stafford's avatar
Rebecca Stafford
15m

This is a wonderful interview. I’m inspired by the way he left security (tenured job) to chase artistic development. Maybe a little jealous too!

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