Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Dian Parker's avatar
Dian Parker
4h

A beautiful being. Thank you.

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Beverly Bader's avatar
Beverly Bader
2h

I’m Bella Ruth Bader, and I strongly identify with your Oldster Magazine responses, which are optimistic.

I’m touched by your confidence, even at a young age, to trust your intuitions, which has been my motto my entire life. You have been following your heart starting at a young age! We each thrive on continually learning and keeping ourselves open to new adventures!

We’re quite similar, too, in that although I’m 88 1/2 years of age, I have been strongly influenced by Eleanor Roosevelt’s kindness and wisdom. In my twenties, I even worked for her at the UN.

Wonderful adventures await us!

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