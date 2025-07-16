PS If you’re enjoying the work I do here at Oldster, please consider supporting it by becoming a paid subscriber. 🙏

Carole Montgomery doing standup.

Carole Montgomery is a stand-up comedian who has been in the game for over 46 years. She is also the creator and producer of Funny Women of a Certain Age , a groundbreaking comedy show featuring older female comics.

How old are you?

67

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

Mentally I feel 30 but my body tells me something different. That’s the only real thing I don’t like about getting older. The breaking down of my body. It’s what happens, no matter how hard you try, genetics will get you every time.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

It’s interesting I don’t “feel” old. Recently I was walking back home from a show in NYC and I remember thinking, “Out past 9 PM…. not bad for 67.”

A clip from Carole Montgomery’s standup featured in Even More Funny Women of a Certain Age , now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play, Vimeo, and more:

Being in comedy my peers are all different ages so I guess that keeps me feeling younger.

I do know that I have to be aware of my body, especially when I’m traveling. I can’t schlep around with a backpack and my suitcase and not feel some repercussions the next day.

I don't like feeling invisible. I'm used to being seen, especially on stage. When people ignore me, it blows my mind. At the gym, when I'm lifting weights, young men will stand in front of me doing their reps. I can't tell you how many times I've stood up to take my space back. They always act surprised. Maybe the women they know are meek; certainly I'm not one of them.

What do you like about being your age?

The pure fact that I don’t really give a shit anymore about what people think. It’s quite freeing.

When you’re younger you still feel the need to impress people or do what’s expected of you. I never did what was expected of me; hitting 50 just solidified it.

Carole Montgomery, front, as a young girl, laughing with her mother.

What is difficult about being your age?

That I’m invisible.

The trailer for Funny Women of a Certain Age :

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

For me, as a child, being old meant you were just waiting to die. Even now I see so many people who have given up because they’ve been told they are over the hill. The media doesn’t like aging. Neither does the beauty industry. They want to make women feel bad about themselves so they can sell them some magic powder.

It’s people like us, Sari, who are trying to change the narrative and let people accept the process. For me, at 67, I feel like I have so much more life to live.

What has aging given you?

Aging has given me peace of mind.

A clip from Oldster Questionnaire-taker Carol Leifer ’s standup featured in Even More Funny Women of a Certain Age , now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play, Vimeo, and more:

Taken away from you?

The ability to move around the way I used to. My mind still thinks I’m in my 20s, so I will take on tasks that ends up being too much for my body to take. I’ve gone overseas for performances for the U.S. military eleven times. I’d love to do another one but I fear it would be too much on my body. Jumping from a Blackhawk helicopter (our mode of transport) isn’t easy.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

Getting older is my identity. I’ve had the biggest success in my career promoting and uplifting women of a certain age.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

I’m looking forward to traveling and not just when I perform. The only way I’ve seen the world is when I’m peforming somewhere.

The thought of waking up in a different country and not doing anything seems wonderful.

Carole Montgomery onstage as a young comedian.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

I think 59 was the best age so far because that’s where all my hard work and time finally came together. I created Funny Women of a Certain Age at 59. I felt invincible at that age.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

I love Helen Mirren. I think her views on aging and life are on point besides being an amazing actress.

I refuse to stop working just because of my age. I find it fascinating that at 65 you're considered feeble and frail but now there's a push for retirement at 70? Make up your mind.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I’ve never been a stylish person but I wish I was.

Health wise: As a young comedian on the road I ate and drank whatever and when ever I wanted to do. Now the thought of spicy food after 6 PM is more like a horror film.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I refuse to stop working just because of my age. I find it fascinating that at 65 you’re considered feeble and frail but now there’s a push for retirement at 70? Make up your mind. Like I say on stage: I’m incontinent, not incompetent.

The trailer for More Funny Women of a Certain Age :

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life?

The biggest impact for me was having a son. I look at my life as: before he was born, and after. Sometimes I can’t even remember what my life was before him.

What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

I was a road comic for years and I got a chance to set roots down in Las Vegas. I was offered the job of comedian in a hit burlesque revue. I stayed there for ten years so my son could have somewhat of a normal life, considering mom was performing on the Las Vegas Strip.

I often wonder what would have happened had instead I stayed in L.A. those ten years.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

I don’t really have any regrets but I wish I knew then what I knew now about life in general. So much of my younger life I took everything personally. What a waste of time. Now I realize nothing is personal.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I would love to travel around the world. When I was younger I wanted to be the star of a sitcom, now I just want to be the funny old lady who stops by every so often.

The trailer for Even More Funny Women of a Certain Age :

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

When I was a young comic I was worried about having my material stolen by other comics. Sinbad, who was just starting to hit big, told me, “They can steal your material, but they can’t steal you Carole.”

Too many women deny themselves the enjoyment of food. Why? They’ve been told their entire lives by the media and the like that they have to be thin, and only eat salads. EAT THE PIZZA.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

Most likely cremation but I’m also interested in human composting. I’d like to think that my spirit lives on but probably not.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

Too many women deny themselves the enjoyment of food. Why? They’ve been told their entire lives by the media and the like that they have to be thin, and only eat salads. EAT THE PIZZA.