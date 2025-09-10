Here, financier, author, and activist Ken Miller responds. - Sari Botton

Ken Miller. Photo by Bob Hower.

Ken Miller is president & CEO of Ken Miller Capital, LLC, a closely held merchant banking firm which invests in early stage companies. His articles have appeared in publications like The Harvard Journal of Legislation, The Far Eastern Economic Review, The New Republic, The Deal, The Nation, Fortune, Foreign Affairs, and Time . High Finance his first novel was published on September 2 nd , 2025.

How old are you?

82

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

If by “age” you mean “era,” I think of poet Edgar Arlington Robinson’s Miniver Cheevy, who loved the days of old and cursed the period he was born in to. In that case I’d go with the comedian Steven Wright who said "I went to a restaurant that serves 'breakfast at any time.' So I ordered French toast during the Renaissance." But I’m guessing that’s not what you have in mind.

And I probably wouldn’t choose the age when I hit my professional prime in my early 40s. I served as Vice Chairman of Merrill Lynch Capital Markets then, running their Mergers & Acquisitions Department with a big head of curly hair. I was a master of the financial universe along with a handful of other “takeover artists” emblematic of a new breed of financiers. We helped clients acquire huge corporations with or without their management’s consent. Everyone wanted a piece of me; if I wrote an article on almost any topic it was easy to publish, and my jokes were apparently hilarious. I was making more money than I had imagined possible, and the work was interesting the way a complex crossword puzzle might be. The job required intense concentration. Lots of travel, little sleep, no time for social niceties like please and thank you. Unfortunately, there was no inherent meaning in the work. The point was winning and accumulation.

So it is the days before coming to Wall Street which I think of as my best years: In that period, the early ‘70s, I joined the civil rights movement, first in demonstrations at the University of Michigan, then as a community organizer in New Haven fighting for better living conditions in the ghetto. On the West Side of Chicago I helped The Egyptian Cobras and the Conservative Vice Lords acquire a McDonald’s franchise. In Little Rock, where I taught at Philander Smith College, my students and I organized a demo against the use of the whip in the Arkansas prisons. Singing in hope with other like-minded warriors, immersing myself in the Black community and its culture, feeling that I was part of a cause bigger than myself…those were the days.

Ken Miller at 25.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I feel young for my age. I’m able to do most of the activities I was capable of when younger, albeit with less strength and agility. I go out of my way to make and keep young friends. In poker and squash matches I compete with them. Sometimes we collaborate on projects where I seek out their help. I mentor some who come my way with sporadic serendipity. I find things to get better at, including tennis and languages such as French, Chinese, and Spanish. I memorize poems, learn new expressions. I try hard to stay in shape mentally and physically, but there’s no denying that a “youthful 82” is an oxymoron.

I was 69 when I had a triple bypass operation which gave me a second lease on life. It surprises me to be alive. My dad died when he was 42 and I, 12. I feel youthful-type passions and delight in new discoveries so it surprises me to be seen as old. When I am participating in a tennis round robin, and I overhear someone referring to me as “the old guy” it’s a shocker, but I am learning to take these ever-more-frequent revelations as learning moments.

What do you like about being your age?

I like the pattern recognition available from having observed so many fact situations. Sometimes this gives me the ability to predict the future with amazing accuracy. (“If you marry that person it will end in tears.” Or, “If you do that deal you will lose everything.” And I am excited to have all these new age-appropriate initiatives I’m pursuing, such as fiction writing, a new science salon I helped start, early-stage businesses I am supporting, non-profit and political initiatives. I’ve never been as curious as I am right now, and I love looking for answers in a dizzying array of subjects.

What is difficult about being your age?

I hate the loss of function such as acuity of hearing. I hate the hair loss, the shrinking in height (I grow old, I grow old…. I shall wear the bottoms of my trousers rolled.) I rail at the need to pay extra attention to worries I never had before, like When I leave here, where will I find a bathroom? or the feeling that I may die at any moment…a worry always there, but now more palpably present.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

Ken Miller, right, age 36, and his wife Lybess Sweezy, in 1978

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Aging has given me a more nuanced appreciation for the miracle of life. My own, of course, but that of humanity itself. I am amazed at being alive today with 8.2 billion other souls…up from 2.3 billion the year I was born. What age has taken from me is the hipness of youth. I used to be part of the cohort which embodied the future. Young people today have a whole vocabulary which I strive to keep up on, but it bites that it used to be I who knew cutting edge stuff and taught it to my elders.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

I am getting comfortable with being seen as old, but will not accept being only part of the past.

