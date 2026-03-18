Here, long-time Men’s Wearhouse marketing mastermind, author, film producer, and more, Richard Goldman responds. - Sari Botton

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Richard E. Goldman

Richard Goldman (Richie) was hired by George Zimmer in 1973 to manage the first (and at that time, only) Men’s Wearhouse store. He purchased stock from Zimmer in that first store and proceeded to work at the company until January of 2002. He is widely recognized as the marketing mastermind of the company, from his insistence on using TV as the main form of advertising as far back as 1975, to his careful nurturing and managing of the MW brand and image as the company expanded from one part of the country to another and expanded the base of the business through acquisitions.

In 2002, he worked on the Mayoral campaign of then City Councilman Gavin Newsom and has worked on his subsequent campaigns. From 2004 to 2006, he was on the Board of Project Homeless Connect, a San Francisco program that helped the city’s homeless find healthcare, food, shelter, and clothing.

In January 2009, Richie released his book, Luck by Design: Certain Success in an Uncertain World . It won “Best General Non-Fiction” at the San Francisco Book Festival in 2009. It was a Finalist in the Self-Help: Motivational category at the National Best Books 2009. In 2015, Richie was the Executive Producer of the documentary short film, Riding My Way Back , which detailed the use of equine-assisted care for soldiers returning from the Middle East with PTSD.

Richie has worked as an advisor to several retail and consumer-facing companies over the past 20 years. He is currently an advisor to a small VC firm in San Francisco. He has served on the boards of several educational institutions, including Mills College, Rutgers College, Brandeis (Graduate Business School), and the Jewish Community High School of the Bay Area. From 2019 to 2023, he was the Board Chair at San Domenico School in San Anselmo, CA. He is currently a California Commissioner focused on volunteerism, working with Josh Fryday, the Chief Volunteer Officer of California. (calvolunteers.ca.gov) He launched a column on Substack, called Curmudg in April of 2025.

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How old are you?

Doesn’t feel like it most days.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

Interesting question. Probably 17—it was the summer between high school graduation and college. I was the classic small-town kid (Hazleton, PA), going off to the big college (Rutgers). I had few expectations—I was mostly excited to move away.

The student population at Rutgers was only a bit smaller than the entire population of Hazleton. The prospect of reinventing myself, while daunting in the thinking phase, turned out to be a piece of cake. And it was great fun. I wasn’t being compared to anyone or anything, and I was a bit of an anomaly as an out-of-state person. At first, when I noticed how many of my fellow freshmen knew each other, and even selected their roommates, I was jealous, but then I realized that I didn’t have to bring any old high school baggage with me.

75 seemed very old when I was 25. 25 seems like a very long time ago, most of the time. I’m more surprised at the physical differences than the mental. I had a full replacement of my knee six months ago. I had the other knee replaced 20 years ago. The recovery this time around was far longer.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

Most of my “peers” are younger than I, so I really can’t say if I’m “in step” with them. I look in the mirror and don’t see 75. I see a little gray, a line or two, but I’ve been looking in the mirror for a long time and I don’t see age. I see other 75-year old people and ask myself “do I look that old?” I spend most of my time with people at least 20 years my junior, so “in step” is a relative term. I’m often reminded of a quote by Aldous Huxley about seeing ourselves as others see us, and how it’s a great gift.

What do you like about being your age?

The wisdom of knowing that I don’t have to get it “right” all the time. The knowledge that no matter what, I seem to be able to pull through any situation, and that no matter what, our country seems to be able to pull through any situation. This is also called perspective. Do we live in “unprecedented times?” If you take the word at face value, then we do, but all times are unprecedented. Things in the 50s—when we were worried about nuclear attack—were unprecedented.

At the cash register at Men’s Wearhouse in 1973.

What is difficult about being your age?

Waking up in the morning and wondering which body part is going to hurt when I’m vertical. I’ve had seven knee surgeries, so of course my knees ache a bit, but it’s the unexpected hurts that are the surprises. Like my back, or my arm, especially if I’ve spent several hours on my computer the previous day. My memory for events that happened many years ago remains very sharp. However, I couldn’t tell you much about the winner of Best Movie, One Battle After Another, and I saw it two weeks ago.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

75 seemed very old when I was 25. 25 seems like a very long time ago, most of the time. I’m more surprised at the physical differences than the mental. I had a full replacement of my knee six months ago. I had the other knee replaced 20 years ago. The recovery this time around was far longer. The pain level was dramatically less, and not because of the drugs—because of the efficiencies of the surgery over the last 20 years.

The prospect of reinventing myself at Rutgers, while daunting in the thinking phase, turned out to be a piece of cake. And it was great fun. I wasn’t being compared to anyone or anything. I didn’t have to bring any old high school baggage with me.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

It has given me perspective and patience. I’m much more patient with myself and with others. Fewer things surprise me—almost like “I’ve seen everything.” Not quite, but close. What it’s taken away I mentioned above. Also, little cuts and scrapes seem to take longer to heal.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

It’s a constant reminder of how precious this life is. It’s a reminder not to hold grudges and to give others the space to make mistakes and roll with them. When I “retired” 25 years ago, I thought long and hard about the effect it would have on my identity. In the long run, it didn’t. I loved my time at Men’s Wearhouse, but it was never me, nor vice-versa.

