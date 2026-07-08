PS If you’re enjoying the work I do here at Oldster, please consider supporting it by becoming a paid subscriber. 🙏

“I am 75 and appreciate the experiences and perspectives of other Oldsters. Great idea for a magazine!” - Kathleen Reeder, paid subscriber.

Linda Lovick

Linda Lovick lives in Eugene, OR, with her husband of 40-plus years, on a ½ acre lot producing loads of organic produce and floral beauty as an “urban gentlewoman farmer” and writer in training. Most of her life pursuits have been “non-traditional;” e.g., performing in the folk arts in her 30s, college in her 40s, an MPH at around 50, and starting her international career at 52 in Zambia. She has three grown daughters (from her first marriage) and four grandchildren. Linda has written variously throughout her life but in her Third Age, has turned seriously to creative non-fiction in 2019.

—

How old are you?

76.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

That age would be an amalgam of my selves, rather than a particular age. Pre-menopause hair, post-menopause hormonal freedoms; body of 30s-40s, mind of my 50s-60s, clarity of my 70s synchronizing all my lived experiences, re-shaping my understandings for finishing it out.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

a) I usually feel young for my age. At least compared to my grandmas who were my first oldsters, and who appeared archetypically matriarchal my whole life knowing them. One was a starched and prim city grandma, one was a pillowy more old-fashioned former farmer grandma.

My feeling young comes almost entirely from my physical self; I have good health, more energy than the average—obviously a very lucky roll of the health dice. I do not yet have major debilitating illnesses. Our generation has also seen the most advances in medical research, care, and innovation, creating a context from which to osmosize enormous benefits.

b) This feels right. I view things as being on spectrums; in step with some peers, older than some, younger than others. Then there is what I call the X Factor; the intersections of nature and nurture have fascinated me as long as I can remember, and, the notion of not deserving more or less of anything, but rather just grace coming to each of us in the way it does.

c) Plus I must credit Lawrence Durrell, from his Alexandria Quartet which I read in my 30s: “Our view of reality is conditioned by our position in space and time—not by our personalities as we like to think. Thus every interpretation of reality is based upon a unique position. Two paces east or west and the whole picture is changed.”

I usually feel young for my age. At least compared to my grandmas who were my first oldsters, and who appeared archetypically matriarchal my whole life knowing them. One was a starched and prim city grandma, one was a pillowy more old-fashioned former farmer grandma.

What do you like about being your age?

I actually like the cumulative effect of having lived all my years; had all my experiences; seen synchronicity play out countless times; made grievous mistakes and returned to standing, loving and being loved; still being here in good enough shape!

Also that I give myself more permission to “be myself” than when I was younger. At least that’s how it feels. Saying that is subtle or tricky, because I have truly given myself over to the multiple selves I’ve lived, and the passions I’ve followed. Folk dancing, my two marriages, mothering, international health, travel, and now gardening, and more. But I mean being myself on a more internal level somehow, leading to how I behave in conversation or in a group, and taking more leadership.

Linda Lovick at 9 at a chain saw demo at a Fair in the midwest with her dad.

What is difficult about being your age?

The most difficult thing about being my age is knowing I don’t have much time left in my life, significantly less than what’s gone before. My mental picture is the kind of fabulous book you want to go on forever, with just the final chapter and epilogue left to read.

Also difficult is contemplating what I won’t get done. (To be published in a few journals I respect? To relearn piano? To make mosaics and populate my gardens with material art? To serve my community?) And, wishing I’d understood earlier the absolutely, totally awesome privilege and responsibility of being handed a life to live. Again, tricky, because anyone that knows me would say I’m the greatest appreciator of life. But I can see into my interstitial nooks and crannies and can see some wastage of that gift.

Knowing that time will end with my family and friends makes me cry. The ending of all that love just shreds me.

I actually like the cumulative effect of having lived all my years; had all my experiences; seen synchronicity play out countless times; made grievous mistakes and returned to standing, loving and being loved; still being here in good enough shape!

