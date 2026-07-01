Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Alberta Nassi's avatar
Alberta Nassi
6h

Brava! Would love to see a picture of that Parisienne French dress😉!

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Epstein Irwin's avatar
Epstein Irwin
7h

You’re never too old to learn to love more fully. But agism can limit the possibilities. That’s a hard lesson to learn.

Unless you live in an ever-extending extended family, as capacity increases, opportunities decrease.

Love the love pic.

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