Richard Goldman as a boy.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

I never think about this, and like bucket lists, I think it’s a one-way ticket to disappointment. “Culture” and “expectations” are not real. They’re rigid constructs we set up in our own minds. I have always tried to live according to how I believed I wanted to live. That doesn’t include following the norms. Of course, I didn’t go out of my way to draw attention to myself by living this way—I just honored my own instincts.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

75. Seriously. I feel like I’ve shed many of the chains that have held me back, over the last few years. I’m giving myself more space to try new things—my Substack column is the best example. And I’m trying hard to not let the number of subscribers be the barometer for what I am saying. I love writing and appreciate the feedback that I have received.

When I “retired” 25 years ago, I thought long and hard about the effect it would have on my identity. In the long run, it didn’t. I loved my time at Men’s Wearhouse, but it was never me, nor vice-versa.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

Probably my father, who lived till he was 98.6 He stayed active and involved, and tried new things, until he couldn’t anymore. He also smoked, drank, didn’t watch what he ate, and never worked out. At the end of the day, one can do whatever they can to take care of themselves, but nothing beats good genes.

Having said that, he was also one of those people who didn’t let things get to him. He rarely lost his temper, and always took events in stride. When my mother (his wife) passed away nearly 25 years before he did, I was sure that he would soon follow her. Instead, after a period of mourning, he reinvented himself. He tried new things, traveled, and enjoyed himself.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I’m always adjusting health-wise. Trying to keep my mind sharp by reading, doing puzzles, etc. Writing has been a great challenge, as well.

I still work out, but not as strenuously as I used to. I have had a meditation practice for over 25 years, and that has provided me with untold benefits. For the first 12 of those 25 years, I meditated when I felt like it, which was only a few times per week. For the last 13 years, I have meditated every day. It has made a world of difference. I can’t say enough about it.

Style and beauty-wise? Nothing. Hey, I’m a guy….what can I say?

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I can imagine that I won’t be happy about a hearing aid, but so far, so good. One day many months ago, I realized that I wasn’t going to make the ’28 Olympics, so I stopped pushing myself so hard in the gym. It’s a fine line for me between skipping a workout because I don’t physically feel up to it and skipping a workout because I just don’t feel like it.

“Culture” and “expectations” are not real. They’re rigid constructs we set up in our own minds. I have always tried to live according to how I believed I wanted to live. That doesn’t include following the norms. Of course, I didn’t go out of my way to draw attention to myself by living this way—I just honored my own instincts.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse.

A car accident when I was a senior in college. You can read about it here. I was in the car with a woman who I was going to marry a few months later. We both survived the accident—more than I can say for my car. I think the accident caused us both to reevaluate our lives. For me, it was subtle. For her, not so much.

Two months after the accident, she broke off the engagement. This of course, sent me into a tailspin. I postponed graduate school and a year later moved to Houston, Texas, where I met George Zimmer, founder of Men’s Wearhouse. No accident, and I would have moved to Syracuse and never moved to Texas. No move, no Men’s Wearhouse. I would say that it worked out for the best.

Never too old to dress up for Halloween…

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

My number one regret is not learning to play a musical instrument when I was very young. I think my parents might have been dissuaded from pushing me because of the pushback they got forcing my sister to play piano. I started to take lessons about 20 years ago but was greatly discouraged watching the other people around me who were also taking lessons. I had them by 60 years. I let that discouragement become my second biggest regret—not learning to play the piano 20 years ago.

No one biggest thing I’d do differently. I’ve made many mistakes in my life, but I think I walked away with knowledge in all cases. Regret is not one of those things that I see as helpful in life.

When I was a senior in high school, I was in a car accident with a woman who I was going to marry a few months later. We both survived, and it caused us both to reevaluate our lives. Two months after the accident, she broke off the engagement. This of course, sent me into a tailspin. I postponed graduate school and a year later moved to Houston, Texas, where I met George Zimmer, founder of Men’s Wearhouse. I would say that it worked out for the best.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I don’t have a bucket list. I don’t believe in them. I find them silly and an open door to regret. Have I done everything in my life that I wanted to do? Probably not, but I don’t like the idea of a list.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

When I was a little guy, I went over to my aunt’s house one day. She was an artist, who mostly worked in paint. She had set up an easel with brushes and a canvas in her backyard, next to the one she had for herself. I sat down and said, “But I don’t know how to paint!” She said, “You have all the tools in front of you, plus two hands. Sit down. Paint!”

It taught me that I could do anything—all I had to do was try. That helped give me the confidence to start a company (Men’s Wearhouse) from nothing and build it into a $2 Billion brand, and it also gave me the confidence to walk away from it over 20 years ago, when I thought I had outlived my usefulness in the company.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other?

Body farm for what can be harvested, cremation for the rest. I want to be remembered for who I was, and what I did. And I hope to live on in the hearts and minds of those I’ve loved and been part of my life.

When I was a little guy, I went over to my aunt’s house one day. She was an artist, who mostly worked in paint. She had set up an easel with brushes and a canvas in her backyard, next to the one she had for herself. I sat down and said, “But I don’t know how to paint!” She said, “You have all the tools in front of you, plus two hands. Sit down. Paint!” It taught me that I could do anything—all I had to do was try.

How do you feel about dying? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

How do I feel? Sheesh. I love this life too much to spend a lot of time leaving it. Lots more to do.

I believe we all have souls and when we die our soul goes into some netherspere to wait for the next body to inhabit.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

I like celebrating with family. Nothing big and elaborate—just a nice dinner somewhere. That said, this last birthday—75—got my attention in terms of the number.