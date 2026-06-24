Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Vi Mooberry's avatar
Vi Mooberry
10h

I so agree with Samina! I am 87 yrs. old and still enjoy good books, exercise, sunsets, music, art, and friends including family and others I've met in life, some from long ago and some just met a week ago by first sharing a smile. Life is good! Every day is an opportunity to enjoy and I am very grateful. I love your website, Oldster!

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Clare K.'s avatar
Clare K.
12h

"My little something is more than nothing." Love this.

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