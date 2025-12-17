PS If you’re enjoying the work I do here at Oldster, please consider supporting it by becoming a paid subscriber. 🙏 Through New Year’s Eve, save 20% for life on annual paid subscriptions.

Martha Barnette—and her cat—recording an episode of A Way with Words , her NPR radio show/podcast.

Martha Barnette is co-host of the popular public radio show and podcast A Way with Words and the author most recently of Friends with Words: Adventures in Languageland , a USA Today bestselling memoir about the joy of language and the power of words to connect us. A longtime journalist, dynamic public speaker, she holds an undergraduate degree in English from Vassar College, did graduate work in classical languages at the University of Kentucky. She’s a native Kentuckian, now living with her wife and assorted dogs and cats in San Diego, California.

How old are you?

67.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

These days when someone asks my age, I have to stop and think for several seconds. Part of me that still thinks of myself as 34, now with an additional heavy layer of seasoning that I didn’t have at that age. Come to think of it, I was 34 just before my mother died. I adored her, and her two-year illness and death after were the most traumatic event of my life, so maybe there’s a part of me that hangs on to those Before Times that way.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I feel young for my age, which I think is especially true for those of us who belong to a minority that didn’t always follow the traditional path. So many of us always felt free not to conform to expectations, whether it’s our appearance, our choice of friends and partners, our ambitions, and projects we decide to take on.

What do you like about being your age?

I think growing older brings a satisfying sense of mastery. You have a stronger sense of self, you recognize patterns you’ve seen before, you feel more confident in some areas, and care less what other people might say. You have lots of acquired knowledge that younger people simply don’t have.

Don’t get me wrong: I love learning things I know nothing about, from people who are decades younger. At the same time, spending time with folks in their 20s and 30s makes me increasingly aware that after all these years, the rest of us Just Know Some Stuff they can’t possibly know, simply by virtue of having been around for so long.

Barnette at 3 in 1960. “Almost 3, already trying to decide what to write next.”

What is difficult about being your age?

The usual slowing down, and watching my peers do the same. Wondering which of us will be the next to have a new diagnosis, a surgery, an injury, new limits on mobility, or a life-changing loss. Also difficult: Worrying about how long our savings will last. Plus, simply trying to keep up with all there is to know, given how much information is hurtling at us all the time.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

I was surprised to need a hip replacement at the tender age of 62. I also never would have imagined that every few weeks I’d let a doctor inject something into my eyeball to save my vision. (I’m so squeamish about needles, and I’m flabbergasted that these injections now feel routine.) I’m immensely grateful for both of those treatments, which have given me much of my life back. As an older friend says, “It’s all about maintenance from here on out.”

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

I keep coming back to that word “seasoning”: I’m simply a far richer person now—metaphorically speaking, anyway. There’s a certain calm that results from having seen a lot of life, of knowing that “the end of the story” usually isn’t the end of the story—that a closed door or dashed hopes may well lead to a far better opportunity if you just hang on long enough.

As for what aging taken away, sure I’d love to be hiking 10,000-foot peaks again, but I find I can seek similar joy in shorter distances with less elevation. I’m forever quoting Billie Jean King’s motto: “Champions adjust.” Aging is a matter of adjusting, so that you can enjoy the same things, but differently. Maybe you don’t rush the net the way you used to, but you can still score points staying back and playing smart at the baseline.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

When I happen to glimpse of myself in a mirror or a reflection in a store window, I definitely do the “Wait—who’s that?” doubletake.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

When I was in my 30s, 40s, 50s, I honestly couldn’t imagine retiring. Ever. My template for that is my father, who taught ethics for 25 years. When he reached his institution’s mandatory retirement age, he kept telling people, “I’m not going to re-tire, I’m going to re-tread for the journey ahead.” He embarked a whole new career as a medical ethicist at a hospital and never stopped reading books and writing articles.

In his 80s, he got his first computer and started studying Japanese, which he was studying right up until his death at 93. For the last 14 years of his life, he was a widower, but had busy social calendar and was active in his community. One night, as always, he wrote out his agenda for the next day, put it on his bedside table, went to bed, and never woke up. Pretty great template if you ask me. As for age-related milestones, I’d welcome the chance to retire, but I hope I’m always re-treading for a new and exciting part of the journey.

Barnette at 18 in 1975, when she was a freshman in college.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

I found the age of 46 to be unexpectedly amazing—specifically August 6, 2004. That’s when I was told I could have the gig co-hosting A Way with Words. Getting that job hosting a public radio show about words and how we use them, felt like exactly where all the weirdly disparate parts of my life had been leading, when my parts of my checkered past all snapped into place. It felt so right, in fact, that for years I celebrated Aug. 6 as my second birthday. I’d be happy to go back to that age, but only if I could take along the seasoning I’ve since acquired.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

My 80-year-old neighbor Lindsy’s a world traveler. Last year she flew in from Corsica to meet up with my wife and me for a trip around Ireland, and soon after that Lindsy spent a month in Italy. As an octogenarian, she’s a champion who’s always adjusting.

