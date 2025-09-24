Here, veteran screenwriter Joan Tewkesbury responds. - Sari Botton

Joan Tewkesbury recently. Photo by Mary Moon.

How old are you?

89.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

Age 10, when I had my first job, as a dancer in a movie. Age 24, when I got married. Age 27, when I had my first child. For whatever reason, all these things made me feel like I belonged in the world.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I feel like my age is just right. I like my age. I feel old and young at the same time. Smarter now but with less than perfect body parts. Almost 90 is a surprise. With my peers? Depends on the peer.

From the film The Unfinished Dance . Tewkesbury at age front row, second to right. Margaret O’Brien is at extreme left, and Cyd Charisse is leaning on the back wall.

What do you like about being your age?

Feeling free. I don’t have to live up to some sort of cultural standard. At this point I can say anything about anything, any way I want. However, I tread lightly with fragile friends.

What is difficult about being your age?

Too many doctor appointments. Getting down on the floor. Friends passing away. Experiencing others making disastrous “elder” decisions I can’t do anything about. Watching others in the world “give up” on being in the world.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

That aging is terrific. No, arthritis is not, but it’s the most authentic self I’ve ever experienced.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Self-worth, not giving a rats ass about what people think. Being whole heartedly invested in giving others what they need.

Taken away...physical mobility and a stronger immune system.

Joan Tewkesbury at age 32, with her children: Robin Maguire, age 7, and Peter Maguire age 6

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

I feel securely me. For the first time I don’t feel wistful, wishing I was someone else with more power to get things done. Now if things add up, they add up. If they don’t, they don’t, and I just move on to something else. I guess I’ve always been that way.

I miss certain people more. With them we had mutual validation. Now validation comes from staying mentally strong to validate one’s self. Sometimes it’s a challenge.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

I’m grateful, I don’t think I missed much. I delight in my children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments, their milestones. The word milestone feels flat, not expansive enough. Their worlds are so much larger than mine were, and it’s thrilling to share this expansion with them.

And ...to reach later...the return of Roe V. Wade...and a smart, compassionate president.

Joan Tewkesbury at age 19, Peter Pan, flying understudy for Mary Martin

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

The past is past. Each age has its ups and downs, so, like I said before, living in the present is pretty good. I wouldn’t return to any age. Right now is good.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

Barbara Jordan, Jerome Robbins (his artistry only), Robert Altman, Robert Irwin, Anna Freud, Dorothy Burlingham, Kathryn Altman, and my 8th grade teacher, Mrs. Bloomingdale.

For the most part my elder inspiration people are dead, but each of them lived full lives, the good and the bad, and how they continued living no matter what. All of them clear-voiced individuals who didn’t suffer fools, had a sense of humor and were compassionate most of the time. All artists of a kind in their own right.

The trailer for Tewkesbury’s 1979 film, Old Boyfriends, starring Talia Shire, Keith Carradine, John Belushi, Buck Henry and others:

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

To quote Popeye, “I am what I am.” I like to accept what I can and can’t do physically, but make sure to maintain and keep the machine running. To be more generous with others and their ups and downs. And more than ever, embrace perversity, laughing and taking a hard look at reality and the way the world is running right now.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

To go quietly into the night. No matter how infirm, it’s important to remain bossy.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

Being on Broadway at 18, getting married, having children, getting divorced, being in the film industry, teaching, writing books. Being encouraged to be brave in experiencing life. .

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

I wish I’d had enough self-esteem to really believe someone when they said, “I love you.”

The trailer for Robert Altman’s 1975 film, Nashville, for which Tewkesbury wrote the screenplay. It boasts an all-star cast: Keith Carradine, Lilly Tomlin, Karen Black, Ned Beatty, Shelley Duvall, and many other luminaries:

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I don’t really have a bucket list. I just want to keep my brain intact, experience life, and continue loving the people I love with all my heart.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

Do not stop working at what you love. By example, Robert Altman and Robert Irwin.

My mother, too. She was a nurse and she never stopped working.

Anna Freud’s advice: Always respond to all communication, phone, mail, now e-mail, the same day it comes in.

Tewkesbury, right, with Robert Altman, while filming 1975’s Nashville , for which she wrote the screenplay.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other?

The Neptune Society.

How do you feel about dying? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

I feel fine about dying. It’s been an incredible journey. Afterward...a surprise. Who knows? And I’d like to keep it that way.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

Birthdays? As plain as possible. I’m not much for hoopla celebrations. Dinner with family and friends. But no singing.