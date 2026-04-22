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Francine Prose

Francine Prose is the author of 22 works of fiction and of numerous books of criticism and biography, including Reading Like a Writer , 1974 , and Anne Frank: The Book, the Life, The Afterlife . She is a Distinguished Writer in Residence at Bard College. A new novel, Five Weeks in the Country , will be published May 5th, 2026.

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How old are you?

79.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

I wrote a whole book, 1974, about my inability to understand the young woman I was in my late 20s. So absolutely not that. Nor do I feel much like that insanely brave woman in her 40s who took her kids out of school for months at a time and dragged them all over the U.S. and Europe for this or that fellowship or teaching gig, or so I could write this or that article or book. Who was she? There was a lot to like about my 50s, when magazines with budgets were paying for fancy hotel rooms in foreign countries.

Francine Prose in her 20s, in 1974.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I feel alive and happily in step with my peers who are also alive. There are so many people around my age whom I love and admire, whom I see as models; I only hope that some of their energy and greatness rubs off on me.

I’d like to think that age made me nicer and more compassionate. Probably looser. Certainly a better teacher. It’s taken away my ability to even contemplate taking a really long plane flight. Also my memory (for certain things—like names and words I need—and not others, like song lyrics from the 50s that I know word for word) is a joke.

What do you like about being your age?

I like my sons and my grandchildren, who are the light of my life. I like having spent fifty years with a man I still adore. I like writing, though it hasn’t gotten any easier. I like having friends who have been my friends for decades. Likewise my literary agent, Denise Shannon. I like knowing what I do and don’t want to do, and acting on it, which means not accepting invitations, then freaking out and canceling at the last minute. I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to anyone I’ve done that to, in my inconsiderate youth.

What is difficult about being your age?

Spending a fortune on dental work. Aches and pains. Insomnia. Mortal terror.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

Tolstoy said something like: The biggest surprise in a man’s life is old age. I’m probably misquoting him, and I’m not a man, but I know what he means. I assumed I would always be young, or, worst case, middle aged.

I feel alive and happily in step with my peers who are also alive. There are so many people around my age whom I love and admire, whom I see as models; I only hope that some of their energy and greatness rubs off on me.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

I’d like to think that age made me nicer and more compassionate. Probably looser. Certainly a better teacher. It’s taken away my ability to even contemplate taking a really long plane flight. Also my memory (for certain things—like names and words I need—and not others, like song lyrics from the 50s that I know word for word) is a joke.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

Some part of me thinks it’s hilarious and weird to be called “grandma,” even as I like seeing myself the way I think my grandkids see me.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

Milestones? Seriously? I hope to keep writing and have the fact that I’m a nonagenarian (I am knocking on wood here) not be the diminishing patronizing lens through which an old person’s work can be seen.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

Being 30 wasn’t all that great, but I would go back to it if that meant I could relive all the time since then, editing out the hard parts. Of course I would love to look the way I did when I was young, but this time I would really want to know how good I looked.

Tolstoy said something like: The biggest surprise in a man’s life is old age. I’m probably misquoting him, and I’m not a man, but I know what he means. I assumed I would always be young, or, worst case, middle aged.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

At my age, the population of inspiring older folks has kind of shrunk. My friend Pat Towers is older than me. She was my editor at a lot of different magazines during the Great Magazine Age. I love her, is all I can say. Love is hard to explain.

I’m also a huge fan of my internist, Dr. John Postley, not only because he is a great doctor because he is such a great example of what it means to love your work. He says that after a certain age, when you wake up in the middle of the night, nothing short of anesthesia can put you back to sleep. Somehow that’s a comfort.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I stopped eating red meat and white bread when my teeth were being fixed, and me and my blood pressure were happy to find that we could happily live without steak and baguettes, though grilled cheese is working its way back into my life.

I buy books and plants (bulbs) but these days I rarely buy clothes, though I did buy two inexpensive but great faux fur jackets this winter. I no longer imagine that makeup is going to be even mildly transformative. I’m okay with what age has done to my face, but I don’t look in the mirror more than I have to. I will never again in this lifetime eat as much bacon as I once did.

Mostly my regrets are real estate regrets. In the 1980s they were selling enormous lofts in Soho for $30,000! I also would have liked to have had four more children, but that’s a dice-roll.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I’ve dressed the same way, basically, for the last 30 years. I don’t know what else to do. I still wear, on special occasions, glittery red shoes that look like Dorothy’s in The Wizard of Oz. But I have a closet floor full of high heels that I won’t even give my granddaughters now that I’ve realized they’re torture devices.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

Getting together with Howie, my husband, was obviously major; I was in my late 20s. I thank him for everything, really. Having kids. Also I would like to thank LSD for helping me see that I was on the wrong career path, in graduate school. I think the Reagan administration (which my friend Lucy Sante says we are still in) strongly affected me and my work. I was horrified—and of course I am more horrified now than ever.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

Mostly my regrets are real estate regrets. In the 1980s they were selling enormous lofts in Soho for $30,000! I also would have liked to have had four more children, but that’s a dice-roll.

I no longer imagine that makeup is going to be even mildly transformative. I’m okay with what age has done to my face, but I don’t look in the mirror more than I have to.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I would like to write the novel that’s been bouncing around in my head and go on a whole-family trip to somewhere fun.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

My friend Freude Bartlett said that you can tell who your friends are by asking yourself, right after you see them, how you feel. Good or bad? There are only two choices.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other?

Burial. Plain wooden coffin, please. I think green burials are the way to go, but where we live, there are too many coyotes. I won’t know if they dig me up, but it might be hard on my family.

My friend Freude Bartlett said that you can tell who your friends are by asking yourself, right after you see them, how you feel. Good or bad? There are only two choices.

How do you feel about dying? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

I accept it, but I don’t have to like it. I would love to see my parents, relatives and friends again. I wonder how much they know about what’s happened on earth since they left, and I bet they have a few stories of their own.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

I plan to celebrate my birthday, as always, by complaining that my husband had a nicer birthday party, two months before.