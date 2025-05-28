Here, author, documentary filmmaker, and editor Victoria Zackheim responds . - Sari Botton

Victoria Zackheim in 2024.

Victoria Zackheim is the author of novels The Bone Weaver and The Curtain Falls in Paris. She is the creator/editor of seven anthologies, including the international bestseller The Other Woman, adapted to the theater and performed in several dozen theaters across the United States. She wrote the documentary Where Birds Never Sang: The Story of Ravensbrück and Sachsenhausen Concentration Camps , which aired nationwide on PBS. She teaches creative nonfiction in the UCLA Extension Writers’ Program and is a frequent conference speaker and writing instructor in the US and abroad. A freelance editor, Victoria has worked with many authors on their novels, including international bestseller Anne Perry and New York Times bestseller Caroline Leavitt, and the memoirs of Robb Forman Dew, Gillian Herbert and many more. She is a San Francisco Library Laureate and lives in Northern California.

How old are you?

Quatre-vingts; Ottanta; Ochenta…. 80!

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

At 45, with my children in college, I launched into the world. I sold my house and decided to live in Barcelona for a few months. A few friends suggested I go where single women were more accepted, so I chose Paris. I made friends at Alliance Française and through people I met in day-to-day living. One of them owned an art gallery and introduced me to artists, film directors, creative men and women, many of whom are still friends today. My three months turned into nearly five years. I’ve never known such freedom. So, yes, I associate with my 40s and often feel that age.

My back challenges me, so I start each day on a heating pad. Having to curb my physical activities, such as extensive walking and traveling, makes me feel quite old. My mind? Ah, another story! I often forget that I'm 80. I have contracts to deliver four novels in the next three years, and I'm working on one that no one has seen. I'm still teaching and editing.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

My back challenges me, so I start each day on a heating pad. Having to curb my physical activities, such as extensive walking and traveling, makes me feel quite old. However, the knowledge that my health is excellent and my enthusiasm for life hasn’t waned reminds me that I’m still going strong.

And my mind? Ah, another story! I often forget that I’m 80. I have contracts to deliver four novels in the next three years, and I’m working on one that no one has seen. I’m still teaching and editing. So, yes, I’d say I’m in step with my peers, especially those who share my humor. We laugh together, and not only about our aging bodies, but the friend’s name that escapes us, or that pesky word that just won’t arrive. The running joke is, “When I think of it, I’ll call…at 3AM.”

Victoria Zackheim as a young girl.

What do you like about being your age?

I’m far more patient than I was, and I can promise you that all my friends and family are relieved! People I once found intolerable no longer annoy me, perhaps because I’ve learned what’s important and what isn’t. You disagree with my politics? A few years ago, I would have turned that into a long and very heated debate. Today? I’m as strongly resistant to racism, sexism, whatever-ism, but my time is too precious to engage in endless and purposeless dialogue with people who refuse to listen.

What is difficult about being your age?

I live alone, so there’s the occasional loneliness, although it’s a fleeting thing. I’d say the physical limitations caused by a damaged spine, which have created challenging issues around balance. I never watched where I was walking. Now, everything on the ground looms like some impending danger. Most of my friends have slowed down, so we’re kindred spirits. I’m one of the few among my friends who drives at night, so my social life is limited. Perhaps the greatest difficulty is sitting in a restaurant and being able to hear the conversation around me. Volume isn’t the issue; clarity certainly is. I find myself avoiding dinner parties in restaurants, knowing that I would miss much of what’s being said.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

I had a good role model. My mother was an artist and political activist, and she remained full-steam active into her mid-80s. As for surprising: I’m calmer than I thought I’d be, more accepting of the ups and downs of life. I expected to travel more, but Covid and my nasty lumbar zone have interfered. However, despite all the warnings of driving and age, I can easily get into my car and drive for six hours, which I often do. Driving is freedom and I don’t look forward to the day when that’s curtailed.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

It’s given me confidence and wisdom, and a far better understanding of who I am and what I’m capable of achieving. And… wrinkles. As for what it’s taken away… my carefree mobility and my penchant for long-term planning!

