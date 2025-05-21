Here, crime writer and retired journalist Keith Roysdon responds. - Sari Botton

Keith Roysdon at 65.

Keith Roysdon is a Tennessee writer. He was a newspaper reporter and editor in Indiana for 40 years, starting in high school. Since leaving the newspaper business in 2019, he’s written a couple of hundred news and pop culture pieces for sites that include CrimeReads and The Daily Yonder and short fiction for sites including Hoosier Noir and Rock and a Hard Place . He’s the co-author of four award-winning true crime books about the murderous little city where he was born. His 1984-set YA crime novel THAT OCTOBER will be self-published in June, 2025.

—

How old are you?

65.

Is there another age you associate with yourself in your mind? If so, what is it? And why, do you think?

I’m not sure if there’s a specific age, but definitely a specific period that I still feel really close to. I graduated from high school in 1978, but I probably enjoyed the 1980s more than any period in my life until that point.

I was going to college early on, freelancing for every publication I could find, then starting full-time at the newspaper. I reviewed movies, concerts, music, books, wrote news and features, edited obituaries for a couple of years—that’s a genuine experience and a lesson in what’s best and worst about humanity—and then, in 1989, began the most serious phase of my journalism career, covering politics, government and corruption in my incredibly corrupt city. That continued until I took a buyout in 2019.

Keith Roysdon as a young reporter in the 1980s.

Do you feel old for your age? Young for your age? Just right? Are you in step with your peers?

I feel a little old for my age. I had some serious health problems a few years ago and my recovery has never been 100 percent. I think younger, though. Technology can be a challenge—I’m just about out of usernames and passwords—but I created a Spotify playlist yesterday for my new book, so that felt like a very “young person” thing to do, albeit maybe a young person from a few years ago, when Spotify was hotter. I feel in step with my peers in the writing community.

What do you like about being your age?

I really appreciate knowing things and having figured out a few things. I’m grateful to learn something new almost every day. (Spotify, lol.) Experience is a great teacher and I’m still learning.

What is difficult about being your age?

I’m not a fan of the uncertainty in the U.S. and the world. I wish for a more stable world for my family and friends. I’m reminded of that meme that someone made with Frodo from Lord of the Rings saying he wished all those dire things hadn’t happened in his time and Gandalf replying, “Well, they have,” and laughing. More personally, I worry that younger people—who isn’t younger than me right now?—might see me as an old, set-in-my-ways person. I’m pretty flexible.

Keith Roysdon in 2010 with a reporter’s notebook at a job fair.

What is surprising about being your age, or different from what you expected, based on what you were told?

Like many people, no doubt, I view being in my 60s very differently than the way I viewed my parents when they were in their 60s. I feel more aware than I gave them credit for being when they were in their 60s and I was in my 20s. I didn’t understand how fully rounded people they were. To me, they were my parents. I’m surprised to grow in understanding of the people who came before me and those who came after me, like my son.

What has aging given you? Taken away from you?

Given: Knowledge and perspective! I’m so grateful for what I’ve learned. As far as taken away, I wish I had more time to live and to write. I wish I had started different kinds of writing decades earlier, rather than in 2019. I have many, many more ideas than I’ll ever be able to write. Is that good or bad?

Keith Roysdon going to see Nightmare on Elm Street in 1985.

How has getting older affected your sense of yourself, or your identity?

It’s been very interesting to realize that we make our own sense of self and our own identity. I remake myself, a little bit, every day. As much as I’m not the person I was 40 years ago, I’m not even the person I was six months ago. And I won’t be the same person six months from now. Hopefully I’ll retain the strengths and learn to change or live with the weaknesses.

What are some age-related milestones you are looking forward to? Or ones you “missed,” and might try to reach later, off-schedule, according to our culture and its expectations?

I think the biggest age mile markers are in the rearview. “Retiring,” although I never retired from writing. Turning 65. Social Security. Medicare. I can’t imagine there’ll be anything to equal those if I live to be 70 or even reach future milestones.

What has been your favorite age so far, and why? Would you go back to this age if you could?

