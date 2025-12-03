Here, novelist and memoirist Karen Palmer responds. - Sari Botton

“Last act, baby!” Karen Palmer at 68.

Karen Palmer ’s memoir She’s Under Here grew out of her award-winning essay The Reader Is the Protagonist , first published in Virginia Quarterly Review and selected by Leslie Jamison for inclusion in Best American Essays 2017 . She is the author of the novels All Saints and Border Dogs and has received a Pushcart Prize and grants from the NEA and the Colorado Council on the Arts. Her work has appeared in The Rumpus, The Kenyon Review, Arts & Letters, and Kalliope, among others; a short story, Birds of Paradise , won the 2022 Emily Clark Balch Prize for Fiction. She teaches at Lighthouse Writers Workshop in Denver, CO, and lives with her husband in California.

How old are you?

68.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

Sometimes, if I sit quietly, close my eyes, and float around a bit, I can imagine myself back into my much younger self or forward into very old age. I get snatches of conversation and bodily sensations and emotions. My mind manufactures some of it, I’m sure. But, in a way (and not to sound ridiculous), I feel every age, everywhere, all at once.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

It’s a mix. Sometimes I feel downright juvenile—my husband and I make a lot of stupid jokes and boy do we flog them—while other times I feel soberly, defiantly, ancient. In the real world, I’m probably right in step with my cohort.

What do you like about being your age?

I like how, allowing for exceptions in certain situations, I’m much less reactive. I like how much more I enjoy nature, and how children and animals, even if they’re misbehaving—maybe especially if they’re misbehaving—are an unqualified delight. My thinking has slowed, but I tell myself this just means I can go deep rather than wide.

“Only existing photo of me with my parents, 1961.”

What is difficult about being your age?

Oh, well, I have the usual aches and pains. Everything hurts (no one warns you about your g.d. feet!), especially if I get lax about exercise. My eyesight is horrible, even corrected, and I fear that at some point I won’t be able to read; the explosion of audio books makes that less scary than it might once have been. I hate losing friends and family, though it is inevitable. Then there’s the existential threat to the world, which can become consuming at this age: What is happening to us all? What does it mean, and how much time do we have left to understand and fix things?

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

When I was young, whenever an older person said about life that “it’s over in a blink of an eye,” I assumed it was just melancholy, or nostalgia, but boy do I feel differently now. The warning is real. I’ve never understood time. Maybe no one does. Maybe we can’t. These days, the things that happen over the course of a week, no matter how mundane, can grab me by the throat. I’m pretty sure that’s because I see an endpoint.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Age has given me the privilege of a long and happy marriage. My second husband Vinnie and I had a kind of wartime romance: we fell in love under difficult circumstances, then disappeared to escape my dangerous ex, cutting ties, changing our identities, and starting over in a place where we knew no one. It was worth it. What age has taken away is my once unshakable belief that the people I love will be around forever.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

Five years ago, during the first days of the pandemic, I was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. Surgery was delayed for months and I was really scared. Young women get cancer too, of course, and it’s often more aggressive, but I associate going through treatment at 63 as the moment I crossed a line and became someone who could not take health for granted. Perversely, perhaps, that also makes me feel powerful, more so than at any other time in my life.

“At a wedding with Vinnie, 1989.”

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

One milestone I missed—and perhaps will never reach—is retirement. My husband and I will both be working, one way or another, forever. For me that means writing and teaching and editing, but also piano-playing, and painting, and just…making things. So it’s not all bad. I’m curious about, and look forward to, the effect additional years on this earth will have on the process.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

Hands-down, my favorite age was 40. In those days our family was living in Boulder, Colorado, and we had good friends and lovely neighbors and interesting work. The kids were solid; our older daughter was about to embark on her college career, and the younger girl was a pleasure in every way. My first book had just been published and was well received (for a midlist literary novel, that is). Even so, I would not go back. I’m not sure why, it seems natural to want to, but it’s the unfolding that’s most interesting. Going back would mess with that too much.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

I have an aunt who is 104—well, she’s really an old family friend; I’m of the generation that called my parents’ friends “aunt” and “uncle.” Anyway, this aunt was physically active until maybe 6 or 7 years ago, rarely sick, and at 97 still cooked a prime-rib Christmas dinner for 20 people. I was, and am, in awe.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I have osteopenia now, so I have to be careful with my skeleton. And, as mentioned, my eyesight is abysmal and destined to get worse; I’m not sure how I’ll deal with that. I have zero sense of style, which seems kind of sad, even if it does save me from fretting about clothes.

Beauty-wise, I’ll probably just stick to my lazy-ass way of making myself presentable: lipstick. The estrogen-suppressing drug Tamoxifen was part of my cancer treatment, and it was hard on my hair, so I take oral minoxidil to deal with the thinning (it works great). As an adult I’ve had good skin, probably because I was—how to put this delicately?—an oily girl. Teenage acne was demoralizing, but even now I don’t need moisturizer.

“With the eldest grandson (now 14!)”

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I will make any adjustment necessary to function physically and mentally as well as possible. But perhaps you mean in terms of society’s expectations? I could say there that I refuse to be invisible, but controlling how other people feel about your age is impossible, and if I am no longer seen, so be it. Their loss.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

When I was 16, I surrendered a baby for adoption. Because of that, I met and married the man who became my first husband, and we had two beautiful daughters, and then the dramatic failure of the marriage led me to my current husband, which in turn led to changing my identity. All of this made me a writer.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

I wish I’d been more forgiving of my parents. My dad was an alcoholic, a serious binge drinker. He died of cancer when I was 19. I wish I’d known him after I had children of my own; I might have better understood him. My mom, also gone now, was a domineering woman, very critical, and a religious fanatic to boot. I loved her, and I knew she loved me, but I lied constantly about who I was, because I was afraid of her and couldn’t deal with her disapproval. It seems now like a terrible waste.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I’d like to see my three grandsons, who are 14, 12, and 10, launched into a safer, kinder, and more equitable world. That’s a cliché, but sincere and pressing nonetheless. I’d like to travel more, another cliché. I don’t even care where to; the newness would be enough. I’d like to be a better cook, and to paint a giant landscape decent enough to hang, and to finish the three novels I have in my files. I’m such a slow writer, that last one’s at best a 50/50 proposition.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

My dangerous ex-husband’s motto was: “You are who you say you are.” He felt that most people were either gullible or paid so little attention that you could present yourself as anything, and he used that to advance his various schemes. I hated it. But once I changed my identity, his voice in my ear was useful, in that it allowed me to become someone else. Decades later, it’s still useful, because saying I believe in my own goodness helps me to actually do some good.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other?

I do like the idea of being wrapped in a sheet and buried under a tree, but my family thinks it’s ghoulish, so I will probably be cremated.

What do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

I believe we have souls, not in the religious sense, but as beings who share a common humanity, with bodies forged in the hearts of stars.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

We’ve never been big on birthdays at our house, which I admit seems Scrooge-ish. But I’m always up for a spontaneous celebration of nothing in particular.