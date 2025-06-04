PS If you’re enjoying the work I do here at Oldster, please consider supporting it by becoming a paid subscriber. 🙏

“A snapshot taken when my film Letters to Stephanie won four awards at the International Christian Family Film Festival, ICFFF”

“Meet Jo-Ann “Jody” Wilhelm. On April 1, 2024, at age 84, she became the Oldest Female First-Time Feature Filmmaker. She wrote, directed and produced the multiple award-winning, inspirational adoption film Letters to Stephanie , based on her true story. It’s FREE on ten streaming channels.

Jody was raised in the rural South in the 1940’s. World War II just ended, and the South had its own depression beyond The Great Depression. She attended a two-story, three-room, three-teacher, wooden school that covered grades one through six. The school was accessible by two dirt roads, had a pot-bellied stove for warmth, a hand pump outside for its only water source, plus two paths, one to a girl’s two-seater privy and one to the boy’s. There was third privy that was covered by vines and boarded up. Students stayed away from it for fear of death, because a little girl was bitten by a black widow spider in it and died.

Jody’s mother, Virginia, cooked everything from scratch, from chicken and dumplings to apple pies. She fashioned Jody’s clothes from cow feed sacks. She listened to fifteen-minute soap operas on the radio while ironing clothes. She loved to read. She read excerpts from an Emily Post etiquette book to Jody, and she got Jody to balance a book on her head while walking back and forth across the room.

Jody was the middle child of seven, between five months and 13 years old, when her mother, who was only 31-years-old, died of leukemia. Grandparents took Jody’s oldest brother and baby sister to Florida to live. They were not all together again for forty years.

Her father was a good man. He tried to fill the role of mother, but he just wasn’t motherly. He didn’t tell her about personal “lady” things that girls need to learn from their mothers. Home cooked food was rare. The children had to fend for themselves. They lived off canned goods. Jody taught herself to cook real meals.

Jody’s mother always watched closely over her children. But her father didn’t. A serial rapist rerouted Jody’s life at a time when she didn’t know what a menstrual period was, didn’t know what sex or rape were, and didn’t even know she had a vagina. She kept the rape a secret like most child victims of sex abuse did back then and still do. She knew if her mother was still alive, that “bad thing” would not have happened to her. After the trauma, she had agoraphobia for years. It’s an anxiety disorder that made her afraid to leave her house. In unfamiliar places, she was always looking for a way to escape from wherever she was.

At 18, Jody married an alcoholic and lived below poverty level. When her children were ages 1, 3 and 5, with her father’s help, she enrolled at the University of South Carolina. Lacking transportation and unable to pay for a sitter, she first studied by correspondence, then in night school and day classes. It took nine-and-a-half years to earn her BA degree. While teaching at a middle school, she earned her MAT. Her governor recognized her as South Carolina Environmental Education Teacher-of-the-Year. After post-masters studies at The Citadel, she became an elementary school counselor and was recognized by another governor for developing and implementing a Character Education Word-of-the-Month Program that was utilized by other schools.

At age 6, Jody wanted to be one of the ladies in Sears & Roebuck catalog when she grew up. At 50, she won the Leslie Fay Fashions and Dove Soap model searches. She became a professional model, worked out of Atlanta, Miami, and New York, and was a member of the Screen Actors Guild. If you’re reading this, you’ve seen her in print and commercials. A few ads/magazines she’s been featured in are Sear’s, Harper’s Bazaar , Good Housekeeping , Lido Resort (Jamaica), Modern Maturity , Southern Living , Home Shopping Network , Viking River Cruises (Europe) Holland America, and US News & World Report .”

—

How old are you?

85

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

I was a late bloomer growing up under adverse circumstances. After I got my college education, I caught up with and even passed some of my peers. Right now, I don’t associate myself with any age. I’m just me being me, creating my own destiny.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just, right? Are you in step with your peers?

I feel young for my age, but old enough and wise enough to appreciate and use the knowledge I’ve gained from my life experiences. Am I in step with my peers? I sure hope not. Most are dead now, and of those who are alive, a lot need the assistance walkers or wheelchairs. I’m constantly aware that, in an instant, I could easily be in their shoes. Thus, I tread very carefully.

Aging has given me time to heal both physically and emotionally from life’s traumas. I was a late bloomer. When I was a child, my mother died from leukemia. Several years later, I was further traumatized by a serial rapist. I had no one to talk to, to hug me, or to assure me that it wasn’t my fault. Children tend to blame themselves when bad things happen. The traumas slowed down my development. Aging gave me the time to catch up with my peers.

What do you like about being your age?

