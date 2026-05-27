Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Rebecca Flint Marx's avatar
Rebecca Flint Marx
11h

This is one of my very favorite questionnaires. Thank you for your insights and humor, Deborah, and for spreading the gospel of psyllium husk — if you know, you know.

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Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
12h

Thanks for this inspiring interview. I love your honesty and humor.

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