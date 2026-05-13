Here, activist and author Sandra Butler responds. - Sari Botton

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Sandra Butler recently.

Sandra Butler is a Jewish lesbian-feminist, mother of two daughters, lifelong activist, and the author of six books, including Now What?: Notes From the Front Lines of Old Age , published April 18th by Rattling Good Yarns Press. Each of her books centered on the need to document what had been considered unsayable. She has written about violence against women, death abbreviating the life of a lesbian couple, mothering middle-aged daughters, and three books spanning the decade of her eighties. Those represent the first 88 years and are captured at sandrabutler.net. The years ahead remain to be seen.

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How old are you?

88.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

No. I am mostly 88 in how I think and feel and behave. Every once in a while, I’ll put on Chaka Khan, take off my sneakers and dance around the living room until I get out of breath. Then I sit down and remember the time when I never ran of breath. Then I put my sneakers back on, appreciate those nights of concerts and dancing in large crowds, and the physical exuberance of those times. Then I smile at the memory with fondness and return to my day.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I often feel old in this tired and often cranky body which demands more time and attention with each passing year. At the same time, I feel liberated from the couldas, shouldas, ought-tos, and might-haves that took up so much bandwidth when I was younger. I feel so much freer now.

Every once in a while, I’ll put on Chaka Khan, take off my sneakers and dance around the living room until I get out of breath. Then I sit down and remember the time when I never ran of breath. Then I put my sneakers back on, appreciate those nights of concerts and dancing in large crowds, and the physical exuberance of those times.

What do you like about being your age?

I have the full picture now. Who I was, how I became myself and why, what hurdles I managed.

I appreciate being able to look back and see the arc of my life, how the path unfolded to bring me to where I am now. My carefully considered choices, the impulsive ones, the fearful ones, the deliberate ones…all brought me to this place and time of assessment and reflection. The choices and where they led. The moments I stepped into life.

What is difficult about being your age?

The vulnerability of my body. I do my best to be patient, friendly, and appreciative of the vessel that has been my home for 88 years. I need a range of multi-colored Post-It notes to keep track of things I remembered easily in the middle of my life. When I was asked to identify the favorite part of my body, it was my stride. I loved the feeling of my legs swinging out from my hips as I strode into whatever the day or the choice or the moment would bring. I can no longer stride. And I miss it.

Sandra Butler “resisting fascism right now.”

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

I’m part of the first generation of women to be aging with an awareness of ageism, both the societal and the internalized forms. This time has required the same process of unlearning what is real and true about women’s lives as was the case when I was in my 30’s and just beginning to understand that there was a political dimension to my life. It wasn’t just personal. And I’m so grateful for that framework.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Given that I have always been a woman who reads, writes, teaches, and loves rich conversations, as opposed to one who runs, climbs and hikes, I am still doing pretty much what I have always done. I just make more sounds when I get up and down than I once did.

I often feel old in this tired and often cranky body which demands more time and attention with each passing year. At the same time, I feel liberated from the couldas, shouldas, ought-tos, and might-haves that took up so much bandwidth when I was younger. I feel so much freer now.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

I think more about how my life is coming to its natural end, what I want to struggle to hold on to, what it’s time to release and how to….

My 80s have been one of the most generative and exhilarating decades of my life. My mothering, my professional life, the psychological urgencies are less central now. I have written three memoirs about life in my 80s, am teaching memoir writing to old residents in a retirement community. I have come to rest within myself and give myself a firm B+ in life.

Sandra Butler as a young mother in the 1960’s.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

I didn’t miss much. Maybe an love affair in Morocco, but other than that, I’ve traveled widely, been connected to some of the pivotal political and feminist movements of my time and loved and been loved deeply and well. I can happily dwell in those memories and don’t have a need to reach to create milestones.

My days are quieter now, my date book (no phone, still a paper calendar) has more white spaces, time in which I read, curl up on my sofa with a friend to talk everything over, re-watch the movies of my early teenaged years. Noirs mostly, movies where I learned, in direct contradiction to all the other lessons from my parents, my school and ladies’ magazines, that girls could have a big mouth. They could answer back. They could stick up for themselves. There were few such role models in the late 1940 and early 50’s for a white middle-class girl.

Ruth Roman, Jane Greer and Ida Lupino were my heroines. While I wasn’t brave enough to act as they did when I was twelve, they represented a future in which I was planning to stop being a good girl. While it took longer than I had intended, by the time I hit my 30s, I had arrived. Thanks to early consciousness-raising groups, as well as my participation in anti-war and civil rights activism, I arrived all the way into my own life. That was the portal through which I galloped, and the rest of all these years has been spent with not being a good girl as I was expected to be, at the heart of everything I’ve done.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

This age, for sure. I’m at my best. I didn’t know it would take me this long to get here, but it has. I’m kinder. More patient. More forgiving. Less evaluative. More aware of how complicated it is to be a human being.

