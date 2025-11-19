PS If you’re enjoying the work I do here at Oldster, please consider supporting it by becoming a paid subscriber. 🙏

Karen Malpede signing books at LaMama Experimental Theater Center, November 8, 2025. photo: Jackie Rudin.

Karen Malpede is the author, and frequently the director, of 22 plays. With the actor-director-producer, George Bartenieff, she co-founded Theater Three Collaborative in 1995. She is author of the memoir Last Radiance: Radical Lives, Bright Deaths (Vine Leaves Press, 2025) and 4 by Malpede plus an Intervention (Egret, 2025), Plays in Time: The Beekeeper’s Daughter, Prophecy, Another Life, Extreme Whether (Intellect, 2016), lead editor of Acts of War: Iraq & Afghanistan in Seven Plays (Northwester, 2011). Her short plays, fiction, and essays on ecofeminism, the climate crisis, a new green Federal Theater, bearing witness, the Iraq war, the U.S. torture program have been published in The Kenyon Review, TriQuarterly, Dark Matter, Howlround, Transformations, Torture Magazine, New Theater Quarterly, TDR, New York Times , and elsewhere. She has taught theater and literature at Smith College, New York University Tisch School of the Arts, and John Jay College-CUNY, McKnight National Playwrights’ Fellowship, New York Foundation for the Arts, Vogelstein fellow.

How old are you?

I’m 80, which seems impossible, but I come from a line of long-lived women. My grandmother, we called her “Nana,” lived to 98, in her right mind, though her body gave out at the end. She always said she felt the same as she did when she was 12. My mother, her oldest daughter, died at 94; even after a stroke that left her wheelchair-bound, she never lost her sense of humor, her charm, or her beauty. Both these women were great beauties. They both acted in the theater.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

I certainly don’t feel 12, like my grandmother—although 12 is a magical age and when I was younger, I thought it would be splendid to spend my life writing books for 12-year-old girls. I always knew I wanted to become a writer, and I always read voraciously. I think I feel wiser than ever so I must have been alive for a long time, as wisdom was not an attribute of my youth; recklessness, impetuousness was.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I was always younger than everyone I hung out with, and now, all of a sudden, I’m the oldest person I know. My twin brother, who lives and works in LA is as old as I am, of course, but my mentors are all dead. My closest friends are still in their late 70s. I am the first to have hit real “old age.” For a week or so after my birthday, I was aghast. Now, I could care less.

But, there is a loneliness that comes with living a long time. There are so many losses. Now, I live alone, with my cocker spaniel, Percy, who is beautiful and smart and a great friend—but still, a dog. My husband and artistic partner, the great love of my life, died three years ago. I was always his younger wife, by thirteen years. Now, I am only ten years younger than he. Now, too, though because of my dog, I have many new, younger friends. I meet them at the Fort Greene Park in the mornings, during off-leash hours. Increasingly, I socialize with them, too. I love my Brooklyn neighborhood. I’ve lived here since 1987. I cannot walk a block without seeing someone I know.

“The family. Twins John and Karen, roughly at age 4, with parents Doris and Joe. I’m my father’s girl. John is his mom’s son. That was always so. photographer unknown.”

What do you like about being your age?

What I like best is the wisdom I’ve gained, simply by living; better still, that I am becoming a better writer because of it. I love honing my craft, going deeper into the mysteries of being a human among others. I have lived the life I wanted to live, as a downtown New York experimental playwright, director and writer, a nonviolent activist, a mother, now a grandmother, and a teacher of dramatic literature, ecofeminism and writing.

I’ve just published a memoir, Last Radiance: Radical Lives, Bright Deaths. As a playwright, I am used to writing about other characters and I wrote my memoir in honor of other people who influenced me. But, of course, the writing allowed me to reflect upon own life. Those who have read my memoir all comment upon how many extraordinary people I have known. Once, I was a young person in the midst of women like Judith Malina, Grace Paley, Barbara Deming, and Dorothy Dinnerstein, and men like George Bartenieff, my husband and partner, Julian Beck, Robert Jay Lifton, and Noam Chomsky, for example. Now, I am carrying their memories and I am sharing them with my readers.

