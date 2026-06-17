Here, former Chef, promoter, and now writer and Paris tour guide Richard Nahem responds. - Sari Botton

PS If you’re enjoying the work I do here at Oldster, please consider supporting it by becoming a paid subscriber. 🙏

“The engaging content and energy of this community continues to amaze and inspire me. Thank you!” - Kelly Jean Fitzsimmons, paid subscriber.

Richard Nahem in his beloved Paris.

Richard Nahem is a native New Yorker with a longstanding love for Paris. A trained chef, Richard ran a successful catering and event planning company for over twenty years in New York City, working with celebrities including Sarah Jessica Parker, Whitney Houston, and Joan Rivers. After a teenage trip to Paris made him an instant Francophile, he visited the city frequently until making it his home in 2005.

Eye Prefer Paris , Richard’s popular blog on substack, features beautiful photos and insightful weekly posts on art, fashion, food, history, restaurants, and all things Parisian. His work has appeared in The Guardian , Passport Magazine , Luxury Travel Advisor , and the National Geographic “Walking Tours of Paris” Guidebook . With 25 years of rave reviews from friends and colleagues, Richard decided to offer private tours of “his” Paris to the public via Eye Refer Paris Tours . An animated speaker and savvy insider, Richard provides tailored, adventurous, and exciting tours of Paris for the independent-spirited traveler.

—

How old are you?

70.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

My 30s to 40s. I still think younger.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

Physically, I sometimes feel older, but mentally much younger than a lot of my peers, many who are retired, while I am still working full time.

What do you like about being your age?

I have much more freedom, fewer doubts, and don’t give a hoot what other people think anymore. I don’t care as much, or am not attached to success or results anymore. I don’t worry about succeeding. I accept what is happening in the moment.

What is difficult about being your age?

The physical part. Aches and pains out of nowhere, getting stiff much quicker. More health problems/issues, taking more medications than I used to. Having to spend much more time maintaining myself, seeing more doctors and specialists.

I’m actually proud to be 70 and flaunt it sometimes.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

I feel just as good and sometimes have more energy than I did in my 60s. I’m also surprised that I can still use weight machines at the gym with the same or more weight than I was younger.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Aging has given me more life experience which can be very useful managing things as I get older.

“In NYC in 1975, a 19 year old disco bunny—think John Travolta.”

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

I am much more confident and have few doubts or regrets. Only two regrets: Not being able to play tennis because of my bad back and not saving enough for retirement when I was younger.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

I’m actually proud to be 70 and flaunt it sometimes. One age related milestone: I will be celebrating my 50th anniversary with my partner next year and going to Japan for three weeks.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

I loved the 1990s, when I was in my mid-to late 30s. It was a rich and creative period professionally, I was in great shape physically, and I felt the most attractive at that age.

One age related milestone: I will be celebrating my 50 th anniversary with my partner next year and going to Japan for three weeks.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

Jane Fonda jumps to the top of my list. I admire people in their 80s and 90s who are still working, still accomplishing things, and still active in the world. I have a friend who is 95, who wrote a bestselling memoir two years ago and just finished another book that’s coming out soon.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

Exercise and stretching every day is non-negotiable, and if I skip a day because of travel or another issue, I can feel it. Everything requires a lot more maintenance, and time spent taking care of myself, more doctors appointments, blood tests, seeing different specialists. I dress much more casually now, in sneakers and jeans most of the time, but I like dressing up occasionally.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

Society has cliches about what to do as you get older—slow down, take it easy, finally enjoy your life, do less, or my favorite, take your time (That’s the worst one. Why would I take my time, if I have less time to live?).

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

Moving to Paris at age 49 with my partner after living in New York my whole life. I left my old career as a chef and caterer, and reinvented myself as a blogger/travel writer, tour guide, and photographer, (all three of them I had never done before and had no experience in or former knowledge of) a few years after I moved here.

In Paris in 1982. Nahem is on the right.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

That I was never able to play tennis because of my bad back and that I didn’t save for retirement when I was younger. I don’t dwell on what I would do differently or should have, would have, etc, because it’s a trap. You never know what the result would have been anyway.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I loathe the term bucket list but have many things I want to do in my remaining years. Traveling as much as possible, writing a series of books, working on getting two TV series I wrote the pilot for, produced.

Moving to Paris at age 49 with my partner, after living in New York my whole life, changed everything. I left my old career as a chef and caterer, and reinvented myself as a blogger/travel writer, tour guide, and photographer, (all three I had never done before and had no experience in) a few years after I moved here.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

I remember years ago I was doing a course in transformation, and we were given an assignment to do in between classes. It was, ask for what you want, and get it. Very powerful and freeing way to live and have always followed it.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other?

I think cremation, it’s plain, simple, and more economical.

What do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

Not really sure about that one. I think more about what impact I made in the world when I was alive.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

Embrace it because it’s going to happen anyway, whether you like it or not, so you might as well be happy, rather than sad about it, and celebrate like hell. I always travel on my birthday to someplace new or special.