Every day with my husband is a gift. Since Werner retired from Bosch, he and I have enjoyed booking commercials and print work together. I had no idea what mature/adult love was until I met him. He and I are opposite in many ways, yet we respect each other’s beliefs and opinions. He believes in women’s rights. He gives me space to grow and encourages me to follow my dreams and be the person I’m meant to be.

We talk to and touch each other a lot. We acknowledge each other’s existence, interests and needs. In my wildest fantasy, I never imagined anyone could love me to the magnitude that Werner does. Periodically, I find myself quoting Robert Browning, “Grow old along with me! The best is yet to be. The last of life, for which the first was made.” That describes us. We’ve been together for forty-six very interesting years.

“Photo taken of my siblings and me in 1947 after our mother died, prior to being split up. I’m in the back row.”

What is difficult about being your age?

Technology. Society used to respect the wisdom of older people. Today, if you can’t keep up with technology, whether you’re a senior citizen or a younger person who is challenged with technology, you’re thrown under the bus.

Giving up driving and the independence that it provided.

Getting up from a seated position with ease, especially in restrooms with tiny toilets. I must use a handrail to get up.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

Being 85 is considered elderly, but I don’t feel or look elderly. For ten years, I’ve been under the care of two heart specialists, one for the plumbing part of my heart and one for the electrical part. I’ve had four heart procedures. For the past thirty years, I’ve been under the care of three eye doctors, a cornea specialist for my left eye, a retina specialist for my right eye, and an ophthalmologist for both eyes. I have arthritis in my spine and feet, plus I have osteoporosis. I have my share of pain. I expected to be dead or disabled by now, but surprisingly and gratefully, I don’t feel old. I believe staying busy makes a difference.

At age 35, I woke up one day knowing I was meant to be on Hollywood Squares game show. After I told my first husband, I ignored his negative wisecracks and started making plans. I didn’t get tickets to the show in advance as was expected. I didn’t know they only filmed certain weeks of the year. My two sons and I flew to California on my blind faith. I rented a car, drove the freeways and found a motel one block from NBC Studios in Burbank. We arrived at closing time and got their last three tickets, which just happened to be for Hollywood Squares . I got picked out of the studio audience and was a four-day winner. My strengthened self-confidence enabled me to follow through with my fantasy until it became a reality.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Aging has given me time. Time is a priceless, immeasurable gift. You can see the results of the passage of time, but you can’t see time itself. Aging has given me the time to grow physically, spiritually, intellectually, and socially. Aging has given me the time to learn, to get in touch with my innermost self, to persevere, and to succeed.

Aging has also given me time to heal both physically and emotionally from life’s traumas. I was a late bloomer. When I was a child, my mother died from leukemia. Several years later, I was further traumatized by a serial rapist. I had no one to talk to, to hug me, or to assure me that it wasn’t my fault. Children tend to blame themselves when bad things happen. The traumas slowed down my development. I couldn’t focus and move forward scholastically or socially at a normal pace. Today we call the effects of traumas such as these Post Traumatic Stress Disorders. I withdrew. Aging gave me the time to catch up with my peers.

Life is measured by time. As we get older, time feels like it’s going faster. Life is like a roll of toilet paper. The closer you get to the end the faster it goes.

The worst thing that aging took away from me was my vision in my left eye, which was my good eye. Shingles attacks people, mostly older than 50, who had chickenpox in their youth At age 54 I had shingles in the area of my left eye and it blinded me. I had to have a corneal transplant. The trauma to my eye area also made my lower eyelashes turn white and curve inward and scratch my new cornea. To protect my new cornea, I had to have my lower eyelashes surgically moved on both eyes, because it looked weird to have lower eyelashes on one eye and not the other. My vision has worsened over the past ten years. My corneal transplant was replaced last year. My sixteen stitches are being taken out one or two at a time every six weeks. I can see great one minute, but when I blink, it can change to double or blurry vision. Reading is slow, frustrating, painful and very time-consuming.

Left: “I’m proudly wearing a dress my mother made from cow feed sacks and love.” Right: “1966 - I’m with my precious children Marty, Rusty, and Wendy.”

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

It depended on how I spent my time. Getting older gave me the time to get a college education and that education enhanced my sense of identity more than anything else. I loved being a middle school teacher. It made me more confident than I ever thought was possible. I had never ventured very far from my house and was very naive. I’d never rented a car, flown on an airplane, registered at a motel or owned a credit card.