What is difficult about being your age?

George and I were divinely happy. We worked together. He was a consummate actor/producer. I wrote and directed plays in which he starred. He could do anything on stage. I gave him plenty to do. In our second to last collaboration, my play, Other Then We, he turned into an owl in full-view of the audience. It was unforgettable. He seemed to leave human form and take flight.

What is difficult is being without my husband/collaborator, my beloved. He was joyous. I miss him and I miss our intellectual, emotional and physical intimacy.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

I have been a vegetarian for 50 years. I’ve had a yoga practice for 40 years. I love to walk. I walk several miles each day with my dog. I can still sit on a horse, when the occasion presents itself, though I’m very careful, now, about how fast I go. I suppose what surprises me is that I don’t feel old. I feel I’ve lived a long time, seen and learned many things, grown wiser, and still, I do not feel old.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Karen Malpede with daughter Carrie Sophia, aged 8, in their Brooklyn home, 1988. Photo: George Bartenieff.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

Truly, I wonder why I always felt unworthy. I would have had fewer depressions had I been able to feel less unworthy. I think it was Helen Mirren who commented that she should have said “fuck you” much more often. Indeed. Every woman should. Again, I feel I know much more than I did when I was young, and that my writing has become better and better, the more I write and the more I live. I believe in living fiercely and in giving one’s self wholly, to others and to one’s work. As a writer, I don’t have to stop what I love doing most.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

Dying is the final great adventure. I look forward to learning how well I approach my death. I don’t want a lingering illness, who does? I want to be well and then dead. But I’d like to take a few minutes in-between to be able to understand that I am dying and to do so graciously, simply.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

I would go back to the age I was when I met George, still in full possession of my looks, and gaining power as a writer, and that would be my early 40s. But, I’ve been plagued by depression all my life—so I would want to skip the massive depression of my mid-40s.

Karen Malpede and George Bartenieff, shortly after falling hard for one another, at an opening of a Soho show of the photography of Ira Cohen, 1988. Photo: Ira Cohen.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

No one is older than I am. My friends are all younger. Often they are much younger. I like to be a mentor to the young. I always have.

Meridel Le Sueur lived to her late 80s. She was a feminist-socialist writer from the Midwest. She was bold, generous and kind. She praised my plays when she came to New York, shortly before her death, to speak at a P.E.N. writer’s conference. Judith Malina, one of my closest friends, theater director/diarist (her diaries are about to be republished) also loved my work, and she kept on working almost until her death. She was funny and brilliant until she died. Like her, I like to support younger, talented people. I like to give lavish praise. I like to see people succeed.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I tend to shop on line, rather than go into a store where I would have to stare at myself in a mirror. I wear clothes I’ve had for twenty years or more. I still buy things from the same designers, I still wear Trippen shoes I order directly from Germany. They are incredibly comfortable but also stylish in a quirky avant-garde sort of way. I still wear Rundholtz, another German designer I’ve worn for years, whose designs are practical and edgy as the same time.

But I did just last weekend find a terrific hand-knit dark blue buttoned sweater. I’d been wanting a sweater with buttons and I wandered into the shop in my neighborhood that imports hand knits from Mexico, and there it was. I love clothes. I never wore makeup, but for the slightest blush. I am healthy and I still eat organic food.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

So far, I’ve refused to stop dying my hair. I think I should, but I don’t want white hair. I’ve refused to get a hearing aid…I don’t really need one, yet, I keep on telling myself. “What did you ask?” I’ve absolutely refused to think of myself as limited in any way by my age. I carry my own groceries, walk my dog, and do most lifting, pushing, pulling by myself. I’m not as good as yoga as I was, but I have decided not to judge myself, nevertheless. I do yoga online, not in the studio, where everyone is much younger than I am.

