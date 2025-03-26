Here, Carol Leifer — veteran TV writer, executive producer, comedian, bestselling author, and keynote speaker (dubbed “ the real Elaine ” because Seinfeld character Elaine Benes was partially based on her) responds. - Sari Botton

Carol Leifer lately.

Carol Leifer is an Emmy & Golden Globe-winning writer for Hacks . Her other credits include writing for Seinfeld , Curb Your Enthusiasm , SNL , Modern Family , and The Larry Sanders Show . She is a wife, being with her partner for almost 30 years, and a mom to a 19-year old.

—

How old are you?

68.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

I associate myself with the age of 21. That’s when I started doing standup and when I get onstage now, I still feel the thrill like I did back when I was 21.

Carol Leifer as a young girl.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I feel extremely young for my age. I’m active, I’m fit, my mind still works great and I enjoy the benefits of being older—Senior discounts! Next year I get a monthly check from Social Security just for being old!

Carol Leifer’s first network television appearance as a young standup comic. On Late Night with David Letterman, April 1, 1982:

What do you like about being your age?

So, so much wisdom. Mostly every challenge I encounter, I’ve dealt with before. So experience is a reliable shoulder to lean on when times get tough. I also appreciate things in life more, knowing that there are less years ahead of me than behind. At this age, you really see the end of the road much more clearly, and you either embrace it or not. As James Taylor says, “The secret of life is enjoying the passage of time.”

What is difficult about being your age?

The only thing I find difficult at this age is staying up late. I really don’t like it anymore. My wife, who is 61, and I have a routine and we very much like to keep it. If we’re up past 11pm, it don’t (sic) make us happy.

I associate myself with the age of 21. That’s when I started doing standup and when I get onstage now, I still feel the thrill like I did back when I was 21.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

From what one sees growing up, I really thought at 68 I would feel debilitated in some way, but I don’t. I have a young son for my age, 19, and he certainly keeps me/us young.

The trailer for Season 4 of the Emmy Award-winning series Hacks on HBO/Max, which launches on Thursday, April 10th. Carol Leifer is executive producer and a writer on the show.:

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Aging has given me so much perspective on life. I don’t take things as seriously as I did before. It’s much easier now to let things roll off my back. I look back and so much stuff I got mad or angry about was just plain dumb.

The only thing aging has taken away is more years here on Earth.

I still love pop music! I am up on all the “Hits” because I just live for music. My son is flabbergasted that I know most of the music the Gen Z-ers do.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

I feel very comfortable with myself at this age, to the degree that I accept my shortcomings with no problem now. I like people to be prompt. I am a pain in the ass when it comes to ordering in restaurants. I throw out things when they’re expired. I’m fine with all of it!

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

I don’t see milestones as age-related. There are still things I’d like to achieve, but they’re not based on age. I’d like to get on The New York Times Bestseller List, I’d like to learn how to Hip Hop Dance, I’d like to write the lyrics to a song…they’re just goals at this point. I have achieved so much already that were the stuff of my dreams. And if this was it tomorrow, I would still feel so fulfilled.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

I loved being 25. The body! Ate whatever I wanted, no cellulite, LOVED being in a bathing suit.

I don’t see milestones as age-related. There are still things I’d like to achieve, but they’re not based on age. I’d like to get on The New York Times Bestseller List, I’d like to learn how to Hip Hop Dance, I’d like to write the lyrics to a song…they’re just goals at this point. I have achieved so much already that were the stuff of my dreams. And if this was it tomorrow, I would still feel so fulfilled.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

Hands down, Carol Burnett. I have gotten to know her and her husband, Brian, and she’s about to turn 92 in April. She has such a lust for life! She still loves making people laugh and loves doing new projects. She’s a warm and loving person and loves to tell stories from her incredible career. She lights up reminiscing!

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I make sure to exercise—at this age, it’s a must! I either hike three miles around my beautiful neighborhood or I stair climb on a Stairmaster. I also get an annual physical at my doctor’s. I’ve sadly seen so many people who die prematurely, when if they had only had a physical, they could have seen it coming.

I go big with my birthdays. Gotta party! And I even post on my socials how old I am. Women need to be more upfront with their age. It’s an honor to be older! I lost my best friend last year at the age of 67. She died of cancer. I know how much she would still want to be here so I live every day like it’s my last.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I still love pop music! I am up on all the “Hits” because I just live for music. My son is flabbergasted that I know most of the music the Gen Z-ers do.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

Marrying my partner Lori 10 years ago had the biggest impact on me. We were together for 19 years before that, and I had no idea how much marriage would change our relationship for the better. An even deeper connection, a deeper love.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

I should’ve bought Apple stock 20 years ago.

comedydynamics A post shared by @comedydynamics

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

My father told me in the early days of my career, “Everything happens for the best.” It’s a good rule to live by, even though when you think about it, it’s not 100% true. But the meaning behind it—even setbacks can lead to something wonderful, completely out of the blue.

I wish I were able to attend this conversation between Carol Leifer and Susie Essman at the 92nd Street Y, Weds., April 9th at 7:30 in person . Maybe some of you can? I think I’ll get a ticket to watch it online. - Sari :

carolleifer A post shared by @carolleifer

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

I believe when you die, that’s it. Party over. I would like to be cremated, and this reminds me that I gotta put that in my will! I just don’t want to be in the ground—eww, it freaks me out. (I did write a Modern Family episode about this subject: Gloria wanted a burial plot but Jay wanted to be in a mausoleum. The line I wrote for Gloria was, “I don’t want to be in that filing cabinet. It’s not Staples, it’s a cemetery!”)

OMG, this April, 1993 video from Entertainment Tonight, featuring Carol Leifer and Jerry Seinfeld:

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

I go big with my birthdays. Gotta party! And I even post on my socials how old I am. Women need to be more upfront with their age. It’s an honor to be older! I lost my best friend last year at the age of 67. She died of cancer. I know how much she would still want to be here so I live every day like it’s my last. I have great health, a great wife, a dynamite kid, and I love making people laugh. Of course, I celebrate my birthdays!