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

First, I can’t recall ever being directly told anything about being in one’s 70s or beyond. The input I got was from observation alone, close by within family, then writ large via public sources. Neither of my parents lived long enough to model old age for me, but I can say my mom only became more civic-minded and a more staunch family supporter as she aged into her widowhood.

Secondly, I only started to feel “older” at around 75, and for me it is all about what my body and mind can or cannot do. It is only the first bodily demise (arthritises, yes more than one type can inhabit a single body) that has slowed me down and helped me see what being my age can bring. I’m lucky again that meds can manage this.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Aging has given me even more perspective! Events 14 years ago led to deeply comprehending that we are all walking wounded, whether the trauma is to the body and visible, or to the inner self and invisible. I have to believe that we humans are all doing the best we can—with notable exceptions of course. That gives me more kindness and forbearance.

And since aging has taken away some memory capabilities, I don’t quite know what all I’ve lost. On the positive side, aging has dialed back my perfectionist leanings.

At a high school dad-daughter event.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

Getting older helps me see how fluid my identity has been, and to more fully appreciate the freedoms I’ve had to be all of it. In grade school I identified with ballet class for several years. For part of high school I was a fashionista until dropping out from the superficial values I ascribed to that mode. Later I was an earth mother with three beloved children, while finding my creative identity in the folk arts. Later still: divorcee, single mom, remarried woman. Progressing through non-traditional student, older Peace Corps Volunteer, overseas career woman and grandmother.

But these might just be labels and not truly identity? Getting to be older makes me so grateful for my life.

I only started to feel “older” at around 75, and for me it is all about what my body and mind can or cannot do. It is only the first bodily demise (arthritises, yes more than one type can inhabit a single body) that has slowed me down and helped me see what being my age can bring. I’m lucky again that meds can manage this.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

While I’ve lived my life off-schedule to borrow your phrase, I also know that norms and standards and -isms are osmosized from an early age. So I’m perhaps not as “self-made” as my ego might suggest. I know that some of my values are embedded in certain biases which, try as I might, just won’t go away. Some of them are useful; some of them are deplorable and I just forge onward while slipping their grip.

I’m pretty content actually.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

The only reason I can imagine going back to any earlier age would be to simply have more time to have my life! But any possible candidate for being my favorite age also held its own downside. My performing years were exultant but carried compromise or insecurity. My international health development years were very satisfying and full of learning but I never achieved language fluency and felt less adequate. My favorite age might be whatever age I am.

First wedding 1970, aged 20.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

I have no aging idols per se, but some dear people have shown extraordinary resilience, courageous truth telling, the practice of inclusiveness, mastering their art, or independence in their older years. I am profoundly inspired by these qualities. My own mother modeled tireless civic-mindedness until her death but if someone would have asked her what made her that way, she would not have understood the question. That inspires me.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I’m working on accepting my aging face and body, which have a ways to go before the finish; I don’t have the neck wattle yet, for example. While my health is generally quite good, I have stopped jogging on pavement, usually don’t work in my gardens as many hours as previously, allow myself to drowse off into unplanned naps, and vow to never travel with a big suitcase again. I can’t do yoga sessions any more but some poses naturally occur while gardening or doing other chores. Folding at the hips to reach a strawberry or weed gives a good, needed hamstrings stretch and I pay a lot of attention to balance. Staying fit, strong and capable are my goals; I embrace the micro-adjustments as they arise.

Style-wise, if I could always wear blue jeans and a rich-colored turtle-neck, I’d be happy.

Sowing seed in the forest garden, age 45.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

Ha! Until recently, I adamantly refused to use a recliner because it represented the epitome of surrender-to-aging. When I realized I was simply mimicking reclining with other bodily contortions—curling up with a lap blanket, feet stretched out onto the coffee table, I flipped the lever.

Overall, I seem fairly willing to make adjustments. My favorite gardening tool is the little bench that flips over to be a kneeler. I never saw myself sitting down to garden but my back insists.

Aging has given me even more perspective! Events 14 years ago led to deeply comprehending that we are all walking wounded, whether the trauma is to the body and visible, or to the inner self and invisible. I have to believe that we humans are all doing the best we can—with notable exceptions of course. That gives me more kindness and forbearance.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

This is one of my favorite ponderables. Of the many, two early turns of event—had I actually taken the actions—would have rendered my life unrecognizable.

