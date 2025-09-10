Oldster Magazine

Peter Boardley
6m

On my 82 birthday , so much of what Ken says resonates with me. Although I never reached his dizzying heights, I have had a great life and there is still more to enjoy. I have every intention to do just that!!

Lynda Rushing
15m

What a wonderful interview. I read parts of it out loud to my husband so we could both enjoy it. I identified with so much of it including having less strength and acuity as I age but still enjoying the acquisition of new skills, not keeping up with the language of youth (too exhausting), and having the gift of pattern recognition (boy, can I predict break-ups!). And my favorite, realizing even as a former Captain of Industry that there was no inherent meaning in the work. If only that message could get out to all the young folks out there striving to make their first million. Thanks for this uplifting and honest read, Sari!

9 more comments...

