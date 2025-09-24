Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Bumgarner's avatar
Keith Bumgarner
3h

Initially just fascinated by Ms. Tewksbury’s answers to the questionnaire, I felt compelled to go back and reflect on my own life, using your questions as my mirror of sorts. It seemed initially that I wasn’t sure I wanted to be completely honest with myself, but by the time I reached the last question, I realized I liked myself and my life a little better than I thought. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carolita Johnson's avatar
Carolita Johnson
4h

This: "Aging is terrific. No, arthritis is not, but it’s the most authentic self I’ve ever experienced." Yep! I wouldn't say no to some new feet or teeth or eyeballs, but I'd say no to being 20 again!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sari Botton
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sari Botton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture