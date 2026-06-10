Here, actor, radio host, author, and former fugitive ian Jarvis responds (rather succinctly!). - Sari Botton

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Ian Jarvis hosting his radio show, Giving You the Business , on Great Barrington’s WBCR.

Ian Jarvis was a nice Jewish boy from New Jersey. He dropped out of Georgetown in his junior year, took a few wrong turns and spent eight years as a federal fugitive living in Paris, London and Ibiza. At 30, Ian turned his life around when he unexpectedly got custody of his daughter, Cara. To create the stability and education, long absent from her life, he moved to New York City, got his first legit job, became VP of the US division soon after. With commitment and consistency Ian rebuilt both their lives. Cara just sold a very successful restaurant in Idaho, has seen her own daughter, 20, begin to build her future, while preparing for life after her son leaves for college in 2027.

Ian’s Memoir - The Escape Artist - has just been published and has just been submitted to the National Book Award competition. Ian can currently be heard on radio, every Friday at 5PM - WBCR, Great Barrington MA. His live show— Giving You The Business —takes callers’ questions about job and careers.

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How old are you?

80.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

40 to 50. All powers were on autopilot, no concerns about the future.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

Young. My peers are mostly retired. I’m still swinging for the fences.

What do you like about being your age?

Other than the fact I’m still alive, can’t think of a thing.

I still snowboard, play singles tennis, and track my race car at Lime Rock—and do the mechanical work on it too. If we give our body permission to turn off, it will.

What is difficult about being your age?

How little time I have left on this wonderful planet.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

How much one can accomplish at this time in life.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Age is only a conveyance for more experience, which translates to wisdom and patience.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

Very little impact.

Ian Jarvis at 17, in 1963.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

I’m having an extraordinary life. Don’t feel like I missed any milestones.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

40 to 50. Yes, I would return to it if I could.

I’m having an extraordinary life. Don’t feel like I missed any milestones.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

Anyone who is 90+ and still living independently.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I jog less and instead, take a bicycle out for that segment of my exercise regime.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I still snowboard, play singles tennis, and track my race car at Lime Rock—and do the mechanical work on it too. If we give our body permission to turn off, it will.

I know I have had good luck with DNA, health and attitude. At the same time, one has to take those gifts and treat them right.

Ian Jarvis rowing in 2002

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

Escaping the FBI at 21.

Age is only a conveyance for more experience, which translates to wisdom and patience.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

I regret the decision to send 50 pounds of hash from Morocco to the US. It led to a cascade of events that changed my life.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I want to continue to be relevant.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

A therapist said—when I was unhappy that my daughter, in spite of all I’d done, was still resentful of me—“Ian, I know what you’ve done for her. So does she. But when you left her mother, you did that for Ian. You abandoned Cara to her Mom, to that mess. You should have taken her with you.”

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other?

Cremation.

In Paris…

What do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

This idea would be incredibly comforting, and I wish it were otherwise, but I don’t believe my unique spirit endures. We all have our shot. When it’s over, it’s over. Our energy returns to the ether.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

Nah, haven’t celebrated my birthday since I turned 60.