I suppose when I was young, then middle-aged, everything seemed to be still ahead of me, I was full of dreams and hopes and plans and goals and was racing to reach them. I’m not racing now. I have a clear line of vision on where this life took me and why. How I managed to overcome some of the obstacles life presented and failed at others.

I’m part of the first generation of women to be aging with an awareness of ageism, both the societal and the internalized forms. This time has required the same process of unlearning what is real and true about women’s lives as was the case when I was in my 30’s and just beginning to understand that there was a political dimension to my life. It wasn’t just personal. And I’m so grateful for that framework.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

I don’t have anyone who makes growing older inspiring to me. There are women who continued to live into their 90s with a stubborn dogged urgency to leave the world better than how they found it, and I will do my best to do the same.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I no longer wear cute shoes. They’re just too risky. Sneakers all day every day. I have them in a range of colors so that serves as my fashion statements. I’m still vain about my hair, even as everything below it falls into disrepair of one kind or another. I wear hearing aids, glasses and make disreputable sounds when I arise from a seated position.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I am unwilling to allow young people to call me honey, dear or sweetheart. And, if I’m in the mood, I deliver a talk about ageism.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

The death of my beloved when she was 44 and I was 49. I began to plan fewer outcomes. There was less certainty about the future. l I began to live with more immediacy and less long-range planning. It never brought me all the way into the urgency of the present moment as it does now, but it set me on that path.

“Ceremony of Commitment with my partner, 1987.”

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

I would have spent much less time trying to live out my mother’s dreams for her own life.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I don’t have a bucket list. I’ve done, achieved, attained and enjoyed everything I wanted to. Except Morocco. Now my pleasures are just as rich, but increasingly sedentary. A morning sunrise in the glorious Tucson sky, John Coltrane’s music, a rich conversation or novel, a red velvet cupcake with cream cheese frosting. I punctuate my days with pleasures, along with what I feel to be my political responsibilities in these unimaginable times. My presence at political demonstrations are as consistent as they have always been, but these days, I sit on a rollator while resisting. Sitting to stand up to fascism. Pix

Thanks to early consciousness-raising groups, as well as my participation in anti-war and civil rights activism, I arrived all the way into my own life. That was the portal through which I galloped, and the rest of all these years has been spent with not being a good girl as I was expected to be, at the heart of everything I’ve done.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

My grandfather, when answering a question I brought to him, began his answer with, “On the one hand, then moved to on the other hand, then continued with furthermore…” When I interrupted him and said there were only two hands, he smiled and said there are as many hands as you can imagine. The trick, he said, is not to reach for answers, but better and deeper and richer questions.

Leaving behind the comfort of answers, the reassurance of certainty, the openness to possibility has been at the heart of my past thirty years. It took nearly forty years to fully understand what he was saying and how much needed to be jettisoned if I was to bring curiosity rather than pre-digested answers into my life.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other?

I will be cremated and my daughters will then decide what to do, and how to return me to the universe.

How do you feel about dying? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

As a practicing Jew, I expect I will live on in the memories of those my life has touched and that I will be gathered up into a oneness that is of connection of all things.

I am also extremely curious about the physical reality of my dying, and wonder what the experience will be like.

I do my best to be patient, friendly, and appreciative of the vessel that has been my home for 88 years. I need a range of multi-colored Post-It notes to keep track of things I remembered easily in the middle of my life. When I was asked to identify the favorite part of my body, it was my stride. I loved the feeling of my legs swinging out from my hips as I strode into whatever the day or the choice or the moment would bring. I can no longer stride. And I miss it.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

I love presents. And cake with cream cheese frosting. So I always make sure my friends know my birthday is approaching. When I was 70, I gathered all my women friends and asked them to offer a memory or a blessing to take me into my next chapter. They did and it was an extravagant party of nearly 35 women, and I was the delighted recipient of all their love. I have no need to do that again. That was my mountaintop party.

Now my birthday gatherings are smaller. We are losing one another now. The women who have accompanied my life are diminishing, becoming sick, confused, moving away to be near children or dying. The women who have walked through life with me for 50 years in the San Francsico bay Area are down to a precious handful. Yet, even that tender melancholy is balanced by my new life in Tucson where I have created a new circle of friends, and for my 88th birthday, there will be 16 women, a birthday cake (with cream cheese frosting), and the celebration of my new book, Now What? Notes From The Front Lines of Old Age.