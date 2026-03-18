Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Leonora Magnarelli's avatar
Leonora Magnarelli
32mEdited

Love this! (And all your interviews). One of my earliest and favorite jobs as a teenager was being a ‘Sales Associate’ at Men’s Wearhouse in Troy, Michigan. It was a great company to work for. Great to get to know a little bit about the face behind the name!

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Douglas Brouwer's avatar
Douglas Brouwer
44m

"I don’t have a bucket list. I don’t believe in them. I find them silly and an open door to regret." Amen to that!

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