Other than that period of the 1980s and starting my writing career, I’d say my favorite age has been being married and having a son a few years later. Seeing him as an adult has become so satisfying. He’s smart and loving and humane, taking in stray cats and dogs and even a turtle. When I was his age, I had fewer responsibilities. He’s doing really very well. My wife is smart—she’s always been smarter than me, which makes me wonder how we ended up together—and the hardest worker I know. She takes really good care of me.

Is there someone who is older than you, who makes growing older inspiring to you? Who is your aging idol and why?

My father-and-mother-in-law are in their 80s and have continued their long history of being active for themselves and their community. Their deep support of civil rights and social justice has not abated since the 1960s. They’re to be emulated.

Keith Roysdon boating near the Grand Tetons on 2013.

What aging-related adjustments have you recently made, style-wise, beauty-wise, health-wise?

I’m better about taking care of myself, including doctor visits, taking medication, exercise. My style is not great but luckily I’m not out among the public much, so no one can be horrified by my choices of sweatpants in cold weather and shorts in warm weather. Beauty-wise, I comb my hair when I get out of the shower and I’m amused at how ridiculous it looks twelve hours later.

What’s an aging-related adjustment you refuse to make, and why?

I won’t take for granted what I value, especially freedom and democracy. I call my members of Congress regularly. I’ve always voted, but since no longer working in news I’m more inclined to speak my opinions.

What turn of events had the biggest impact on your life? What took your life in a different direction, for better or worse?

I wanted to be a lawyer but the thought of all that school intimidated me. I liked writing and was on my high school newspaper and yearbook staff, but didn’t think I’d do all that much with my writing. A local newspaper solicited articles from local high schools and one of my student newspaper colleagues was supposed to write a story but asked me to fill in. I did and wrote about what students at our school did on a big night out: Movies, concerts and, yes, underage drinking.

My school was outraged and I apologized in the school newsletter, but based on that piece I wrote, the newspaper offered me a regular writing gig that began in 1979. That continued and became a full-time job until my 2019 buyout. If I hadn’t filled in for my colleague, would I ever have been a writer? I don’t know.

Keith Roysdon with a stack of copies of his forthcoming young adult novel, That October , out June 1st.

What is your number one regret in life? If you could do it all over again, what is the biggest thing you’d do differently?

I’d have started writing for myself much earlier. By that I mean, long-form pieces and books. My first true crime book, co-written with my longtime newspaper writing partner, wasn’t published until 2016. My first fiction wasn’t published until 2023. I wish I’d gotten into different kinds of writing decades earlier.

What is high up on your “bucket list?” What do you hope to achieve, attain, or plain enjoy before you die?

I’d still like to travel but I’m not sure how possible that is now. I feel like writing-wise, the self-publishing of my novel this year has been a huge achievement. Enjoyment-wise, I really enjoy writing, reading, good movies and TV and good music. I love meeting people, which has been a challenge since the pandemic began. Who knows what challenges await us? It’s frustrating.

Is there a piece of advice you were given, that you live by? If so, what was it, and who offered it to you?

My dad told me, “All you can do is all you can do.” It’s encouragement and appeasement and a call for peace of mind all in one. All I can do feels like not enough sometimes, but knowing I’ve done as much as possible brings a little bit of peace. Occasionally.

What are your plans for your body when you’re done using it? Burial? Cremation? Body Farm? Other? And what do you expect to happen to your “soul” or “spirit” after you die?

Although I’ve got a burial plot back in Indiana, part of a section of plots owned by my family, I’ve never really wanted to be buried in a grave. Cremation maybe. But now that you mention the Body Farm … And I think when we’re dead, we’re dead and only live on in the minds of people who love us and hate us. If we’re lucky, in both instances. I knew a politician who taught me most of what I knew about politics, and he hated another longtime local political type. My friend always told me that when the guy he didn’t like died, he’d go to the funeral and stick a pin in the body just to make sure he was really dead.

What’s your philosophy on celebrating birthdays as an adult? How do you celebrate yours?

We don’t really do a lot of birthday celebrating. Maybe just a nice dinner out.

Oldster Magazine Questionnaire is exclusive to Oldster Magazine. ©Sari Botton