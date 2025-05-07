Oldster Magazine

18h

I love the Glorious Broads! I am now 78..heading for 79 later this year. I have unconsciously reinvented myself so many times in my life. I was almost 23 when I got married…which was considered old at the time. However I had to wait for my fiancé to come back from Vietnam. Fortunately he did come back. We married 10 days later…still married. Going on 56 years now. He stayed in the military and I became a military wife. Raised 3 kids pretty much on my own at times. We moved every 2 or 3 years. I got to be an expert. I did all of the things expected of me..Scouting for many years, volunteering at school and church. After 22 years he retired. We lived in a very small town in the north woods of WI. I did not fit in but plodded along. Took care of my mom in her later years…cripes…she died at 79! I plan on outliving her. I went back to work. At the age of 50 my husband was diagnosed with lung cancer. They removed most of one lung. I had quit working and now I was taking care of him. His body healed but his mind kept telling him that he had had cancer..life was over. Our sex life was nil even though he was perfectly capable. I bought a book with 101 things to do to spice up our sex life. One of them involved taking naughty pictures. We loved it! By accident I came across a website that featured wives of a certain age posing nude or partially dressed. Pictures taken by their husbands. Who knew! I was 55 at the time. One lady had posted a picture of herself with the caption “am I too old?”. She was my age! I replied and posted a picture of myself saying absolutely not! Then I thought, What have I done?. Before I knew it I had comments and they were favorable. Wow! I told my husband about it and we thought, after some discussion, why not! For the next almost 10 years I posted on various websites. I had a huge following and my husband and I had a fantastic time coming up with new ideas and new places. We even went to a convention in Chicago and one of the highlights was hearing my name shouted across the foyer of the hotel. I have given it up now and we live in a senior community. No one knows who I once was and that is probably ok. I do miss it though. Still keep in touch with a few fans and one other poster. My husband now has dementia and I am his caregiver. While he can function on his own, he cannot drive any longer and he gets confused easily. I don’t leave him along for more than a couple hours. My highlights now are grocery shopping and playing Mahjong on Wednesdays. While I love so many of my friends and neighbors…not one of them qualifies as a Glorious Broad and that makes me sad.

Susan K
19h

Good read

