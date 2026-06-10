Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Deb hecker's avatar
Deb hecker
4h

I LOVE the way Ian relates to himself mentally, emotionally and physically. He is the embodiment of the notion that age is just a number. Like Ian, I have not slowed down. I have a thriving and growing private practice, continue to challenge myself physically like I did when I was in my 40's and 50's. Some of it is dumb luck, meaning good genes. However. a lot of it is my choice about how I want to live. When I was in my 50's and lived in DC, I attended a lecture at the Smithsonian entitled "Successful Aging." The study, conducted by a ground of Harvard scientists, looked at centenarians and what they were doing to achieve longevity. The results: an interplay of; diet, exercise, strong interpersonal relationships, one's attitude about aging, learning new skills, and spiritual life.

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Robin Schoenthaler's avatar
Robin Schoenthaler
3h

"If we give our body permission to turn off, it will......I know I have had good luck with DNA, health and attitude. At the same time, one has to take those gifts and treat them right."

These commentaries from the ablest bleachers just slay me. I assure you I've "treated my gifts right and haven't given my body permission to turn off." Nonetheless, sometimes the body and biology simply overrule your attitude. Hope you maintain what sounds like excellent health and hope you are able to cope with grace when it inevitably declines.

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