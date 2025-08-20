Here, journalist and storyteller Andrea King Collier responds—for the second time! After regrouping in the wake of her husband Darnay’s death in 2022, she asked if she could respond again. - Sari Botton

Her original responses are here:

PS If you’re enjoying the work I do here at Oldster, please consider supporting it by becoming a paid subscriber. 🙏

Andrea King Collier

Andrea King Collier is an award-winning journalist, author and storyteller (the Moth, TEDx), based in Lansing, MI. She is currently working on a memoir on putting herself back together after the loss of Darnay, her husband of over 40 years. She is the mother of two adult children and two grandchildren.

“This is a life-marked update on a questionnaire I did here in December 2021 . Who knew that my life would take a turn that made it important to go for a redo? I decided to answer the questions and then go back and see what I said earlier. Remarkably, so much has changed, but so much, like a good pair of PJs, has stayed the same.”

—

How old are you?

68. I will be 69 in December. It is unbelievable. When did that happen? It doesn’t seem real.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

64. Darnay and I had found our sea legs as “old people.” We were looking forward to rambling around in the grocery store or Lowes. Playing with the grands. We had started doing photography together.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I am in step with my peers. And it is delightful knowing that you are not alone. Last year was my 50th class reunion. It was a gift to see all the things I might be self-conscious about are things that my peers are living with, too.

It didn’t really occur to me that Darnay wouldn’t make it or I couldn’t save him. I just didn’t see that coming. That whole first year I would get up in the morning and instantly realize he wasn’t there. I would say, “What in the actual fuck?” Three times. I would take a deep breath and then get on with trying to figure out who I was now. Every. Single. Day.

What do you like about being your age?

I love feeling like I don’t have anything to prove. I don’t bend to what people, including my kids think I need to be. As they say, I am a fully grown ass woman. Also, when I look at pictures on my phone or social media, I am reminded that I have had and continue to have a hell of a life.

What is difficult about being your age?

Chin whiskers. They have a life of their own. Every day is a new adventure in chin hair land. I am convinced that this is what people see when they look at me. Then other times my nervous tick is to pull at them like a fairy tale—not by the hair on my chinny chin chin. It is the old lady version of nose picking.

Left, Andrea King Collier and her husband Darnay on their wedding day; Right, the couple later on.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

Like most women, I was told nothing about getting older. Surprise! I am surprised that I can still get teenage acne. I am surprised that making sudden moves makes my knees sound like firecrackers. And that when I get up from sitting a long time, I have to have serious conversations with my body. You can do it. You really can. And other times, I say Get your ass up. Sometimes it works and other times I just sit back down.

Like most women, I was told nothing about getting older. Surprise! I am surprised that I can still get teenage acne. I am surprised that making sudden moves makes my knees sound like firecrackers. And that when I get up from sitting a long time, I have to have serious conversations with my body. You can do it. You really can. And other times, I say Get your ass up. Sometimes it works and other times I just sit back down.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you? How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

I used to get really upset with women over 50 when they talked about being invisible in this culture. It puzzled me. Did someone take your identity and power from you, or did you give it away? It was beyond me. And I wasn’t getting on that boat. I was probably a bit smug.

But here’s the truth: a thing, big or small can undo you. I lost my footing when I lost Darnay. I became a full-on hermit in fleece leggings and no bra. I went from being old Black Ken and Barbie to someone who didn’t know who she was without him. I was feeling all my age and looking all my sad. I took to turning the camera off on all Zoom calls. I stopped wearing make-up and cute shoes. In March of the year of being 65, I got my first Social Security check and my Medicare card. And an old person thing happened to me—I had cataract surgery that was mostly successful, but it gave me what I call the lazy eye of loss.

I stumbled through the identity maze, waiting for ME to find me. But that’s not how it works. I had to fight for it. Some days sassy smart me won. Other days, the hot mess me won. So, what did I do? I put on my boxing gloves and fought for me.

It was good to know, as I’ve talked to other women, that we are all out here trying to figure it out.