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

I’ve never been clearer about who I am and how I fit into this crazy world. Knowing this has allowed me to release some of those old demands I made on myself. I can’t do it all, despite what I told myself ad nauseum. But… I can do what I do, and what I love to do.

Victoria Zackheim learning to fly.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

I’m using my age as a reminder to slow down and focus on what matters. I’m looking forward to the response to my new novel, The Curtain Falls in Paris, and the two sequels coming out in 2026 and 2027. I’ve just started a new novel and expect that to take another six months to complete.

I took my first flying lesson last year and I’m thinking about pursuing that. As for the missed milestone, traveling through India and Thailand have long been dreams and goals, but I’m not sure these will happen. I love teaching, and the UCLA Extension Writers’ Program is wonderful about the age of instructors. I hope to teach for at least another ten years… or longer! As for our culture and its expectations— these don’t exist for me. Someone else’s expectations of me are irrelevant, unless we’re referring to the love and respect they expect me to show. These matter.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

I loved being in my 40s and living in Paris, and I love being 80. Other than my physical limitations, which are manageable, the age I am now suits me fine.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

Easy answer! My dear friend Aviva is 92, just gave up Zumba (it cut into her schedule), walks miles, travels to Greece and Australia on a moment’s notice, and is on no medications. How can I not look to her as a role model!

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I’ve learned to love lumbar injections! And I’ve been very fortunate that they’ve been successful. Over the past few years, I’ve felt like the epitome of the evolution of woman seen in science textbooks. When my back pain was at its worst, I was unable to walk more than a few feet. Think of those drawings of sea creatures crawling onto land and then eventually evolving to walking upright. I can relate to them.

Health-wise, I'm quite cautious, with occasional lapses into dark-chocolate insanity. Most of the time, I adhere to no fast foods, no fried foods, and fresh veggies roasted with chicken breast and salmon. (After I complete this questionnaire, I’m off to the kitchen to get the next panful roasted.)

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I refuse to think old! And I refuse to cloister myself, play it safe in my home, and not see as much of the world as possible. (However, having just typed this, I realize that I am cloistered, so thank you for pointing that out…adjustments will be made!)

Vicoria Zackheim in her late 30s.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

Becoming a mother, and then a grandmother. Life changes when the center of attention shifts from self to someone else. There comes a process of softening, sharing, putting life in a perspective never imagined.

I’ve always told my children and grandchildren to think about what they love to do, and then what they do best. If they can determine where those two points cross, that’s where they’ll find their profession and be happy with what they do. I’m very fortunate, because I love to teach and I love to write, so I write and I teach writing. Heaven! Also, my father told me that I could achieve anything, and I believed him.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

I was 17 when I entered UCLA and was expecting to continue on to medical school. For years, I told myself that I had sidestepped that dream because of life’s events and uncertainties. It took me decades to realize that, had I really been passionate about it, I would have pursued those studies. Acceptance is healing, especially when we can forgive ourselves for decisions made.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I’m blessed with five grandchildren. Watching them grow and move on in their lives is a primary hope. The older girls are off to grad school, both of them scholars, and the younger three are forging ahead, following their dreams, amazing kids. My children have given their children an open road to explore.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

To be honest, I’m not sure who told me this; I think it came from my own experiences. I’ve always told my children and grandchildren to think about what they love to do, and then what they do best. If they can determine where those two points cross, that’s where they’ll find their profession and be happy with what they do. I’m very fortunate, because I love to teach and I love to write, so I write and I teach writing. Heaven! Also, my father told me that I could achieve anything, and I believed him.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

First, my organs will be donated. After that, cremation, with my ashes tossed into the water at Big Sur. Fish food! What remains after my death is the legacy I’ve left to my children and grandchildren, the belief that they can achieve anything they desire. And the message to my students—after nearly twenty years, they number around 500—to pursue their love of writing.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

When I turned 80, my children offered a brunch and a dinner party. I declined. Instead, I went to lunch with a few friends and my daughter, and then a quiet dinner with my son and his children. That was fine with me. (When hearing is a problem, restaurants are hell.) For me, the ideal celebration is a quiet room with people I love.

Oldster Magazine Questionnaire is exclusive to Oldster Magazine. ©Sari Botton