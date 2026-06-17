Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Julie Brumlik's avatar
Julie Brumlik
8h

Bravo Richard! so true: "Society has cliches about what to do as you get older—slow down, take it easy, finally enjoy your life, do less, or my favorite, take your time (That’s the worst one. Why would I take my time, if I have less time to live?)."

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jacqueline coursey's avatar
jacqueline coursey
6h

Love hearing about your life. Thank you!

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