At age 35, I woke up one day knowing I was meant to be on The Hollywood Squares game show. After I told my first husband, I ignored his negative wisecracks and started making plans. I didn’t get tickets to the show in advance as was expected. I didn’t know they only filmed certain weeks of the year. My two sons and I flew to California on my blind faith. I rented a car, drove the freeways and found a motel one block from NBC Studios in Burbank. We arrived at closing time and got their last three tickets, which just happened to be for The Hollywood Squares. I got picked out of the studio audience and was a four-day winner. My strengthened self-confidence enabled me to follow through with my fantasy until it became a reality.

The worst thing that aging took away from me was my vision in my left eye, which was my good eye. Shingles attacks people, mostly older than 50, who had chickenpox in their youth At age 54 I had shingles in the area of my left eye and it blinded me. I had to have a corneal transplant. The trauma to my eye area also made my lower eyelashes turn white and curve inward and scratch my new cornea. To protect my new cornea, I had to have my lower eyelashes surgically moved on both eyes, because it looked weird to have lower eyelashes on one eye and not the other. My vision has worsened over the past ten years. My corneal transplant was replaced last year.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

I’ve reached all my milestones, except writing my memoirs.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

My favorite age was from 18 to 28, the first 10 years of my marriage to an alcoholic. My childhood was loveless after my mother died and my first marriage was loveless. In 1958, for the first time in my life, I knew what love was when my baby girl Wendy was born. She gave me life and a purpose for my existence. In the next three-and-a-half years, I was blessed with two sons, Rusty and Marty. I had all the love I needed.

We were dirt-poor. We couldn’t afford a pot to pee in, so to speak. I loved my babies and my babies loved me. I had $10 a week for food. Five cents for a box of salt, thirteen cents for a loaf of bread, and thirty-five cents a pound for ground beef. Ten dollars covered a week’s rent, including water. I made some of our clothes on my 1867 New Home treadle sewing machine. I washed all clothes including diapers and sheets by hand in the bathtub and hung them on a clothesline to dry. I did get a washing machine after my first son was born. It didn’t matter I didn’t have a clothes dryer. Nothing smelled better than the freshness of bed sheets or towels dried on the clothesline in the sun.

This might sound like a rough life. But it was the happiest, most loving, peaceful time of my life. Because I had three of the most beautiful and loving children in the world. We were rich in love.

When I was 28, my Wendy died from encephalitis. We brought her to the hospital around sunup on Saturday. We waited twenty-eight hours to see her. I called my minister. He arrived shortly before she died at ten a.m. on Sunday. He left in tears to deliver his Sunday morning sermon. I never got to say goodbye to Wendy. As we exited the hospital and started to cross the parking lot, a hearse drove slowly past us. I knew Wendy was in it.

Would I go back to this age if I could? No, the ending is too painful. I still pray for Wendy to visit me in my dreams. Over all these years, she has only visited me in my dreams for a few seconds a couple times.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your a

Left: In a German eyewear ad. “As a survivor I was no longer afraid to travel alone.” Right: “Now that my husband, Werner, is retired, he and I book commercials and print work together.”

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

No, there is no one older than me now. However, my father, Dr. Bert Bierer, who passed away in 1986 at age 72, was my biggest inspiration. I learned patience and perseverance from him. He worked for the state (thus low-paying work) as a research scientist, discovering ways to eradicate diseases in fowl. In the 1960s he was recognized at the World Poultry Congress in Australia for inventing a vaccine for fowl cholera. He was brilliant, shy, soft-spoken and respectful to others regardless of race, color, creed or gender, etc. That was a time when, if a person was “color blind” like my father, the KKK might burn their house down. He wrote many books on veterinary medicine and American Indians and artifacts. I learned from him by following his example.

Lenora Livingston also inspired me many years ago. She was a beautiful farm lady, pleasantly plump, with soft blonde curls, and twinkling blue eyes. She became my friend and mentor when I was a teenager until she died in 1986. When I showed up on her doorstep, she would always invite me in for cookies and fresh milk from the cow she milked at sunup. She baked for me the first birthday cake I remember. It was a coconut cake made with love.

She was in her early 50s when her farmer/hunter husband, Everett, had a hunting dog that started eating its own pups that were newly born. Everett didn’t know what to do. He said that once a dog does that you can’t stop them. The pups were supposed to be sold as hunting dogs. Lenora told him she would try to keep the pups alive. Everett argued with her, saying it was impossible. The pups didn’t have their eyes open yet. She’d have to keep them alive for at least eight weeks before they could be sold. He believed the pups were doomed to die. Lenora asked him if she could keep the pups alive until they were old enough to sell, could she do whatever she wanted with the money? He agreed. She saved the pups and used the money to pay for modeling classes and the best modeling agency in the state. Modeling locally was a milestone for her and an inspiration for me. I honored Lenora by using her name as the penname for my book Where’s Stephanie?: A Story of Love, Faith, and Courage.

