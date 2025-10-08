Here, “educator, public speaker, storyteller, writer, poet, photographer, blogger, artist, jeweler, book binder, Tarot Card reader, actor, supernumerary, museum curator, flea circus ringmaster, and Alzheimer’s advocate” Michael Horvich responds. - Sari Botton

PS If you’re enjoying the work I do here at Oldster, please consider supporting it by becoming a paid subscriber. 🙏

“Perceptive, provocative & illuminating. I love Oldster’s range of interviews, memoirs and links about ‘what it means to travel through time in a human body—regardless of gender, at every phase of life.’” - Jody Day Gateway Elderwomen

Michael A. Horvich at 80.

Michael A. Horvich holds his BA in Liberal Arts and Sciences from the University of Illinois at Urbana, additional degree work at the Hunter College in New York, his MA as an Education Generalist with a concentration in Gifted Education from the National Lewis University in Evanston, and an Advanced Certificate in Education Administration and Supervision, also from the U of I in Urbana.

After a 30-year elementary school and university teaching career, Michael has been retired for more than 30 years, but has been more than active as an educator, public speaker, storyteller, writer, poet, photographer, blogger, artist, jeweler, book binder, Tarot Card reader, actor, supernumerary, museum curator, flea circus ringmaster, and Alzheimer’s advocate.

He walked the Dementia/Alzheimer’s path for twelve years with his husband Gregory, keeping him safe and making sure he was in the right place, doing the right thing, at the right time, and knowing that if he ever got lost (figuratively or literally), Michael would find him, be there for him, continuing to love him more than ever.

Michael created “ Michael’s Museum: A Curious Collection of Tiny Treasures ,” which has been a permanent exhibit at Chicago Children’s Museum since 2011. He continues to collect and has transformed his condo into “ Michael’s Museum: Evanston Campus Condo Collections ” (which is open by appointment only).

On his husband Gregory’s passing in 2015, Michael established the “ More Than Ever Education Fund ” which is administered to Chicago Area youth by the premier not-for-profit La Casa Norte and to date has raised more than $400k to help youth confronting homelessness continue their education.

Michael has self-published 15 volumes of poetry, memoirs, self-help, and fiction . He has written three blogs (now archived), over two years published 250+ essays and gained 900+ followers on “Prism & Pen” on medium.com, and now is writing on Substack at: Michael A. Horvich: Memoirs, Musings, and More .

He lives with his cat, Gigi, in Evanston, Illinois. You can follow Michael at www.horvich.com

—

How old are you?

I am 80 years old, born in 1945.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

For the longest time I felt like a 9-year-old. A grown adult but always in touch with my inner child. Then at one point, I realized I was feeling like I had become a teenager. I continued to grow and started feeling like a young adult, then a grown man, and now I just feel like me. Always feeling out of sync with my real age, now, I feel 80, and that growing old gracefully means not allowing yourself to grow older sooner or faster than you need to, but also recognizing that things change, and one cannot do what one used to do when younger.

I like the freedoms of old age. I do not have to do anything I do not want to do. The “ought’s” and “should’s” are fewer and continue to fall away. I am able to shut off some of my “filters” and say whatever I want to say, as long as I do not hurt others’ feelings. I can act with greater authority based on many years of experiences of all types. Being retired, and financially comfortable makes my days my own. I do not have to be anywhere, at any specific time, to do anything I do not want to do. I think I could go on and on about “The Gifts of Old Age.”

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

In many ways, regarding my age, I just am. I do not associate currently with any particular age. Yes, my body shows signs of aging as does my ability to navigate through any particular day. But I am still energetic, productive, and constantly changing my understandings of who I am, what I believe, and what life is all about. My writing helps me to do this.

For the second half of my 79th year, I started using the soundbite, “I am almost 80, you know.” I said this often, more often than friends and family wanted to hear, but there is humor in repetition. It also helped me process the concept of growing older. And I think it helped me understand and accept the physical changes I was going through, adjusting and adapting to them, but also “keeping on with keeping on.” I became aware that I had more past on which to reminisce than future to anticipate. And that is okay!

Michael Horvich with his family in 1950: “Mom, Adeline RIP 2010. Me Age 5. Sister, Libbe RIP 2020. Dad, Louis RIP 2005”

What do you like about being your age?

I like the freedoms of old age. I do not have to do anything I do not want to do. The “ought’s” and “should’s” are fewer and continue to fall away. I am able to shut off some of my “filters” and say whatever I want to say, as long as I do not hurt others’ feelings. I can act with greater authority based on many years of experiences of all types. Being retired, and financially comfortable makes my days my own. I do not have to be anywhere, at any specific time, to do anything I do not want to do. I think I could go on and on about “The Gifts of Old Age.”

For the second half of my 79 th year, I started using the soundbite, “I am almost 80, you know.” I said this often, more often than friends and family wanted to hear, but there is humor in repetition. It also helped me process the concept of growing older. And I think it helped me understand and accept the physical changes I was going through, adjusting and adapting to them, but also “keeping on with keeping on.” I became aware that I had more past on which to reminisce than future to anticipate. And that is okay!

What is difficult about being your age?

The difficulty of being older is that the body doesn’t always cooperate. People say, “Age is just a number,” you are only as old as you think you are.” My response is, “While that is mostly true, sometimes the body has a mind of its own, no matter what you think.”

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

As I get older, I begin to realize why my parents changed the way they did. I always thought their changes were selfish and unnecessary. Now I understand as I find myself making many of the same changes. I always used to say I did not want to be like my parents but now I realize that I am my parents, just more informed, more intelligent, more experienced.

Michael Horvich at 3.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Aging has given me many gifts but I cannot do physically what I used to do.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

My sense of myself and my identity has been firmed up since my 40’s. Besides what I thought/think about myself at younger ages, I have grown more positive and I like myself more. Before the age of 40, I had to deal with what society said about my being gay and my loving another man and coming to grips with that. Now I easily say, “I am gay and proud of it and if you don’t like it, go fuck yourself!” (Although I would say that in a nicer way.)

As a gay man, out since I was in my late 20s, I have had to create all my own milestones that reflected who I was. Since I did not follow the usual societal milestones, it was good to create my own. That made my life more difficult while, looking back, at the same time easier if only because I could create them by and for myself…I do not regret not marrying a woman, having children, living my life as a heterosexual male.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

My only regret is that I did not complete my doctoral studies. I was what they call “ABD,” All But Dissertation, and the dissertation was maybe 70% completed. The problem was that my topic was political, and while I was writing the dissertation I had to be embroiled deeply in the politics every day when I went to school as a teacher. The scholastic process was painful. I hated jumping through my professors’ and advisors’ “hoops.” Then the state offered a buyout, I retired at age 50, no longer had to worry about career path, and just quit the PhD.

As a gay man, out since I was in my late 20s, I have had to create all my own milestones that reflected who I was. Since I did not follow the usual societal milestones, it was good to create my own. That made my life more difficult while, looking back, at the same time easier if only because I could create them by and for myself.

I do not regret not marrying a woman, having children, living my life as a heterosexual male.

Mike Horvich as a young man.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

I know it is easy to say, but my favorite age is today. And in many ways, this is true. Kiddingly, however, I say I would love to go back to my 20s again … but just for a weekend … and then would need a month to recover from the sexual activities of youth!

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

I cannot say that there is anyone older than me. I have a few friends in their 90s, approaching 100, but we are on equal grounds and if anything, to be a bit vain, I am probably their idol.

My late husband, Gregory, was diagnosed with dementia, most likely Alzheimer’s, in the 29 th year of our 41-year relationship. He lived with the disease for twelve years and I walked alongside him and supported him on his path. That is what love is all about. And our love was a great one.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I have not traveled since Covid. The idea of traveling is more difficult. Having to distill my life into a suitcase and living somewhere that is not my home is not appealing. At times I have digestive problems and that makes travel more difficult. I might travel again, but I do not have to decide on that at this moment.

I gave up on beauty and style a while ago. I am not in the market to date or to hook up. So, my body is my own and I do not have to impress anyone else with it. I dress to be comfortable, not to impress. I have my clothes; I do not have to buy clothes.

Left, Horvich in his 50s; Right, Horvich in his mid 70s.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

Being somewhat playful with this question, the adjustment I refuse to make is to my personal fantasies. I can still imagine what it was like to be in my sexual prime, physical prime, and mental prime. And I am able to accept the changes but not give up the memories of what it was like during that time of my life.

