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The author this past winter in her “Maine uniform,” a plaid flannel hoodie.

Deborah K. Shepherd ’s memoir about her age-gap first marriage, An Old Man’s Darling , was published earlier this month by Heliotrope Books. Her first novel, So Happy Together , was published in 2021 when she was 74. Her essays have appeared in Oldster Magazine; Fauxmoir; Motherwell Magazine ; Herstry ; Eat. Darling, Eat; Persimmon Tree , and more, and her Covid-themed essay was a winner in the Center for Interfaith Relations 2020 Sacred Essay Contest. A retired social worker, she spent much of her career focused on the prevention of domestic violence and sexual assault and the provision of services to survivors. The mother of two and grandmother of two, Deborah lives in Maine with one husband and one sweet, jaunty rescue dog. You can find her at deborahshepherdwrites.com.

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How old are you?

79.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

When I was 64, and in the best physical shape of my adult life, I participated in a mini-triathlon. As a kid, I used every excuse I could think of to get out of gym, including faking my period every other week (Back in the day, you could be excused from phys. ed if you were menstruating). Either my gym teacher wasn’t great at math, or her job was easier with me on the sidelines, or she just didn’t care. This was the same gym teacher who’d caught me chewing gum in class and had made me run around the hockey field with the gum on my nose.

At any rate, in my 40s I discovered lap swimming and took to it like—to coin a phrase—a fish. The lobby windows at our local Y overlooked the pool, and one day one of the receptionists took note (I was swimming a mile or two 5 days a week) and said: “You should enter the triathlon.” I was skeptical: I wasn’t a runner and hadn’t been on a bike since I was 12 and, oh yes, I was 64. But I liked the challenge, and in the two months between her suggestion and the actual race, I threw myself into training.

It was winter in Maine, so I ran on the indoor track at the Y and turned my newly- purchased bike into a stationary one in my living room. I didn’t get to ride it outdoors until two weeks before the race—and yes, it all comes back to you. So, even though I came in last in my age group, I was the oldest person in the race. I’m now 79 and having some mobility issues, but I’m still so pleased with myself for that 15-year old milestone.

When I was 64, and in the best physical shape of my adult life, I participated in a mini-triathlon. In my 40s I discovered lap swimming and took to it like—to coin a phrase—a fish. One day one of the receptionists at the Y took note and said: “You should enter the triathlon.” I was skeptical: I wasn’t a runner and hadn’t been on a bike since I was 12 and, oh yes, I was 64. But I liked the challenge, and in the two months between her suggestion and the actual race, I threw myself into training.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I’ve made peace with the idea that I’m not going to be one of those super-ager nonagenarians who are taking tango lessons or skydiving. I know people older than I am who are in better shape, but I also know people younger who are in more difficult circumstances than I am.

Am I in step with my peers? Yes, I think so, although I step with a cane.

What do you like about being your age?

Not really caring about what other people think of me, but I have to add a caveat: My memoir about my age-gap first marriage has just come out, and I do want people to like the book, or at least buy it.

And I love naps!

The author at around 7 months with her father.

What is difficult about being your age?

It’s not like it’s a big secret, but each physical limitation takes me by surprise. I remember several years ago when I was at the grocery and a woman asked me if I could get something from a low shelf because she could no longer bend down. I never imagined that would be me someday, but now it is. Ditto, aches and pains, and just like oldsters in the past, my arthritis is worse when it rains. It’s kind of like whack-a-mole: just when you think you’ve got one ailment if not overcome, at least attenuated, some other totally unrelated thing goes wrong with your aging body, and you have to wrap your head around that.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

Well, now I understand why there’s a whole aisle in my local pharmacy devoted to incontinence products.

Also, there are things no one tells you (or if they did, I wasn’t listening): That the difference between a good day and a not-so-good day can come down to whether or not you were able to poop that morning (see “Pass the psyllium husks,” below).

Actually, so much of aging seems a surprise. Even though the evidence was all around me, I honestly never gave a thought that I was going to be one of those kvetchy old people, and it was going to happen sooner rather than later. The plan was that I was going to be healthy until my late 90s, then just not wake up one morning. So much for that.

It’s not like it’s a big secret, but each physical limitation takes me by surprise. I remember several years ago when I was at the grocery and a woman asked me if I could get something from a low shelf because she could no longer bend down. I never imagined that would be me someday, but now it is. Ditto, aches and pains, and just like oldsters in the past, my arthritis is worse when it rains.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Taken away—My mobility, and some of the activities based on being able to stay upright, like walking for miles, snowshoeing (one of the great pleasures of Maine winters) and tending to my garden. But what aging has given me is being able to ask for help, being it a ride to an evening event (I no longer drive at night) or help planting my garden this spring. And, while the physical stuff kind of sucks, I am grateful that I’ve kind of made my peace with it: Sometimes this is the price of admission for still being here.