After my Romper Room audition, a bigshot from Maryland told me I was their second choice, because I didn’t have a college education. Their first choice was a woman with a two-year degree. I instantly vowed to never again let the “door of opportunity” close in my face because I lacked a college education. I passionately fulfilled that vow. The best thing about not getting hired by ABC was, it led me to get a college education, which led me to being hired as a middle school teacher, which put me in my classroom where I taught a boy named Kenny and met his father, my future husband, Werner, the love of my life.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

A problem with balance made me give up wearing high heels. My OB/GYN prescribed a tiny dose of hormone to control urinary incontinence.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I refuse to give up my Victoria’s Secret. I’ve been wearing it for fifty years. I love their short nighties. I sometimes wear my Victoria Secret underwear in my backyard while working in my flower gardens and sunbathing.

In a print ad for Anne Klein. “When I faced my fears and followed the dreams that a rapist stole from me, I was no longer his victim. I became a survivor.”

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

Romper Room. In1963, my daughter Wendy and I loved watching Romper Room. It was a children’s television series syndicated out of Baltimore, Maryland. We lived near Columbia, South Carolina. Different cities had local hosts who were teachers. Local children of kindergarten age could be guests on the show for a week. Part of Wendy’s fifth birthday present was for her to be on Romper Room during the week of her birthday.

A few minutes before the show was supposed to start, we were still waiting in an area with other mothers and children. A wiry little man came into the room, anxiously pacing back and forth, and zoomed in on me. With desperation he asked, “Miss Jackie’s sick. Will you teach the class today?” I didn’t have time to get nervous. The next thing I knew, I was introducing myself as “Miss Jody.” I whizzed through it like a pro, except for getting banged on the head with a microphone when I stood up. An hour later, I was reciting their “Romper, bomper, stomper boo”-ending poem.

Miss Jackie didn’t come back. I finished the week as “Miss Jody.” The station manager wanted to hire me, but rules dictated that ABC had to hold an audition. After the audition, a bigshot from Maryland told me I was their second choice, because I didn’t have a college education. Their first choice was a woman with a two-year degree. I instantly vowed to never again let the “door of opportunity” close in my face because I lacked a college education. I passionately fulfilled that vow.

The best thing about not getting hired by ABC was, it led me to get a college education, which led me to being hired as a middle school teacher, which put me in my classroom where I taught a boy named Kenny and met his father, my future husband, Werner, the love of my life.

The poster for the film Jody made, Letters to Stephanie .

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

I have no regrets. I learned to accentuate the positive and eliminate the negative. Everything happens for a reason. Everything that happened to me over the years, whether it was good or bad, made me stronger, wiser and empathetic. What we survive can make us stronger. It depends on how we process it. We create our own destiny.

I refuse to give up my Victoria’s Secret. I’ve been wearing it for fifty years. I love their short nighties. I sometimes wear my Victoria Secret underwear in my backyard while working in my flower gardens and sunbathing.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I’ve done everything on my “bucket list”. I’ve accomplished all my dreams and my husband’s dreams and then some. At this stage of my life, the only thing I’d like to achieve is to write my memoirs.

Here is the trailer for Jody’s film, Letters to Stephanie:

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

The best advice my father, Dr. Bert Bierer, gave me was, “If you ever write a book or anything to be published, write it so the average person can read it without difficulty.” He’s written a lot of books and countless papers.

When I was small, our birthdays were recognized. Times were hard. Gifts were sweet, simple and cherished. After my mother died, birthdays ceased. I started the practice of buying myself a birthday present to make the “little Jody” in me feel special. I like to buy something special like crab legs or Ghirardelli dark chocolate.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

I donated my body to the University of South Carolina Medical School over fifty years ago. My eyes and my organs are now too old to be used as transplants. However, USC can still use my body parts in lab classes. When they’re finished with what’s left of me, they will cremate my remains and send them to my husband or one of my sons. My husband and I want our ashes mixed. My spirit will reflect the ways I’ve made the world a better place and in the lives of people who I helped.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

When I was small, our birthdays were recognized. Times were hard. Gifts were sweet, simple and cherished. After my mother died, birthdays ceased. I started the practice of buying myself a birthday present to make the “little Jody” in me feel special. I like to buy something special like crab legs or Ghirardelli dark chocolate.

Jo-Ann “Jody” Wilhelm’s feature film Letters to Stephanie can be seen FREE on the streaming channels Redeem TV, Tubi, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, LG TV, SalemNow and Fandango at Home and more will be added.