Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Family Emergencies's avatar
Family Emergencies
13h

This woman is awesome!

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Catherine Texier's avatar
Catherine Texier
12h

"Knowing that time will end with my family and friends makes me cry. The ending of all that love just shreds me." SAME.

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