And something else I’ve been given: An ability to hold more than one opposing idea at the same time, “both and” and realizing that so much is neither black nor white and being comfortable in that grey area. Perhaps this is all related to the times we live in.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

Recently, I have begun to feel more like a spectator than a participant in life. It just seems easier to observe, given some of my physical limitations, especially my hearing loss (which is helped with hearing aids, but they’re not perfect). What saves me from sitting mostly on the sidelines, though, is writing. I have a new book out this month, which will require some publicity and marketing events—author signing, podcasts, interviews, panels, etc. I’ll just ask people to use their “outside” voices. Writing has given me a like-minded community of authors of all ages-- in person and online--and I am so very grateful for their friendship and support.

I don’t feel invisible, but something indefinable happens in the way people who are younger look at you, treat you, and even address you when you get to a certain age. Not dismissive exactly, but not embracing either. I fear I’ve fallen into a stereotype in some people’s eyes and sometimes feel patronized.

The author at 21, when she thought she was fat and unattractive.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

Honestly, I think milestones are highly over-rated and are mostly in my past. What constitutes an age-related milestone as you go into your ninth decade? Having your kids take your car keys away? Needing a chair to take a shower? Moving into a skilled nursing facility? Living to be 100? No thanks. I think I’ve mostly accomplished what I’ve set out to do, and resting on your laurels doesn’t seem so bad.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

I think 30 was my favorite age. I had just had my second child and the family my first husband and I had made was complete. I still think my kids are awesome people, so going back to the time when they were pretty new still makes me smile

But, would I go back to this age if I could? Nope. I conveniently forget the times when my first baby had day and night mixed up and I was running on fumes, and the times they both had meltdowns in the grocery store because I wouldn’t buy Froot Loops. Or adolescence. Oy, adolescence.

Recently, I have begun to feel more like a spectator than a participant in life. It just seems easier to observe, given some of my physical limitations, especially my hearing loss (which is helped with hearing aids, but they’re not perfect). What saves me from sitting mostly on the sidelines, though, is writing.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

Ray, my 15-pound chihuahua-beagle and I volunteer at a local skilled nursing facility every Thursday morning. There, he loves to get into bed with his favorite person, Mary, who is in her 90s, and is usually ensconced under a plush blanket and is surrounded by open bags of Doritos, Lay’s Potato Chips, Hershey’s Kisses and Kit Kat Bars. I know Ray is ever hopeful, and it may be why she’s his favorite resident, but we’ve succeeded in keeping the snacks away from him. For years, I’ve been careful about what I eat—fresh, organic, leafy greens, whole grains—and who knew fiber was a food group (pass the psyllium husks, please). But if I get as old as Mary, so old that I don’t give a fuck about what I eat, I’m going to eat crap food whenever I want.

But, seriously, I would have to say Jane Goodall was my aging idol. She was such a gift to the world and didn’t seem to let her age slow her down. And she was so cherished until the end.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

Style-wise: Now that I’m retired, I dress mostly for comfort. I live in Maine, and I rotate a bunch of sweaters and LL Bean plaid flannel hoodies and jeans for much of the year. A lot of people here--whatever their sexual identities--dress this way. At night, I swap these out for plaid flannel pajamas and a moss-green plush bathrobe I’ve had for over 20 years.

Beauty-wise: I mostly eschew the make-up I wore when I was working, unless I’m going to FaceTime with my kids because I don’t want them to start thinking I’m so old that they need to take my car keys away.

Health-wise, oy! Who knew that I’d be spending so much time making and keeping doctors’ appointments? My 80-year-old cousin says: “I’m not retired, I have a job: I go to the doctor.”

One of my biggest adjustments actually happened about 10 years ago, before I considered myself an “oldster.” I had gradually been losing my hearing, but I was resisting getting hearing aids, because then I really would be “old.” All that changed after a car conversation with my then-six-year-old grandson went completely awry:

“I didn’t say anything about asparagus, Meema! I SAID I left my boots in the barn at camp. You really DO need hearing aids!”

A hearing aid by any other name—assistive device, audio enhancer, personal sound amplification product—is still a hearing aid, and still, in my opinion, not cool. But what IS cool is that I can hear what people in my book club are saying about our monthly selection and I don’t have to say “WHAT” every few seconds in a FaceTime conversation with my soft-spoken son. Besides, so many of my peers are now sporting them.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

Not giving up my jeans, no how, no way! We Baby Boomers grew up in them, so I imagine most of us will fight to keep them.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

There have been two turns of events in my life recently, one that made my life better, and one somewhat worse.

