Here, makeup artist, entrepreneur, memoirist, and newsletter author Bobbi Brown responds. - Sari Botton

Bobbi Brown, in a still from her Masterclass

Bobbi Brown is a renowned makeup artist and entrepreneur, best selling author, sought after speaker, beauty industry icon, and a hotelier. She founded two successful cosmetic brands: Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and more recently created the clean beauty brand Jones Road. She also envisioned and now operates The George Hotel in Montclair, NJ.

Bobbi made the TIME100 “Most Influential People in the World” list and was also named one of Fortune’s Most Powerful Women and Forbes’ “50 Over 50” Most Influential Women. She has received the Glamour Woman of the Year Award, The Fashion Group International Night of Stars Beauty Award, and The Jackie Robinson Foundation’s ROBIE Humanitarian Award.

She was appointed to serve on the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and has been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

She received a BFA from Emerson College and holds honorary doctorates from Montclair State University, Fashion Institute of Technology, Monmouth University, and Emerson College.

She recently published her first memoir, Still Bobbi: A Master Class in Resilience and Reinvention .

How old are you?

I’m 68 years old.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

Probably somewhere in my late 20s or early 30s. I don’t feel my age at all, and I’m told I don’t act it either. I’m still working hard, nowhere near thinking about slowing down. I work out, stay active, and love spending time with family and friends. I don’t see myself slowing down anytime soon.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I’m not exactly sure what I feel, but I know I feel good. Age doesn’t really matter. Everyone moves at their own pace. I like to think I’m doing what’s best for me. I just wrapped up a 10-city book tour, and people keep asking how I managed it. Honestly, I’m not sure either. I just keep going.

What do you like about being your age?

With age comes opportunity. Every year older comes another year of knowledge, perspectives, and ideas. When you age, you care a lot less about what others think, and more about what makes you happy. Plus, a bonus is finally becoming a grandma. Watching my sons grow, and now having my grandkids is one of the best parts of this age. Grandma BB is one of my favorite titles.

“Grandma BB,” aka Bobbi Brown with her granddaughter…a budding makeup artist?

What is difficult about being your age?

I don’t see age as an obstacle at all. I was 59 when I left my namesake brand, and I had no idea what I was going to do. I launched Jones Road at 63 years old. Age isn’t supposed to slow you down.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

For me, it’s that I don’t feel my age, and I don’t think I look my age all the time. Of course, the changes that happen naturally are a little surprising. But, it doesn’t mean it’s a bad thing.

Sometimes I look in the mirror and think ‘Oh my gosh, who is that?’ and other days I’m like ‘Wow, I look good’. Every day has its own surprises.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

I’m nearly 70 but I never think about my age. No one’s going to make me stop, and I don’t need to retire. I just need to recharge more. I don’t think about my age; everyone else is thinking about it, so maybe I should relax a little bit.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

Honestly, I’ve been loving my 60s. My 50s were a lot of fun too, but my 60s have brought grandkids, a new brand, my first memoir, plenty of travel, family memories, honors, and more than I ever imagined. I’m fully living in these years.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

My dad and my Aunt Alice. My dad is 90 years old, but never lets it slow him down. He takes boxing classes, loves to dance, and is a great artist. My Aunt Alice is just as inspiring. At 94, she is still full of life and personality. She always has her hair and makeup done, and fully lives every day to its fullest.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

The truth is, I’m wearing less makeup today than I ever did, and so are the models who I’m making up in my chair. That transparent, naturally beautiful look feels more modern right now than a full face of makeup. But, of course, I feel better with just enough makeup. A little enhancement goes a long way.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

Retiring. I don’t think I ever will. I love to work, and when I’m not working, I wish I was.

Left, Bobbi Brown with products from Jones Road , the brand she launched during the pandemic; Right, Bobbi Brown hanging out.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

Leaving my namesake brand was one of the hardest decisions I had to make. To be honest it was was the bravest decision I’ve made. I had no clue if it would be successful, or how far it would go. But I had a vision and a belief, and I knew it was something I wanted to do. Don’t be afraid to take a risk.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

I don’t have any regrets in life.. And I don’t believe in failures. Being a business founder is all about taking risks, and learning from them. I’ve taken plenty of chances, and while some may see hiccups as mistakes, I see them as lessons. They teach you how to do it better next time.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I would love to see my grandchildren/future grandchildren happy and would love to be at their wedding.

An interview I did with Bobbi back in 2002, when she published Bobbi Brown Beauty Evolution .

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

Leonard Lauder once told me ‘Never ask for permission; beg for forgiveness if you have to.’ And that really stuck. From my first lipstick launch at a department store counter to starting Jones Road during a pandemic, I’ve learned you can’t wait for approval. You just have to trust your instincts, take the leap, and deal with whatever comes next.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

Though I never plan to retire, I would love to know what it feels like one day to have nothing on my calendar.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

Birthdays deserve to be celebrated. I like to spend mine with my family. Recently, I’ve been spending my birthday week with my crew in the Bahamas. It’s the perfect opportunity to relax and decompress from always being on the go. But honestly, I’d be happy wherever they are.