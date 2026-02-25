Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana M. Wilson's avatar
Diana M. Wilson
4h

The best line ever: "I look at that Cialis ad on TV of a silver-haired couple sitting in soaking tubs, placidly gazing at a sunset and think, Who are these people, and why are they so dull?" Bless you, Hal Rubenstein, and amen!

One of my all time Oldster favorites!!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Vincent O'Keefe's avatar
Vincent O'Keefe
42m

Enjoyed this post! Especially this: "My mom always said that you should leave the house expecting to run into someone you went to high school with." That's hilarious. And here's to already full buckets, a mindset that tends to lead to more fulfillment, ironically.

Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture