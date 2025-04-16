Here, writer Nancy Townsley responds. - Sari Botton

Nancy Townsley. Photo by Brian McDonnell.

Nancy Townsley lives in a floating home along the Multnomah Channel near Portland, Oregon. Her debut novel, Sunshine Girl , was inspired by her long career as a newspaper journalist. She continues to have a keen interest in the cultural and political changes altering the media landscape, channeling that fascination into writing fiction and nonfiction. Her work has appeared in Newsweek, Hippocampus, The Big Smoke, Nailed Magazine, The Timberline Review, Elephant Journal, Mountain Bluebird Magazine, and several anthologies. "Leaving Tulum," an excerpt from her first novel, can be found at unleashcreatives.com .

—

How old are you?

67.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

Maybe age 5, when I received a cowgirl outfit from my parents for my birthday. God, I felt seen! And also 50, though nowadays my aching joints would argue otherwise. That was in 2007, when my running friend Elena and I ran our first marathon together. I finished twelve more marathons after that, a heady period when I felt very, very alive. Now I ask myself, how did the last 17 years go by in such a flash?

As a teenager and a young adult, I was very much influenced by others’ opinions of me, what I “should” do and the kind of person I “should” be. It wasn’t until my early 40s, and after a divorce and a remarriage, that I feel I truly began coming into my own as an independently-thinking agent of my own life. Twenty-some years on, that integration continues.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

Most days I feel young for my age, though I have to admit that isn’t true every day. I don’t feel old for my age, more like just right. Yes, I’m in step with my peers. Most of us have entered the Big R (retirement), which brings with it a whole new and exciting—and also at times unsettling—bag of tricks, both existential and financial.

What do you like about being your age?

That I am the most “me” version of myself I’ve ever been in my life, and that gives me hope that I might become even “me-er” as time goes on. That would be nice.

“In my cowgirl outfit, age 5.”

What is difficult about being your age?

Losing people I love who were mainstays throughout my life. My mother died of Alzheimer’s disease in 2013. My father died last May at age 93. That’s been hard, recognizing that everyone in my family of their generation is gone. Also, letting go of things I thought I might do when I was younger, like getting a master’s degree, is a kick in the stomach. Recognizing my limitations, both physical and mental-emotional.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

I’m slower, more achy, and more arthritic. But I guess that shouldn’t be surprising as I inch toward 70! What feels surprising is that even though I can still charge through the day with quite a bit of energy, my brain gets tired earlier in the evening now. My Presbyopia-afflicted eyes close up shop. And I have turned into quite the homebody! If we’ve been out during the day and return home, I don’t want to go back out again, even to do something fun. Nobody told me that!

When I was a young mother in my 30s, so busy with the daily minutiae of raising children and running a household, I would sometimes lament to my mom that it seemed like they’d never grow up! And then of course they did, and now two out of the three have kids of their own. They are doing the dance of working motherhood and stay-at-home motherhood way more gracefully than I managed to do, and I love seeing them parent my grandchildren.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Well, it has given me perspective. Perhaps that’s cliché, but it’s true. When I was a young mother in my 30s, so busy with the daily minutiae—and larger considerations, some quite overwhelmingly weighty—of raising children and running a household, I would sometimes lament to my mom that it seemed like they’d never grow up! And then of course they did, and now two out of the three have kids of their own. They are doing the dance of working motherhood and stay-at-home motherhood way more gracefully than I managed to do, and I love seeing them parent my grandchildren. As far as what aging has taken away, I would say it has challenged my faith that humankind is … well, actually KIND, and oriented toward the common good. We are living through a hell of a time, no?

“On my horse, Jubia, age 12.)

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

Oooh, this is a big question, and a great one. My sense of myself has become more solid and genuine over time. By that I mean, as a teenager and a young adult, I was very much influenced by others’ opinions of me, what I “should” do and the kind of person I “should” be. It wasn’t until my early 40s, and after a divorce and a remarriage, that I feel I truly began coming into my own as an independently-thinking agent of my own life. Twenty-some years on, that integration continues. I don’t ever plan to stop learning about the world, about people, and that will keep on forming my self-identity. The examined life is the life I want.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

According to my interpretation of cultural norms for women in particular, I guess I’ve hit pretty much every milestone so far: College degree, career, marriage, motherhood, grandmotherhood. I don’t regret any of that. My ex-mother-in-law, now deceased, used to say that every season brings its good things and its challenges. She wasn’t wrong. For me, this “third act” season, when more of my life is in the rear view mirror than ahead on the road, is bringing sharply accentuated highs and lows, as if the things that transpire are either very loud or quite muted, the roar of an airplane engine or the lilt of the river. If events were font types, they’d either be Times New Roman or Garamond, and much more rarely Comic Sans. My debut novel comes out in April. I never thought I’d write fiction, never mind find a publisher! But it’s happening, and it’s a screaming boldface 60-point headline for me.

What feels surprising is that even though I can still charge through the day with quite a bit of energy, my brain gets tired earlier in the evening now. My Presbyopia-afflicted eyes close up shop. And I have turned into quite the homebody! If we’ve been out during the day and return home, I don’t want to go back out again, even to do something fun. Nobody told me that!

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

Age 50 was excellent. My kids were successfully launched from the nest, and I had more space to breathe and consider who I was, independent of them, but still and forever entwined. I was physically fit and I felt really good in my body. That hadn’t always been the case! But no, I wouldn’t go back. Now is the best age, despite its limitations. I find inspiration in smaller things: the way my dog’s lips get stuck on his teeth, my husband’s wacky and surprising sense of humor, the flow of words onto a blank page. I love every day, with passion most days, even though I would like some people to just, well, go away. Maybe you know who I mean?

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

Recently, not long before the end of 2024, Chris Martin of Coldplay teamed up with Dick Van Dyke to make a video of the song “All My Love.” It was beautiful to see these two men of very different life stages create evocative art together. I cried. And replayed the song bunches of times, sharing it with people I love. Van Dyke is 99, and had to be evacuated during the December wildfires in southern California. He is a national treasure. As was President Jimmy Carter, who died just before the New Year, which felt to me like a huge metaphor, a potent juxtaposition pointing a giant red arrow at the awfulness of what is happening in America right now. Good vs. not-good. Cindy Lauper inspires me, up on that stage, giving her all, at 71. What I wouldn’t give to be able to sing like her. More locally and personally, my author friend Dian, who published her first novel at 82, inspires me. And there are so many others …

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I no longer color my hair, which seems like a thing a lot of older women stopped doing during the pandemic. I mean, I save about $100 a month not to sit two hours in the stylist’s chair, which was never my strong suit anyway! I wear it long, kind of a crone-crown, which feels freeing and right. Wardrobe-wise, I favor leggings and sweaters in winter and sleeveless dresses in summer (I don’t linger in front of the mirror, gawking at my arms, which have succumbed to gravity!). Jeans aren’t as much of a fashion choice these days, though I still have a pair with four vertical silver buttons in the front, very 1970s. I love chunky boots and a spare amount of jewelry. My running shoes are Hokas now, with more stability in the heel and a wider toe box to accommodate bunions. I eat a lot of spinach and Greek yogurt. I try to get enough protein, but it’s hard. I do crave a good dark chocolate truffle! And lots of coffee.

“Finishing the Seattle marathon in 2012.” At 55.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I am disinclined to just sit around, the proverbial old lady in a rocking chair. Sedentary isn’t in my nature. I’m either operating at full blast or I’m inert (like in bed, sleeping). I want to keep moving steadily forward.

My ex-mother-in-law, now deceased, used to say that every season brings its good things and its challenges. She wasn’t wrong. For me, this “third act” season, when more of my life is in the rear view mirror than ahead on the road, is bringing sharply accentuated highs and lows, as if the things that transpire are either very loud or quite muted, the roar of an airplane engine or the lilt of the river.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or for worse?

It feels like I need to take a little break and go on a “slog” (slow jog) with my golden retriever, Bernie, before tackling this question. (He’s staring me down right now, like “Can’t you see I need to pee?” So here we go. Stay tuned). …Okay, I’m back. Whew, this is a big one. Two quite separate turns of events had a huge impact on my life, one uplifting and influential, the other a crossroads decision I made myself after years of trying too hard to be someone my then-husband never asked me to be, not overtly, anyway. When I was a senior in high school in 1975, my Honors English teacher, Mrs. Letty Owings (we always referred to grown-ups with an honorific back then) wrote “Nancy has a flair for writing” in the margin of my report card. That made my heart soar, and pushed me to choose journalism as my major in college. Without her six-word affirmation, I might have majored in home ec or sociology. My life would certainly have turned out differently! I loved my career in community newspapers, though. As far as that crossroads decision, it was to ask my first husband for a divorce after 19 years of marriage and three children. That was excruciating, and a long period of suffering followed, until we all came out the other side. Not unscathed, but probably wiser, with a greater understanding of each other as individuals and as a collective. We are devoted, and loving, and together. I’m grateful.

