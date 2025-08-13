PS If you’re enjoying the work I do here at Oldster, please consider supporting it by becoming a paid subscriber. 🙏

Erika Andersen, 73, recently.

Erika Andersen is the founding partner of Proteus , where her colleagues support leaders at all levels to get ready and stay ready to meet the future. Now semi-retired, Erika continues to share her insights through her books, speaking engagements and social media. In addition to her latest book, The New Old: Crafting Your Best Later Life , she is the author of five previous best-selling books: Change from the Inside Out, Be Bad First, Leading So People Will Follow , Being Strategic and Growing Great Employees . Erika is also a popular leadership blogger at Forbes.com, and the creator of the top 10%-ranked podcast the Proteus Leader Show . You can connect with Erika on LinkedIn, or find out more at erikaandersen.com, or proteus-international.com.

How old are you?

73. I love prime numbers, and this is shaping up to be a wonderful year.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

I feel pretty ageless. I don’t generally associate myself with a particular age. In some ways, I feel like a little kid—willing to get excited and be enchanted by things. In other ways I feel ancient—like a wise tribal elder. Most often I feel like I’m in the middle of my life—lots behind me, but lots in front of me.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I feel vital and (most of the time) beautiful and full of light. I notice that my friends are mostly between 5 and 35 years younger than I am. That hasn’t been an intentional choice on my part, but I find that’s who I’m attracted to hanging out with. Although I do have a wonderful friend here in Spain, Pilar, who just turned 90 and is a huge role model for me.

What do you like about being your age?

I love having the time and bandwidth to learn and explore new things. My husband and I spend most of our time in northern Spain, and I’m really enjoying being able to learn a new language, culture and place—as opposed to 20 or 30 years ago when I was raising kids and building a business super-fulltime. Every day now feels luxurious.

Erika Andersen, left, at around 20, with her mother.

What is difficult about being your age?

It’s difficult to watch people and countries making mistakes that have already been made in my lifetime. Having seen (or even just heard about) the problems that fear, prejudice, and the unfettered lust for power can create, I hate watching people in positions of influence go down those paths yet again, and take lots of people with them.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

That it’s so much fun. I remember thinking when I was in my late 50s “I guess I’ve experienced all my firsts.” I was completely wrong. My husband and I recently designed the renovation of the kitchen in the new apartment we’ve bought here in Oviedo, with a great guy—a Venezuelan who moved here 20 years ago to be with his wife, and who now runs the local franchise of Schmidt, a French kitchen manufacturing company. Oh, and doing it all in Spanish.

Most of the societal expectations I’ve absorbed tell us that being old is going to be boring, stagnant, limiting and limited. Whereas in reality, I think our experience of oldness can be entirely opposite to that. It can be fascinating, fun, complex and new–and that how we experience it is mostly dependent on our mindset.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Wisdom, and the time to use and share it. Wisdom in the sense of having lots of experiences of various kinds upon which I’ve been able to reflect and come to conclusions—most of which seem valid…and which, by the way, seem helpful to others who ask me for advice or insight.

So far, the only thing it’s taken from me is the sense of unlimited future you have earlier in your life. I know that I certainly have less time to live than I’ve lived already. Even that has a corollary benefit, though: I appreciate every day much more, I believe, than I did previously. And I’ve decided that if I only have 20 or 30 years left, I want to savor and appreciate every single day.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

I’m less focused on physical things (weighing ten pounds more than I’d prefer, having crepey skin on my arms), and less focused on professional accomplishment—mine and others’. I feel much more centered in my relationships, and in the experiences I have, both by myself and with those I love.

My vision for myself at this point is: In my 70s, I am ELVEN – full of light, strong, deep and magical. My vision for my life is: My 70s are about EXPLORATION – time to discover, support and enjoy myself, the world and those I love. And that is, generally how I see and experience myself and my life right now.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

I like reaching (admittedly arbitrarily-defined) “big” numbers: 75, 80, 90. We’ve invited all our kids and kids-in-law to come to Spain when I turn 75 in a couple of years, with all the grandkids (of whom there are now 7!) for a big, days-long party.

And just in general I like being able to say/do things that are counter-intuitive, given our age-related expectations. For instance, here in Oviedo there’s a “Papá Noel” run/walk on the 22nd of December that 2500 or so people do–all dressed up in Santa costumes. I did that this year and was probably one of the older participants. I got a huge kick out of that.

Erika Andersen and a friend at the Papá Noel race last December.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

Right now. I love my life. Every day is more interesting, fun, challenging, and full of joy—with significantly less stress—than at any other point.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

I have lots of aging idols, but my favorite by far was a woman named Tao Porchon Lynch, who died at 101 in 2020. When she died, she was the world’s oldest yoga teacher, and she was also a competitive tango dancer and an internationally-known wine aficionado and connoisseur. And talk about full of light! She radiated joy and hope, and worked for peace her whole life, from being a part of the French resistance during World War II, to marching in Selma, to supporting various peace initiatives worldwide into her 90s.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I recently let my Spanish peluquero (hair stylist) cut my hair shorter and style it in a more modern, tousled way, after having worn it in the same smooth ear-tip length bob for a decade. I love it: it suits me.

I find I’m doing more regular health-promoting activities (I have time to do them): walking, the gym, yoga. And when I’m active, I’m more conscious of how the things I’m doing are affecting my body.

I’ve never smoked, for which I feel grateful, and don’t drink much, which I imagine is also good.

I worry less about calories, and more about eating good quality food when I’m hungry. In fact, I’m more conscious of “feeding” myself wonderful experiences of all kinds— contemplating beautiful art, listening to lovely music, experiencing nature, laughing with friends.

Erika Anderson at around 40 with her children.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I can’t think of anything I’d refuse to do if I thought it would benefit me.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

There are three: the first was meeting my spiritual teacher when I was 21. 50+ years later, I still do the meditation he showed me, and it has transformed how I experience being alive.

The second was having my children. Becoming a parent, being entirely responsible for another’s well-being, is a shift like nothing else. I have loved being a parent from the beginning – and I loved acquiring another kid along the way (my husband’s daughter who is now mine as well). Now they’re all middle-aged and all have kids of their own…what an amazing journey this is.

The third was meeting my husband, Patrick. I never could have imagined, before we met, the quality of love, friendship, attraction, and sheer enjoyment that was possible in a marriage. I feel grateful every day.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

I regret that I didn’t spend more quality time, as an adult, with my older brother who died in 2021. We lived at opposite ends of the country, and I had a hard time connecting with his long-time partner—but in retrospect, those were stupid, self-imposed limitations. I would do that differently if I could.

Erika Andersen and her husband Patrick on a recent trip to Mallorca.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I’m not even sure I have a bucket list! We do so many fun things—and lots of them we just stumble upon. For instance, we went to Mallorca in February for my birthday, and I never even thought about going there until my brother and sister-in-law told us about a trip they’re taking there next fall.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

Be curious. Advice from my dad—who was the most curious person I ever knew. It has served me every single day of my life, in every relationship, professional endeavor and learning situation.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

Great question! Cremation for sure, and if I can get one of my kids to let the ashes drift out over the mountains of Asturias, even better. As for my soul: It may be that reincarnation is a thing, which would be cool, or it might simply resorb into the universe. Or there could be some whole other plane of existence. I really have no idea, but I’m not worried about it.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

I think everybody should do it exactly as they like. My husband likes carrot cake and sex. I like to take a little trip somewhere cool and spend a couple of days exploring, with a great meal on my birthday. If other people want big shindigs, or no celebration whatsoever, I say: it’s your day.