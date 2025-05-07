Maryjane Fahey: “My modeling headshot. A new gig.”

MARYJANE FAHEY is on her fifth reinvention as founder of Glorious Broads , the epicenter of confident, unconventional Broads over 50.

She cut her teeth in print, art directing, rebranding and launching magazines from Women’s Health to The Boston Globe , then rode the internet tsunami as launching creative and content editor of AARP’s Disrupt Aging, challenging old concepts and assumptions the world has about aging.

She’s written for Bustle, TZR, Huffington Post, NEXT, NPR, has been featured in ABC News and Cosmo’s breakthrough special “ Sex After 60 ” wearing next to nothing and saying next to everything. Maryjane’s co-authored a book called DUMPED , a hilarious guide to getting over a breakup in record time.

Living in New York City, she continues her role renewing, reinventing and speaking out about what it means to stay relevant, passionate and a viable, celebrated woman — at any age. Maryjane is presently developing a steamy TV series for Glorious Broads.

—

How old are you?

I turned 75 in April. Which is astounding.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

30. That age was a wakeup call for me. Not to get married. Not to be a mother. But to really plug into the talents I was ignoring.

Why was I ignoring? Because I loved NYC’s nightlife—livin’ out that Cyndi Lauper song. I didn’t take my career or myself seriously. I was a downtown fixture and loved every minute of it. Until I didn’t. And began to think about my…yes, gonna use the word here, purpose.

And that is what I am doing again at 75. (And did as well at 55.) Having less time ahead, smelling my own mortality has given me more guts than ever. And wanting to get serious (with plenty of joy). What is my purpose at 75, for this last spin?

I feel like a vibrant 75-year-old who had no clue of what 75 would be like. We were (usually) not shown possibilities. But we are living them now. I really believe our generation is defining this new “old” age. I hate that “old” has a stigma. I’d love to help change that…

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I will be Auntie Mame ‘till I hit that grave. And hope that will be the message of what “old” can be.

Look at Jane Fonda!

Regarding my peers, I seek those unconventional women in my Glorious Broads project, so we are all aligned.

Maryjane Fahey at 19. “Scary hairdo. My engagement photo. I dumped him right on time.”

What do you like about being your age?

Oh, it is hard to ignore this cliché, but it is so damn true. The art of not giving a f*ck about the things that are small and petty—the worrying about what people think of you. I choose to give a f*ck about the bigger issues. Save the energy for that, as they pile around us now.

And the art of acceptance—accept the body as it changes—but doing your best to make it healthy and vibrant with each decade. Just not be a nut about aging. It is a fact. I want to welcome it. And I want to show the young ones that it can be great to crinkle. So what.

Loving a partner as he/she is—no longer wanting to change them. (Now, that was a biggie.)

Slowing down—from a person who was born wired. Meditation helped. I dove in at 66.

Aging has given me courage. If I want to write a novel, I am gonna write that novel. If I want to write a play, I will. If I want to get on stage, WTF, I am getting on that stage. No hesitancy.

What is difficult about being your age?

Loss. The death of loved ones, the death of close friendships. With each one—whether it be a sister’s death (devastating), or a loss of a friend due to values that no longer sync—there is a sadness there. But, we honor them, and we move on.

Maryjane Fahey with her sisters. “All five of us. All sisters. Me on left, Renee, Carolyn, baby sis Pam, Dee sitting. At our annual sisters weekend bash.”

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

Frankly, my sex life. Who knew I would be as interested and active and sensual at this age. I am going to quote a friend here, a little risqué but it is hilarious: “I might not be able to pull off the positions anymore—but my mouth still works.” Love that line. And it’s true!

Also, my life is widening as I age. It is not narrowing as I had been told it would. I think we were handed a bunch of lies about what the years would bring. And I am talking about it to our community—a lot!

And making new friends in my 70s! Another myth busted.

In my mid 50s, when the publishing world drastically changed, when my sisters died, when my husband left, and people no longer returned my calls, and I had to see that I was no longer the “It girl,” it took me a few years to accept that, understand it, and pivot to next. Who I really was.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Given:

Just this year I got on stage at Joe’s Pub for a story-telling event. What a thrill that was! Would never have done that in my 30s, 40s, 50s. I was too concerned about my “profile.”

I think, in retrospect, that I put myself in a box—the box of “success,” the box I knew—and didn’t have the imagination to bust out of.

With fewer years ahead, it’s a whole “bring it on thing” that has happened. It’s thrilling.

Taken away:

Spontaneity.

I have gotten very comfortable with my planned life. But, who knows? Maybe I will fix that in my 75th year.

And the loss of my loved ones. Sigh. We were a family of sisters. A matriarchy. From six to now three. I nag those last two to stay in shape for our long haul together.

“Me with hair slicked back for ‘ Sex Over 60 ,’ a viral video for Cosmopolitan .”

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

I no longer view myself as the thing I do professionally.

When I was younger I depended completely on my outside success as the designer, the art director, the successful global consultant—what other people saw—for who I was.