“Managing editor of two community newspapers, circa 2007.” At 50.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

My biggest regret, to date, is that ending my first marriage hurt so many people, especially my former spouse and our children. I wish I had behaved better and made fewer awful mistakes in the process. The dismantling of a long-term relationship is always a crucible, I suppose. One must stand in the fire long enough to emerge on the other side, willing to accept whatever form that takes. The good news is that now, when I see my former spouse, we really enjoy each other’s company. I think that makes our adult children happy, and more able to relax into themselves. My second husband Gregg and I have been together five years longer than Chris and I were. Life is funny. What I’d do differently if I could do things over is only tangentially related to that biggest regret: I would have stood up for myself more in my 20s and 30s and 40s. I would not have kept on playing a role I was never going to be able to sustain. I would have been more honest with the people I love.

I no longer color my hair, which seems like a thing a lot of older women stopped doing during the pandemic. I mean, I save about $100 a month not to sit two hours in the stylist’s chair, which was never my strong suit anyway! I wear it long, kind of a crone-crown, which feels freeing and right.

What is high up on your “bucket list”? What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

This one’s heavy, Sari, heavy. [Ed. note: Sorry! - Sari] But also light, because I am starting to embrace my mortality! There are very few achievements on the horizon for me, and possessions mean surprisingly little. Experiences are the thing now, and I’m laser-focused on the way I spend my time. My bucket list is actually quite short, like recipe-card length, and pretty much everything sits in the “enjoyment” category. I’m traveling to New York in May for the very first time, to meet my publisher at Heliotrope Books, Naomi Rosenblatt. She understood my book and took a chance on me as a debut author, and that means so much! I’d like to go to Europe. My kids say they’re going to take me to Italy or Spain, my choice, the year I turn 70. I want to return to Kauai, too, to the gorgeousness and magic that is that island. Oh, and I’d like to write lots more cards and mail them to people who are doing things to help others and not hurt the Earth. I’ve written a half-dozen or so since January 20.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

It isn’t an original thought, but my mother always said “Don’t borrow trouble.” I tend to borrow trouble (and keep it!), but I think mom’s advice was good, and I want to do better at heeding it. My father, a Navy pilot and commanding officer, was a “This too shall pass” adherent. When I was a teenage insomniac, he’d sit by my bed and remind me that I’d have to fall asleep sometime. His words calmed me, and I did sleep … eventually.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

I’ve mused about the body farm thing, but I don’t think I can get there with the poking and prodding and gawking aspects of it. I do like the learning aspect, though, and the aiding of science. My parents are buried, one on top of the other, at a military cemetery in Portland, Dad in “the top bunk,” as he used to say, because he died after she did. I want my body to be cremated. It seems to comport with my lifelong predilection for taking up very little space, ha! Sprinkle my ashes or keep them in a burial niche. That’s up to my kids and whatever helps them most. My spirit will be around, hovering, blowing kisses, and making suggestions, for a while at least, I think. After that, who knows? I hope I’ll wind up in a new place overflowing with peace and love.

There are very few achievements on the horizon for me, and possessions mean surprisingly little. Experiences are the thing now, and I’m laser-focused on the way I spend my time. My bucket list is actually quite short, like recipe-card length, and pretty much everything sits in the “enjoyment” category. I’m traveling to New York in May for the very first time...

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yourself?

When I turned 60 we rented a house at the beach with my kids and their significant others. We laughed a lot and walked on the sand and smelled the Pacific Ocean air. It was a beautiful weekend, and very meaningful. Since then I haven’t really wanted big celebrations, mostly quiet dinners with a few people in my closest circle. Maybe in three years, when I’m 70, we’ll plan a blowout! That is, if I can get a nap! I celebrate myself by writing words every day. It feels like manna from a higher plane. It feels like breadcrumbs I’m leaving behind on a journey that keeps moving even after we’re made into stardust and memories.