Another friend, Phyllis, is 96, and as a retired music professor and pianist, still gives wonderful house concerts. I’d assumed that of all my friends, Phyllis would be the one most interested in chitchatting about new aches and pains and procedures. But I quickly found that the opposite was true: She waves away such talk, insisting she doesn’t have time to hear any “organ recitals.” She just wants to keep pushing forward and enjoying every ounce of life, and she’s one heck of a role model.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

Beauty-wise: Going gray–love it! Style-wise: I’m far, far more selective—it’s not comfy, forget it. Health-wise: Trying to start heading to bed by 9, trying to keep up that weight-bearing exercise. I used to love sculling, but that’s another adjustment I’ve made. Now I hop on the rowing machine several times a week while listening to books and podcasts.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

Oh, I’m making adjustments ALL the time! I make sure to keep pen and paper in every room of the house so I can jot notes and reminders to myself. Same for reading glasses: I’ve lost count of how many pairs my wife and I have—we try to keep them distributed all over the house, but somehow, they seem to keep concentrating in one spot or another, forming kind of a Pacific garbage patch of readers that floats all around the house over time.)

As for refusing to change, I don’t ever want to give up on trying to stay as fit as possible, to think in terms of health span rather than lifespan, as Dr. Eric Topol puts it, and trying to remain part of the wellderly—staying as healthy as possible for as long as I can before sliding into home base at last.

As for adjusting to the words applied to older people, most still feel a bit like an itchy sweater. Listeners sometimes call our show in search of a term than feels better than senior citizen. I’m not a fan of that one, nor do I feel comfortable with self-conscious coinages like seasoned citizen or describing oneself as vintage. But I’m increasingly in need of a term that feels right.

Recently I did a doubletake when an interviewer casually referred to me as a queer elder, although I was so shocked that it makes me laugh, and I’m starting to embrace it. On the other hand, I did kind of like going into a store where the salesperson needed ID, looked at my driver license, and said, “Oh! You’re eligible for our wisdom discount!” That felt pretty good and respectful. And now I’m happy to be test-driving the word oldster! It just might fall into that long tradition of disparaging terms that are proudly repurposed and reclaimed.

Barnette with her wife Bonnie in 2019. When they married later that year, Martha was 62.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

My mother’s suffering and death from colon cancer at the age of 60 made me much more conscious of the fragility of life and the capriciousness of fate. My father was 20 years her senior and had multiple coronary problems, and she had always been the picture of health, so together they’d carefully planned for her widowhood. But that was not to be, and we were devastated to lose her so soon.

On a happier note, one of the best things that ever happened to me was nearly flunking ancient Greek in college. I dropped the class, and that summer I engaged a retired professor of classics to tutor me. He was a brilliant polyglot from Latvia and born teacher, and for the next 12 years, right up until his death, he taught me about language in an entirely new way and set me on the professional path to where I am today. It was one of those cases where what seemed like the end of the story—that embarrassing failure in school—turned out to be the beginning of something wonderful.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

I wish I’d come out earlier to my Southern Baptist parents. We all adored each other, but I feared that I would somehow disappoint them, so we simply didn’t talk about it, which that meant not sharing an important part of my life with them. The thing is, they were Jimmy-and-Rosalyn-Carter style Baptists, and I know we could have worked through it much earlier had I just been honest.

As someone once said, “The problem with being in the closet is that you think you’re smarter than anyone else.” I’m sure I wasn’t smarter than they were, and I wasted a heck of a lot of time with a wall up between us that didn’t need to be there.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

More travel, please! And more time with friends.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

My father was a proud hillbilly, literally born in a log cabin in the mountains, then later went on to get divinity degrees and study at Harvard and Columbia. He never lost his folksy wisdom, though. He often told me, “Always be kind to people. You never know what burdens they’re carrying.” I try to live by that one. Also, once when I was in college and struggling with a research paper involving lots of contradictory sources, he listened for a long time, then said simply, “Milk all the cows you can, then churn your own butter.”

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other?

Organ donation, and lately I’ve been drawn to the idea of green burials. When I was much younger, I was obsessed with this rather grandiose idea of scattering my ashes in places significant to me. I think with age, and honestly, with all these pictures coming back from the James Webb Space Telescope showing the vastness of the cosmos, I’m far less concerned about the exact location of my remains. Now I think I’d like to make my little contribution to the natural process—feed a tree somewhere, simply to, as they say, “tend to the garden you can touch.” Good advice for those of us above ground, too!

How do you feel about dying? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

I think dying is pretty much it, just part of the natural process. Again, the James Webb Space Telescope images are an unexpected source of comfort—a confirmation that we’re all part of something unimaginably vast.

In author Mona Simpson’s tribute to her brother Steve Jobs, she writes about his “capacity for wonderment,” and the fact that his last words were “OH WOW. OH WOW. OH WOW.” Life really is an amazement, and it behooves us to be astonished every day. I’d like to think maybe that last moment might also be somehow wondrous.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

Birthdays have never been a big deal for me. I couldn’t even tell you what I did on my last one—probably went out to dinner with my wife. Increasingly, we just look at it as an excuse to do something new and fun—ideally see a performer we’ve never seen, or visit a spot where we’ve never been, or maybe take some kind of class. I always want to be learning new things and always be a beginner at something.