And in my mid 50s, when the publishing world drastically changed, when my sisters died, when my husband left, and people no longer returned my calls, and I had to see that I was no longer the “It girl,” it took me a few years to accept that, understand it, and pivot to next. Who I really was. Solo, in every way.

It took hard work to get here. Hello, Eckhart Tolle. I had a kind of existential crisis that made me see this truth.

All that said, I have plenty of goals now. I just handle them very differently.

I want to freeze-dry myself right now. FREEZE. I am feeling creative and healthy and have so many ideas and goals. I have learned a lot about living and loving, all through the school of hard knocks. I have no desire to go back to that school again.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

I have worked almost everywhere in the world. Stayed for a few months, working feverishly around the clock. But working in the world is very different from LIVING in another part of the world.

I would like to live—without running around frantically for an assignment—just live and write and BE, in Europe for a few years. Nursing an espresso with a chum at 3pm. I have never been that at ease. Now I want to be.

A slower-paced art life. But always an art life.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

Maryjane Fahey with her “aging idol,” 86-year-old Liz Friedman.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

I meet so many idols through my Glorious Broads mission. But my very favorite is Liz Friedman. Liz is 86 years old. She reads four papers a day, on top of everything else she does. Has opinions on everything. She makes jewelry and objects, and just went back for her Masters in French. Her living room is one big sunny studio. SHE is my very own Auntie Mame. She sees all theater (but loves a bargain), lives across from Carnegie Hall, and was a constant muse for Bill Cunningham. She is so much fun to go out with, to strut down the street with. She loves the attention, and gives it back as well.

Liz teaches me about IMAGINATIVE aging. She lives alone, travels alone. Happily. Magically. She has friends everywhere, and continues to collect them. Now this woman is spontaneous.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

For the last five years, I have cooked for myself at home or with others. I prefer knowing exactly what is in my food.

Less booze, but always one good martini a week at a favorite bar. I mean…

I no longer color my hair. I wear almost no makeup. Give me bright red lipstick, a couple of great black jumpsuits, and hair pulled back, and I’m a happy camper.

What used to take 25 minutes per eye for makeup now takes 5 for the whole face, and I’m out the door. No more obsessing about my looks. Easy peasy.

Check out this 2024 “ Sex Over 60 ” Instagram reel from Cosmopolitan Magazine, in which Maryjane Fahey is featured:

cosmopolitan A post shared by @cosmopolitan

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I will never ever retire.

I am an artist. And I am going down as a self-sustained artist…lucky enough to have sisters and family and a partner.

I will never live in a “home.” Ever.

My friends and sisters talk about making a kind of communal home amongst ourselves for “later.” We should take that conversation further if we mean it. And sooner. On the to do list! As my older sister is in her 80s. Oops.

But right now, I am a happy urban rat whose partner lives across town. Yeah!

“My eldest sister, Dee, and me. I was about 24. We released a coloring book series. She was an artist. She’d have been about 36. ”

When my closest sister died suddenly, unexpectedly, in my mid 50’s, I looked at everything differently. I am going to use Charlotte Rampling’s line here but: “My lights went out.” I never returned her last two calls. Why? Because I was on yet another deadline.

Lesson learned.

I was a workaholic. Never stopped. My field was changing (I was a print creative director of magazines) but I really wasn’t enjoying it as much. Traveling too much. Budgets were not the same. I was on automatic pilot.

When my sister left us it took about a year for me to decide to take time off, to think about what I wanted next. I STOPPED. Before that I never stopped.

I left design. It may have taken an additional five years to completely leave that field and start writing. I wrote my book, which was pure fun. Got a job as an editor at AARP. And I was good at it! I started Glorious Broads, where I address so many of the things we are talking about here, but all about and for Broads who are aging with imagination and a fierceness, and a sensuality we were never told about.

So yes, very much for the better.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

I let “love” get in the way too much. If I could do it all over again, I would be solo more often. And live—not just work—elsewhere. I think my generation was brought up to think we had to have a partner to be ok. I got out of that in my 60s. Never looked back. But I tell young women, don’t buy into the “need a partner” thing. Be your own partner first. Nurse your own talents and your own needs. Then let someone in—if you want that.

gloriousbroads A post shared by @gloriousbroads

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I have a television sizzle reel for a Glorious Broads show. We just finished it in the fall. It is naughty fun and has lots to say about sensuality and aging—stuff we never knew. I would love to see that out in the world. It will be.

After that, there is a play in me. It is still brewing.

I’d like to sculpt in a friend’s gorgeous loft in Mexico City.

Oh, my list is pretty endless …

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

My older sister, Renee, once said to me, when I was contemplating motherhood in the middle of a hormonal rush—her words: “Do not have a baby. It is not for you.”

I listened. And I was very grateful for that advice.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

At this point, I am thinking cremation. That may change.

I believe in the spirits. In some way, I will be one of them. In some way.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

As I age, I like to celebrate. I love traveling somewhere I love—Paris, Provincetown, upstate New York, Balthazar (ha) with my besties—and toasting to next. And now. And to our continued good fortune.

The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire is exclusive to Oldster Magazine. ©Sari Botton