Andrea King Collier as a true storyteller.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

Last year, I bought myself a bracelet. It says, “Never Forget Who the Fuck You Are.” As I sneak up on 69, then 70 I will be pushing myself to live out loud. I am thinking that my next birthday will be in Paris. I will go to cooking classes in Italy. I will finish the memoir because I will know the ending (maybe) and write that novel that I feared.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

One is a woman named Helen. I have only known her a few years. And in fact we have yet to meet in person. She is doing work she loves. She is creating. She is not invisible in a room. And she doesn’t suffer fools lightly. I even asked her to be my mentor and she said yes. And also my friend Beverly Jenkins, who is an amazing romance writer.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

Well, that’s a loaded question. I have a ridiculously fabulous wardrobe collected over the years. I really am old Black Barbie. I just need to start wearing them. I could get rid of the shoes I can’t walk in, and buy more glasses. I am back in Pilates so I don’t look like my own version of Brokeback Mountain. I have the core of a sourdough starter and the posture of a question mark.

I used to get really upset with women over 50 when they talked about being invisible in this culture. It puzzled me. Did someone take your identity and power from you, or did you give it away? It was beyond me. And I wasn’t getting on that boat. I was probably a bit smug.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I won’t live with people. I am an only child and the only person besides my folks I lived with was Darnay and our kids. I may have to revisit this as I keep tackling steps in this big old drafty house, but for now, that’s it.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

There is no question that it was October 8, 2022 to December 8, 2022. Two really intense months. It didn’t really occur to me that he wouldn’t make it or I couldn’t save him. I just didn’t see that coming. That whole first year I would get up in the morning and instantly realize he wasn’t there. I would say, “What in the actual fuck?” Three times. I would take a deep breath and then get on with trying to figure out who I was now. Every. Single. Day.

Andrea Collier King, put-together.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

Handy woman stuff. As silly as it sounds, I hate that I don’t know how to do anything around the house. I can’t fix stuff because he did that. I don’t shovel snow or cut grass. I blow fuses and don’t know how to work the breaker. When it comes to the house, I have to pay people to do everything but cook.

Last year, I bought myself a bracelet. It says, “Never Forget Who the Fuck You Are.” As I sneak up on 69, then 70 I will be pushing myself to live out loud. I am thinking that my next birthday will be in Paris. I will go to cooking classes in Italy. I will finish the memoir because I will know the ending (maybe) and write that novel that I feared.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

Maybe being a cute pup mom. Thinking about it. I might be one of those people who dress up like their dog.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

I can’t remember who said this, but I do live by it. “If you keep doing what you are doing, you’ll just keep getting what you are getting.”

Before Darnay passed away in 2022, he and Andrea had begun studying photography together.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other?

Cremation. I have told the kids that I want to be in the same urn maybe a big ass martini shaker, and sprinkle some of our ashes in the roses here, at this house where so much of our lives happened. They did not like this.

And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die? I think about this a lot.

One of my favorite songs is Aretha Franklin’s Freeway of Love (In a Pink Cadillac). I hope that when it is my time, Darnay will pull up in a spiritual pink Cadillac to get me and we will be off on the next adventure, laughing and being absolutely ridiculous, having a ball. And now I live my life being a very good girl doing nothing that would make me go to hell, so that we end up together again.

I stumbled through the identity maze, waiting for ME to find me. But that’s not how it works. I had to fight for it. Some days sassy smart me won. Other days, the hot mess me won. So, what did I do? I put on my boxing gloves and fought for me. It was good to know, as I’ve talked to other women, that we are all out here trying to figure it out.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult?

This is something that hasn’t changed much since high school. People are surprised at how introverted I am at my core. My birthday is the day after Christmas, so after the hubbub of the holidays I crave quiet and great food that I cook at home. I keep pajamas on. The only exception was when I turned 40. One of my friends insisted that we come over for dinner. And I went—in flannel pjs, ate, and we left. It wasn’t terrible but I am back to what I know. Now. I arrange all the things I need for the evening in the big old king-sized bed, a bazillion pillows, my remote, a book, a notebook and maybe a mimosa. Later, I eat a pint of dulce de leche ice cream. I have never been awake past midnight on my birthday. The older I get the earlier I fall asleep. Last year it was 8.

Now as I knock on 70’s door, I am thinking I am going to do things differently for the 69th and 70th birthdays. One of my favorite movies is Living Out Loud, with Danny DeVito, Holly Hunter and Queen Latifah. Makes me think that maybe it’s time to live out loud in this new way. But just in case, I found some birthday PJs and a new weighted blanket.