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Gail Straub with her books.

Gail Straub is the author of eight award-winning books, including the best-selling Empowerment , coauthored with David Gershon; the highly praised The Rhythm of Compassion ; her feminist memoir Returning to My Mother’s House ; her celebrated nature writing The Ashokan Way; and most recently, her critically acclaimed Home Inside the Globe. Gail cofounded the Empowerment Institute in 1981. A leading authority on women’s empowerment, she cofounded IMAGINE: A Global Initiative to help women heal from violence and contribute to their community. IMAGINE initiatives have taken root throughout Africa, India, and the Middle East, where they have impacted several million lives. Gail lives with her husband in the Hudson Valley in New York.

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How old are you?

77.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

Sometimes the older I get, the more I think about being a free spirit in my 20s during the hippie era. A full-fledged flower child living in a commune with a rock ’n roll band. It’s part nostalgia but also because a lot of the values that I’ve worked for my whole life were both intact and still possible back then. Now so many of them have been stripped away. The younger age association is a longing for what was possible.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

Some days I feel younger than 77, but other days I definitely feel older! Mostly I am in sync with my age and in step with my peers. I am blessed to have many friendships that span 40 or 50 years. It’s so meaningful to have people who have known me for that long. And my friends in their eighties and nineties inspire me and lead the way.

With age I understand how fluid and multi-faceted identity is. I have many identities, women, wife, writer, crone, friend, business owner, activist, rascal, explorer, teacher, student, seeker, and on and on. And these identities are constantly changing.

What do you like about being your age?

The classic things that most people name as they get older. I am much more my own person now, not focused on what other people think about me. The years of living bring hard-earned wisdom. It’s easier to set priorities and stay with them. I feel lighter and freer. And because death is closer, I appreciate the preciousness of life more acutely.

What is difficult about being your age?

This winter of 2026 I got very sick for seven weeks, in and out of the hospital a few times. It really scared me and sobered me. I was a healthy 77-year-old one day, and then the next day I was wiped out and useless. I wasn’t sure if I would get well and of course I thought a lot about death. My illness was a deeper reckoning with aging and the proximity of dying. It was terrifying but equally a portal into living more fully. Doing and standing for the things that really matter to me while I still have the time.

Gail Staub at 6 with her mother and Joanie.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

What surprises me most is how little I was prepared for aging. Both my parents died by the time I was 38 and I was too young to really think about aging in any deep way. But now that I’m old, and many of my close friends are old, I see that we are all making it up as we go along. There is really no template for aging. We all age in our unique ways.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

It’s given me wisdom, perspective, fuller capacity to love, and more freedom. But I have less physical energy, and I have to contend with doing less and going slower.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

With age I understand how fluid and multi-faceted identity is. I have many identities, women, wife, writer, crone, friend, business owner, activist, rascal, explorer, teacher, student, seeker, and on and on. And these identities are constantly changing. In some ways identity is like memory, shapeshifting throughout our lives. As a younger woman, I was searching for my one true identity, or “who I was supposed to be.” It’s liberating to know this really isn’t how it works!

This winter of 2026 I got very sick for seven weeks, in and out of the hospital a few times. It really scared me and sobered me. I was a healthy 77-year-old one day, and then the next day I was wiped out and useless. I wasn’t sure if I would get well and of course I thought a lot about death. My illness was a deeper reckoning with aging and the proximity of dying. It was terrifying but equally a portal into living more fully.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

I’ve travelled and worked all over the world and had more than my share of wild and wonderful adventures. So most my milestones are interior, more inner peace, fuller capacity to love, more time with my husband David and with close friends. And more time to write and read books, and to serve my community.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

My favorite age was the entire decade of my 60s. I had a full quotient of physical energy, and I was at the top of my game as an activist. My work with our Empowerment Institute in Africa, India, and the Middle East was so meaningful, and I was learning so much every day. But no, I wouldn’t go back. That chapter of my life is over.