I have tried hard to make the world better, but now with a healthier idea of the limits on what one human can accomplish, I persist in the belief that trying counts. I am humble about my so-called wisdom because I see that young naifs have their own valid insights which aren’t available to the sophisticated and experienced.

I came of age in the ‘50s when post-WWII international relations were calcifying into the Cold War. Though my cohort, the “silent generation” was known for conformity, I easily traded that POV in for the boomer and Gen X cultures. In college I honed my instinct for social justice and at law school learned how to roll a joint like a champ. Far from becoming more conservative in my old age, I am more impatient with those who live to improve their personal lot, and I admire those who dedicate their lives to helping others.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

I am transitioning towards becoming more a writer and less a financier. I am way off schedule for starting a new career. I am nobody in the world of literary fiction, but it’s total fun to give myself over to the act of writing and to be seen as a debut novelist instead of—or in addition to—a finance guy. I look forward to the day when for the first time I meet someone who says “I read your new novel, and …”

“I loved it!” would be nice after the “and,” but getting a piece of fiction actually out there? That, in and of itself, is a long-desired milestone.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

My favorite age was 27. It was then that I met Lybess, who was to become my wife, and I had just started Urban National Corporation, a venture capital fund to invest in Black business. Everything was possible.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

I’d have to give that one to my elder, Arlene Alda, 92, a former classical orchestral clarinet player whose joie de vivre expresses itself in photos she takes, music she makes (now as an amazingly skilled pianist), her quick wit, her love of humanity and her loving relationship with her husband Alan, which has lasted even longer than the 54 years of my own wonderful marriage. Among her many admirable traits, she doesn’t seem to angst over death the way I do.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I have hearing aids which I can’t stand. I’ve taken to staying up late, rising very early, and napping for a half-hour/forty-five minutes in the afternoon. I outlived my main doctor who retired and handed me over to another who I now must get used to. I wear shoes which are less what I used to call stylish, but they’re way more comfortable and casual footwear style seems to be headed in my direction.

I understand that when people say You look good they are omitting the for your age part and that what they mean is You look old but not like you’re going to plotz during this conversation. Near bald, I wear my hair short. Perhaps my bright yellow watch and colorful socks will pull your attention away from my face with its old eyes, age-spot skin, and wrinkles.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I won’t stop investing in young entrepreneurs even though my children may be left with decisions they haven’t the background to make.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

The sudden death of my father from a heart attack when I was 12 blew my life up. We were very close, and I’ve never recovered from that loss. For example, I am neurotic about loss of loved ones to the point that I assume the worst if they show up late.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

I am sorry I invested in Kinder Care Learning Centers which went bankrupt and changed the trajectory of my financial life for the worse. Also, if I had lived in Taiwan for a year when I was in my 20s, my Chinese would be fluent, but I refused to study there out of interest in the People’s Republic on the mainland. Oh, well…

And I can’t resist adding that, though I love Edith Piaf’s song Rien de Rien her Je ne regret rien (I have no regrets) is bullshit. You can’t live without them.

Ken Miller at a Black Lives Matter/anti-Klan rally in 2020, when he was 78.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I don’t have a bucket list. I would like to live long enough to see America become a just and functioning multi-racial democracy.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

My father taught me skillful ways not to take no for an answer when you believe in something. Perseverance was such a key virtue, it took me decades to realize that you could quit without being a quitter.

My mother once told me, “If you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything.” At 20 I read Jean Giraudoux’s one act play L’Apollon de Bellac, wherein a shy woman rises to power in France by telling men they are handsome, and I realized I should take Mother’s advice a step further. One should err on the side of offering compliments when you sincerely feel they are deserved.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other?

I would not like to be cremated. Although cemeteries may not be the best use of land, I nonetheless want to be buried, body intact, next to my wife in an old New Hampshire cemetery near where she grew up and where we spent so many happy hours together. Yes, my body will take up space, but an AI program informs me my grave would take up only 3.65 × 10⁻¹⁵ of the earth’s surface.

How do you feel about dying? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

Although I can imagine welcoming death at some point, I am afraid of it now. In fact, I pre-mourn my own demise, and I especially regret the pain my passing will cause my loved ones. I expect my soul to live on in some sense through them. And if there is one God who created us, I hope my soul will find a place near Them.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

Both Lybess and I downplay birthdays except for those which end in zero. But I appreciate the beauty of celebrating the anniversary of the day when one first appeared. When I turned 80, we went to a warm place with my brother, his family, and ours. One of my then 6-year-old grandaughters crawled onto my lap and whispered in my ear “Happy Birthday, Gampy. I am going to miss you.” Every celebration is a mourning, and vice versa.