Karen Malpede stopped at the side of the road to speak to a horse during the weekend her play “Blue Valiant” was being performed at Farm Arts Collective, Damascus, PA, 2021. Photo: Christen Clifford.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

My father’s death by cancer when I was 19. I write about him in the opening of my new memoir. A complex man, violent and compelling at the same time. Then, too, my youth saw the assassinations of so many great leaders. At the very moment that they linked racism, poverty and war, they were killed. (JFK, RFK, MLK, Malcom X and others, Medgar Evans, the Freedom Riders assassinated in the South, the anti-war protesters shot at Kent State and Jackson State).

These events made me a pacifist-activist. Like Thoreau, I think everyone should go to prison (for one night) for a cause they believe in. I went to prison for standing on the White House lawn with ten other people holding a banner that said, “No Nuclear Weapons, No Nuclear Power, USA, USSR.” Along with my pacifist activism, my playwriting is my way of addressing violence and of showing alternatives to violence, of imagining resistance, resilience and healing. Tikkun Olam—to heal the world.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

I would have avoided my serious bouts with depression, if I could have. I would have held myself in higher esteem. Self-esteem has been a benefit of age.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I like watching my grandsons, still very young, as they turn into themselves. Abel has started to play the flute. Eben likes math and baseball. They love each other and it’s delightful to see them together. They are only 5 and 8. I want to take them to a dude ranch in New Mexico where they live. I want to put them up on a horse.

Karen at home in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, 2025, Photo: Salem Krieger.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

“You’re a poet and if you take this full-time academic job, you will never become the poet you are,” a poet-book designer, Peretz Kaminsky said to me. I was working on my second book about the theater and I had just been offered a full-time job in the theater department at SUNY Stony Brook. I hadn’t even interviewed for it. The chair of the department called me on the phone on the strength of my first theater book. Peretz was designing my second book and I stood at his side watching and commenting. On his insistence, I turned the job down. It was reckless. I wasn’t writing plays, yet, but Peretz was right—if I had taken a full-time academic job at a young age, I would never have written my plays. I would not have had the life I’ve enjoyed.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other?

Cremation. George was cremated because I could not find a green burial option on the East Coast. He has a memorial tree in Vermont in the Bread and Puppet Theater memorial grove, where many of the people we knew and admired are also memorialized. In a beautiful ceremony, including a brass band led by the master puppeteer, Peter Schumann, George’s good friend, young and old, people who knew George and those who did not, danced through the long meadow to the pine grove. We scattered his ashes at the base of a tall pine tree, and nailed his Irish cap and a photo of him in one of his favorite roles to the tree trunk. I’ll take the tree next to his.

How do you feel about dying? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

I hope not to live with a lingering illness, not to live as an invalid…but who is to say what makes life not worth living? If I lost sight or the ability to walk for miles, I think I might wish myself dead. Then, again, maybe not. Perhaps life would still intrigue me. I do not want to be a burden on others. I want to care for myself.

My work, into which I have poured my “soul” and my “spirit,” will remain behind. I’d like to be read and have plays performed posthumously—but, then, again, it won’t matter much to me.

I wrote my memoir to memorialize George and other extraordinary artists, and to tell their individual cancer stories. I feel it is important to the living to memorialize the dead. I have no idea what the dead feel about it. Nevertheless, I sometimes do feel George’s presence very close to me. Is it my love for him or his spirit I feel? I have no idea.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

I gave George two large birthday parties, with toasts and testimonials—the first when he turned 70, the next when he was 87 and had received a cancer diagnosis. For my birthdays, we went to dinner somewhere nice.

Since he died, I’ve been invited to the gracious home of my play publisher, Nina Kamberos, who founded and is the editor of the elegant Laertes Books. She lives in North Carolina and so does a long-time friend of mine, Kathy Perkins, the first black woman lighting designer to have had a successful commercial and academic career. We three go out to dinner somewhere scrumptious Nina has chosen, and Nina treats me. She gives me carefully chosen birthday presents, too. I come with my dog, Percy, and we go swimming.

Of course, as a twin, I’ve never had my own birthday—it is always our birthday, even if we have not celebrated together since childhood.