IMAGINE Family: Gail in the back row with Global Colleagues.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

My friends Kayla who is 90 and Gunilla who is 87. Though both are physically challenged, they continue to be fully engaged and highly creative. Many, many aging idols!! People who continue to do inspired work in later years: Gloria Steinem, Meryl Steep, Jane Fonda, Sonia Sanchez, Barbara Kingsolver, Louise Erdrich, Arundhati Roy, and Nancy Pelosi.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I do yoga and walk every day but I’ve been doing that for forty years. My hair is completely white, and I don’t wear any makeup except the occasional lipstick if I am going out. Though I dress more simply as a 77-year-old, I still like to dress with flair. Recently I got a ruffly blue peasant dress in a small shop in Paris. I asked the shopkeeper if the dress was “too young” for a woman my age. In her thick Parisian dialect she said, “Of course not Madame! Only you Americans think that way, we French would never consider this!”

My favorite age was the entire decade of my 60s. I had a full quotient of physical energy, and I was at the top of my game as an activist. My work with our Empowerment Institute in Africa, India, and the Middle East was so meaningful, and I was learning so much every day. But no, I wouldn’t go back. That chapter of my life is over.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

Like many baby boomers I view these later decades not as retirement but as refirement. In my case at seventy-three, I passed on my duties from the Empowerment Institute and I finally, happily, became full time writer. We need the wisdom and experience of elders more than ever.

Gail Straub and her husband David celebrating 45 Years of Marriage, Key West 2026.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

Marrying my husband David Gershon in October 1981 and launching our business the Empowerment Institute one week later. These two intertwined marriages both shaped my life and took it in directions, places, challenges, and growth opportunities that I never could have imagined.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

My biggest regret is that I was not physically present with either of my parents when they died. I was 23 years old and living in small town in West Africa when my mother died. When my father died, I was 38 and at my home in Woodstock, New York but I didn’t get to the Jersey shore in time to be at his bedside. What I would do differently is to have let both my parents know how much I loved them and how immensely grateful I was for all the opportunities they gave me.

Though I dress more simply as a 77-year-old, I still like to dress with flair. Recently I got a ruffly blue peasant dress in a small shop in Paris. I asked the shopkeeper if the dress was “too young” for a woman my age. In her thick Parisian dialect she said, “Of course not Madame! Only you Americans think that way, we French would never consider this!”

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

Write more books! Read more books!

Go to Paris as often as possible and become fluent in French again.

Throw more parties!

Along with David go someplace magical and entirely unexpected. A place that I can’t even imagine at this moment.

Learn to love more fully.

Halloween Woodstock Love Knot: Gail with Friends Woodstock Halloween 2024.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

When I was in my 30s, I knew the celebrated Boston artist Maud Morgan before she died at the age of 96. Maud went on a remote African Safari when she was 75, wrote her memoir in her late 80s, and was still making art the week she died. I used to visit her in her tiny house outside Harvard Square. For me these visits were pilgrimages, and I always brought Maud a large bouquet of flowers.

One day she told me, “Gail, don’t ever wait for your life to begin, live it fully every day. Don’t let anyone else tell you what your own life stands for. And be sure to have a lot of fun along the way.”

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

I want to be cremated and have my ashes scattered along the Ashokan Reservoir, where I have lived and walked for these past forty-five years. I don’t really know what happens to my soul when I die, except that I hope to join the energy field/place with all my beloveds who have already died and gone wherever they go.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

In my community I am known for throwing lots of parties including birthday parties. Always have lots of great food, laughter, music, dressing to the hilt, and fun party favors. Maybe a theme that inspires people. I’ve always thought that parties are much more than they appear to be. They are community rituals that celebrate being together and free from the constraints and routines of everyday life. For my 75th birthday party I invited all my close women friends to a sumptuous lunch at Cucina, a nice restaurant in Woodstock. We had a wild and wonderful time!