The “better” happened when I resurrected an unpublished manuscript I’d written in my forties; edited it; submitted it; and was accepted for publication by She Writes Press. My novel, So Happy Together, was published in 2021, when I was 74. It felt—and continues to feel pretty awesome. So, not only could I hold a book I’d written, publication opened me up to a whole new community of writers.

The “worse” happened in the early morning hours of September 23, 2024 when I woke up to pee (another indignity of old age) and found I could not move my left arm or leg. I knew immediately what had happened and called an ambulance. Fortunately, it wasn’t a massive stroke, but it did take a lot of rehabilitation to regain strength on my left side. It’s barely noticeable to most people now, but it has left me experiencing more fatigue (which is mostly manifested in needing a nap after grocery shopping), and my speech slowing a bit when I get tired (my brother says I sound more like a Mainer—which I am now—than a New Yorker—which I was for many years).

I would love to go on one more trip, preferably out of the country. My husband and I (if we’re still around) will both be turning 80 in 2027, and one of my kids and two of my in-law kids will be turning 50. The kids want us to make that trip together and rent an Airbnb big enough for all of us (8, if my teenage grandsons come, too) in a warm place near the ocean and with a swimming pool.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

I do have a number one regret in my life, but readers will have to read my new memoir, An Old Man’s Darling, about my age-gap first marriage, to find out. Hint: It’s not what you might think.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I would love to go on one more trip, preferably out of the country. My husband and I (if we’re still around) will both be turning 80 in 2027, and one of my kids and two of my in-law kids will be turning 50. The kids want us to make that trip together and rent an Airbnb big enough for all of us (8, if my teenage grandsons come, too) in a warm place near the ocean and with a swimming pool.

The author and her husband on their one-and-done cruise.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

I was never that great about following other people’s advice (See age-gap marriage, above), but I did have a pretty great therapist who helped me focus on gratitude, mindfulness and boundaries, which has helped me reframe a lot of my negatives. I really have had a pretty good life, and physical limitations to the contrary, notwithstanding, I know I’ve been so lucky.

I also take a page from my pup. He greets each new day with such delight, bounding out of bed, tossing his favorite stuffed lamb in the air as he careens through the house, regarding the squirrels outside as if he’s never seen anything so amazing even though they’re the same guys he saw yesterday and the day before. When I need a little more joy in my life, I look to him.

I take a page from my pup. He greets each new day with such delight, bounding out of bed, tossing his favorite stuffed lamb in the air as he careens through the house, regarding the squirrels outside as if he’s never seen anything so amazing even though they’re the same guys he saw yesterday and the day before. When I need a little more joy in my life, I look to him.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other?

Cremation. Already arranged and paid for. My husband wants our ashes mixed with those of the various dogs we’ve loved and lost (and whose ashes sit in bags on a shelf in our hall closet) then scattered together. I guess that means that one of us might have to linger in the hall closet until the other one dies. I’m okay with that.

How do you feel about dying? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

I’ve lost several friends in their 70s recently. My father died at 46 and I sometimes feel like every year after that age is a bonus year for me. My wishes are simple now: I’d like to stick around until my two grandsons graduate from high school, which is in a couple of more years. And then I think it will be okay to be done, or if I’m still here, that would be okay, too.

Lately I’ve been getting these weird reels about dead movie and TV stars in my Facebook feed. I know they’re AI-generated. They’re kind of creepy, but also oddly comforting. Each reel presents the name of a different show or movie (e.g., “Cheers,” “Dead Poets Society”) and then images of the actors as they were when they played their best-known roles, followed by images of how they appear today. Many of the “today” images sport magnificent white or gold angel wings and there is a legend superimposed indicating the age they were when they died. At any rate, all of the older images (dead or still alive) touch or even embrace their younger versions, as if to say “I got you, and the part that comes after? Well, it will be okay.”

So, I don’t know what happens to my “soul” or “spirit” after I die, and I hope the part after “will be okay.” For years I’ve believed that my soul will live on in the memory of my loved ones and in the good deeds I (hopefully) performed while I was alive. For me, that would be enough, but lately, I’ve been pondering the possibility of some kind of afterlife (without angel wings, however).

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

Celebrating birthdays: Not such a big deal.

For my husband’s, I cook a nice dinner for the two of us (but I no longer bake so I buy one slice of chocolate cake from a local bakery and stick a candle in it). My husband usually takes me out for sushi, my kids and grandkids FaceTime, which is sweet, and that’s pretty much it.