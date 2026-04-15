Here, screenwriter, playwright, poet and more Edward Pomerantz responds. - Sari Botton

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Edward Pomerantz, right, with his wife of 69 years, Sandy Kazan.

Edward Pomerantz is an award-winning New York City screenwriter, playwright, novelist, filmmaker, poet, and teacher. CAUGHT , the movie he wrote based on his novel INTO IT, was released by Sony Pictures Classics and nominated for three Independent Spirit Awards. His play BRISBURIAL was produced by the New Federal Theatre, and his play ELECTRA THE REWRITE was staged in Greece at the Athens Fringe Festival. He is the recipient of two Writers Guild Awards and two Fulbright Specialist Grants. As a teacher/mentor/creative advisor, he’s worked with over a thousand writers at international colleges, labs, workshops and academies.

His short films and screenplays have won awards at international film festivals. His recent publications are BITS AND PIECES , a memoir of poems, and GOOD COMPANY , A Writer’s Bible. For 30 years, he’s been on the faculty of the School of Film and Media Studies at SUNY-Purchase, and the Director of the Harlem Dramatic Writing Workshop, a program of free workshops to find and nurture gifted screenwriters and playwrights in the Harlem community. He’s still teaching, and currently at work on A BOY CALLED OWL , a novel for Kids Who Are Grown-Ups.

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How old are you?

I’ll be 92, this June.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

Yes. 10. The age I found the courage of my imagination, the kid, seized and captured by the movies, running home to his room to write his own, the brave fearless boy who keeps me writing and striving today, returning to that bottomless well for what Emerson calls “the power of self-recovery.”

Edward Pomerantz with his wife and kids in the ’80s.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

Not old or young. I’d say ageless with some wear and tear. And the question is “Are my peers in step with me?”

At age 10 I found the courage of my imagination, the kid, seized and captured by the movies, running home to his room to write his own, the brave fearless boy who keeps me writing and striving today, returning to that bottomless well for what Emerson calls “the power of self-recovery.”

What do you like about being your age?

I’m smarter and sexier.

What is difficult about being your age?

I miss walking fast and running for the bus.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

I’m still here.

Edward Pomerantz at age 40. “The publication of my play Brisburial.”

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Clarity. Clarity. Clarity. And whatever it’s taken away, with will and effort I can get it back. Except for all the people I’ve loved who didn’t have the luck to age with me.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

I’m stronger and clearer about who I am, and in the words of Wallace Stevens, even more determined “not to be confined.”

When I was 40 I quit my job as a tenured college English professor to “go out in the world” and be a screenwriter. I went on to write forty commissioned screenplays and television scripts and never looked back. When I was 60 my life expanded with the making of a movie I wrote based on my novel.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

Next March, the celebration of 70 years of marriage to the same woman. My grandson’s wedding next summer. And great-grandchildren.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

My childhood summers in Rockaway—for the same freedom and exhilaration I would feel again in the Colorado Rockies in my 30s; at 60 when I got my movie made after 20 years of fighting for it and my world expanded; my 70s being a kid again with my grandchildren; my 90s, still alive, still loving and being loved by my wife and daughters, still loving what John Gardner calls “the struggle of thought,” what D. H. Lawrence calls the “human being in their wholeness fully attending,” the intense concentration of thinking and writing with my whole body, wrestling with words, feelings, ideas, connecting with people.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

Yes, a friend, a poet, 95, still himself, even more so.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

Blood pressure meds, daily stretching and strengthening exercises, no seconds of pasta, listening to my body—knowing when to rest, when to push through, keep going. And I’m still dancing in my livingroom to music that makes it impossible not to.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I refuse to be ignored.

Pomerantz’s grandchildren as kids, left, and as young adults, right.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

When I was in my early 30s and made a creative life-changing breakthrough with the writing of my play BRISBURIAL.

When I was 40 and quit my job as a tenured college English professor to “go out in the world” and be a screenwriter. I went on to write forty commissioned screenplays and television scripts and never looked back.

When I was 60 and my life expanded with the making of a movie I wrote based on my novel. The movie led me back into teaching—working with writers and colleagues all over the world.

Pomerantz’s book of poetry. On the cover is a photo of him at 10. Order the book .

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

No regrets for any major life choices. Just for things said and done that hurt people.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I’ll go with Philip Guston on this: “What you’re doing is trying to stay alive and continue and not die.”

Son of Al, the fisherman. Pomerantz in his 50s.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

“Always be happy in your work.” Advice given to me by my father Al Pomerantz, a fishman and shad boner, when I was 10.

“Into the destructive element, immerse.” Joseph Conrad, Lord Jim

“When a door is closed, open another one. When that door closes, open another. When you run out of doors, make one.” Joan Rivers

“Face the music and dance.” Irving Berlin

My soul and spirit will be in everybody whose lives I’ve touched in ways unknown to me. I will die happy knowing some people I love will be thinking “Eddie would have loved this,” when they’re sitting around a table, laughing and slurping oysters, arguing about a movie.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other?

Cremation and organ donation.

What do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

My soul and spirit will be in everybody whose lives I’ve touched in ways unknown to me. I will die happy knowing some people I love will be thinking “Eddie would have loved this,” when they’re sitting around a table, laughing and slurping oysters, arguing about a movie.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

Keep celebrating, not just on your birthday—with everybody you love.