Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Prairie Librarian's avatar
Prairie Librarian
4h

Gorgeous answers. "[M]any identities were once very important to me. They are now so deeply embedded in who I am I no longer care if others recognize me in any of those ways" really lit something in me -- I feel like I'm partway through this process, but have not heard it expressed so resonantly before now. Off to go seek out more of Judith's writing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barbara Marsh's avatar
Barbara Marsh
3h

So good to read this interview. Judith Barrington is a wonderful poet and memoirist. I was lucky enough to attend a small workshop she gave via the Poetry School and Mimi Khalvati in London in the early 2000s (or maybe late 1990s?), and it was wonderful. She is a kind, generous, fabulous woman, and I'm looking forward to reading her latest book. I'm very glad Judith Barrington is in the world!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture