Carole Manuel
I do enjoyed reading Michael's responses to the questionnaire. So much of it resonates with me, a widow of 82 still coming to terms with being old but determined to stay positive and enjoy my current situation as well as remembering what has been a very happy life. I won't be leaving a legacy like his but I hope I will be remembered with affection when I go.

Walt
I am new to Oldster and will indeed consider becoming a paid member but need to experience other writers. I will be 85 in a few days and share several thoughts with Michael Horvich. As a straight great grandfather my attention turns to our countries political climate. I look forward to reading several other writers.