I also refuse to give up my youthful amazement at life and living in this world. I am still like a child when I go to carnivals, circuses, antiquing, and when I see things that amaze me.

Michael and Gregory in the 1970s.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

My husband, Gregory (RIP) was diagnosed with dementia, most likely Alzheimer’s, in the 29th year of our 41-year relationship. He lived with the disease for twelve years and I walked alongside him and supported him on his path. That is what love is all about. And our love was a great one. His illness gave me many gifts, one being an increase in my daily writing, but the most important being “Unqualified Love” with no expectations for its return. I miss him and will do so for the rest of my life. Grief never goes away; it just gets easier to carry while one carries on.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

I talked about this above, dealing with my doctorate. What I would do differently is to stick it out and finish the G-d Dammed thing.

I no longer like large group assemblies on my behalf, but secretly would like to be celebrated while I am still alive—gather all my family, friends, students, and others with whom I have come in contact together at one venue to party, eat, dance, and celebrate me. One never really knows the good one leaves behind, and it might be nice to hear what good things people have to say about me. I giggle at the idea that I might also, then, have to be open to hear about my faults, transgressions, faux pas, and any harm I have caused others.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

My bucket list doesn’t really exist anymore. Sure, I would love to travel further around the world, like to Japan or China. I would like to see and experience more of the U.S.A. I miss greatly being able to travel, and perhaps I will choose to do so again.

I have accomplished so much, done so much, and lived so well that there aren’t too many other items that would be on my bucket list. I hope to be able to enjoy each day, to avoid any catastrophic illnesses, and to “wake up dead one morning.” I hope to be able to continue to contribute to the world with my writing and sharing my experiences as a white, cis, gay, retired, elder, Jewish, Buddhist, financially comfortable, and privileged as a white male person.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

Nothing comes to mind although I have had many role models who have offered good advice. In looking at who I am and why, I reply, “I am who I am and I don’t try to analyze the why of it too much.” A fun piece of advice, that I might mention, is Bette Midler’s, “Fuck ’em if they can’t take a joke!”

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other?

I have arranged a pre-paid cremation. My remains will be combined with those of my husband and scattered in Lake Michigan. I hate swimming or boating but Gregory loved it, so this will be the last gift I am able to give him.

Michael and Gregory in the early 2000s.

How do you feel about dying? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

I used to fear dying. I no longer do. I just hope that I do not have to suffer for an extended period of time with one disease or malfunction or another. So, the sound bite is, “I am not afraid of dying, just the possible process of dying.”

I do believe in reincarnation. I do believe that the soul or spirit continues but in different forms. I do believe that even in the afterlife, one continues to grow and develop. I do believe in spirits, guardian angels, and other entities that exist to guide me and protect me. I do believe that I will eventually become one of those guides.

As I get older, I begin to realize why my parents changed the way they did. I always thought their changes were selfish and unnecessary. Now I understand as I find myself making many of the same changes. I always used to say I did not want to be like my parents but now I realize that I am my parents, just more informed, more intelligent, more experienced.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

My philosophy on celebrating birthdays, and I might add anniversaries, is, “Six of one, half a dozen of the other.” I can celebrate or not. I no longer like large group assemblies on my behalf, but secretly would like to be celebrated while I am still alive—gather all my family, friends, students, and others with whom I have come in contact together at one venue to party, eat, dance, and celebrate me.

One never really knows the good one leaves behind, and it might be nice to hear what good things people have to say about me. I giggle at the idea that I might also, then, have to be open to hear about my faults, transgressions, faux pas, and any harm I have caused others.

Generally, to celebrate occasions and holidays, I prefer small get-togethers, a day or two before or after the event, with a few friends or family over a really delicious dinner. Since Gregory’s death, I have found that for me, most birthdays, as well as holidays, have become quiet, introspective times. I don’t mind this and actually enjoy being by myself with my memories of Gregory, and with his spirit riding on my right shoulder and in my dreams.

FINAL COMMENTS:

Thank you, Sari, for this assignment. I have enjoyed thinking through some of the details of who I am and how I relate to my world. (Ed. note: Good to have you here, Michael! Thanks for sharing your perspective on being 80. - Sari)