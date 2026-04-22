Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Ruth Bonapace's avatar
Ruth Bonapace
2h

This was delightful in so many ways. Among the many sentences that made me smile and nod was “I would love to look the way I did when I was young, but this time I would really want to know how good I looked.” In my youthful insecurity, I had zero awareness of my own positive attributes until at some point I looked back astonished at how I could not see myself as others saw me. And, yes, real estate. That was definitely a LOL moment. So down to earth and true. The things I shoulda coulda bought !! Fun, insightful and affirming. Thanks Francine and Sari.

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Alma Katsu's avatar
Alma Katsu
2h

Zeroes in perfectly on what it's like to find yourself... older. Wisdom from a terrific author.

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