1) The day after high school graduation, I jumped on the Yellowstone Park summer employee bus. While working there I made good friends with a couple of older hippie guys from Detroit, who were traveling through. Later that summer I caught up with mail at home and found that they had invited me to join them pursuing their mining claim in Montana, with the date and time (which had passed) written by the meeting place X’d on a map which had been folded into an envelope. My 18-year old self would have doubtless jumped at that unforeseen option.

2) The park released me and many others after just one month, due to over hiring. I lived pretty freely the rest of that summer, hitch hiking the west coast, and winding up in an urban commune in Seattle. When the time came to enroll in college classes, standing in the endless lines with my punch cards evoked an epiphany—university learning was not for me, I needed to experience life’s lessons.

In retrospect, I find it amazing and appalling that I would have gone prospecting in the wilds of Montana (case 1) and did drop out of college (case 2) some years before the executive function part of my brain was fully developed. For better or worse, those turns of event really set in motion the next 58 years of my life, and I don’t think I’d trade it for anything else. Neither of my husbands, none of my children, the sequence of my life, none of it.

Back in the USA after southern Africa worklife, 2016, aged 66.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

Hmm, hard to choose from the horrible parenting and partnership gaffs that haunt me.

One regret I’ve had is being a generalist, since having a life-long professional pursuit leaves a body of work to contribute to society or humankind. That said, I hope I contribute in other ways because I’ve had a wonderful life with the energy and circumstances to chase my passions, including a supportive spouse. I have a loving family; I’ve had many adventures, and fulfilling work.

I’m working on accepting my aging face and body, which have a ways to go before the finish; I don’t have the neck wattle yet, for example. While my health is generally quite good, I have stopped jogging on pavement, usually don’t work in my gardens as many hours as previously, allow myself to drowse off into unplanned naps, and vow to never travel with a big suitcase again. I can’t do yoga sessions any more but some poses naturally occur while gardening or doing other chores.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

There are a couple of traditional dance styles I’ve still wanted to learn but I think my pattern recognition skills have fallen off too much. I would dearly love to be published in a handful of publications I respect. I do plan to get to Ireland (ancestral ground), and there are a couple of community service projects I’d like to see to fruition. Mostly I’m content with what’s come before and I would cherish living peaceably and productively with friends and family until I can’t any more. We’ve got ourselves set up in our ‘aging in place’ home.

Left, at 74; Right, at 76.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

No. I come from folks who weren’t advice givers, or spouters of mottos. They just lived their lives, modeling both admirable traits and patterns, and ones I wanted to shun.

I will say I try to live by “do unto others as you’d have done unto you.” Likely I picked that up from protestant Sunday school along the way. But having at least superficially examined some philosophies and world religions, it strikes me that that notion pretty well covers things.

I’m not so much afraid of dying as I am freaked out about huge pain and awfulness. Living in a Death with Dignity state helps somewhat to alleviate some concerns. I aspire to having a good death.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other?

Easy. First, organ donations as possible. Then cremation or composting. None of our daughters say they need to visit graves.

How do you feel about dying? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

I’m not so much afraid of dying as I am freaked out about huge pain and awfulness. Living in a Death with Dignity state helps somewhat to alleviate some concerns. I aspire to having a good death.

I’ve embraced different beliefs over the years on the soul/spirit question. Currently, I feel that we have a life force or something akin to that, so that when I die it will be “energy to energy,” like the “dust to dust” idea. I also like Joni Mitchel’s mention of us being star dust in one of her songs.

My garden beds in 2025.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

I really love celebrating with friends and family, even though I don’t really like being the center of attention. I have marked a few milestone birthdays—30th, 60th, 75th—with big parties. For turning 65, I climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro with a few woman friends. I guess for the in-between years I like a nice dinner out.

One other kind of birthday party I’d like to have is a party for dying. Might sound weird, but wow to be surrounded by family and friends when that happens? To celebrate together the life I got to have? Wowzer…